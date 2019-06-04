Quick Lane will remain the title sponsor of the annual college bowl game at Ford Field while both the the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference have agreed to take part in the event for six years starting in 2020, the Detroit Lions announced today.
Ford Motor Company’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center became the title sponsor prior to the inaugural game in 2014 and will retain naming rights through 2022.
Minnesota defeated Georgia Tech, 34-10, before 27,228 spectators in the last year's Quick Lane Bowl.
“We are thrilled to continue our support of a bowl game that has become a Detroit tradition,” said Frederiek Toney, president, Global Ford Customer Service Division, in a prepared statement. “Our support of the Quick Lane Bowl game enables us to connect with people in valuable ways. ”
The Big Ten Conference, which first partnered with the Lions on the game in 2013, extends their agreement through 2025. The Mid-American Conference will replace the Atlantic Coast Conference as a primary bowl partner beginning in 2020 after previously being the game’s secondary partner.
“Our partnerships with Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers as well as the Big Ten and the MAC have been instrumental in helping to establish a bowl game tradition in Detroit,” said Detroit Lions president Rod Wood in a written statement. “Each of them has a strong regional presence that helps make the annual game more engaging to fans statewide and accessible to fans throughout the Midwest.”
“We are also very appreciative of the ACC and their participating teams for supporting the game and bringing new fans to Detroit and Ford Field.”
MAC teams taken part in two out of five Quick Lane Bowls with Central Michigan University in 2015 and Northern Illinois University in 2017.
This year’s game, which features teams from the Big Ten and ACC, takes place 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. Presale ticket information is available at: quicklanebowl.com.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.