Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy rushed for 1,228 yards and scored seven total touchdowns last season. (Photo: Steve Conner, Associated Press)

Detroit — Ohio University was picked to win the Mid-American Conference championship in voting by media members in a preseason poll released at the conference's media day Tuesday at Ford Field.

Ohio was the overwhelming favorite to win the East Division, getting all 24 first-place votes.

Toledo was picked to win the West Division, but by a much closer margin. The Rockets received 15 first-place votes, compared to five for Western Michigan and three by defending MAC champion Northern Illinois, which earned a comeback win over Buffalo in last year’s conference title game at Ford Field before head coach Rod Carey left to take over the head job at Temple.

Ohio was followed by Miami, Buffalo, Kent State, Akron and Bowling Green.

Toledo, which defeated Akron in the 2017 MAC championship game, was followed by Western Michigan, Northern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Ball State and Central Michigan, which received a first-place vote in the West and one to win the conference championship game.

Jim McElwain replaced John Bonamego as CMU’s head coach after the Chippewas finished 1-11 last season and went winless (0-8) in MAC play.

Frank Solich, in his 15th year as head coach at Ohio, is still in search of his first MAC title. The Bobcats advanced to the championship game multiple times, including a 29-23 loss to Western Michigan in 2016. Solich is also five wins away breaking the MAC’s coach record for victories set by Herb Deromedi from 1978-1993 at Central Michigan.

Bowling Green was the last East Division team to win a MAC championship, defeating Northern Illinois, 34-14, in 2015.

Western Michigan received five first-place votes for good reason, with many voters feeling the Broncos can win the division title if senior quarterback Jon Wassink stays healthy. He missed the second half of the season in each of the previous two years due to injuries.

Wassink completed 151 of 245 passes for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns last season to help the Broncos get off to a 6-2 start. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Toledo a week after rushing for three TDs in a win over rival Central Michigan.

The Broncos (7-6, 5-3) return 17 starters, including running back LeVante Bellamy who rushed for 1,228 yards and six TDs on 205 carries to earn first-team All-MAC honors.

Eastern Michigan was 7-6, 5-3 in MAC play, with a Week 2 win over Purdue, 20-19, and a 23-21 Camellia Bowl loss to Georgia Southern. The Eagles will play at Illinois in Week 3. Senior Michael Glass III was second last season in the MAC in passing efficiency (158.7).

Thomas Hammock takes over for Carey at Northern Illinois after working the last five years as an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens. Other new head coaches include Tom Arth of Akron and Scot Loeffler at Bowling Green.

MAC media poll

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio (24 first-place votes) — 144 total points

2. Miami — 107

3. Buffalo — 100

4. Kent State — 62

5. Akron — 54

6. Bowling Green — 37

WEST DIVISION

1. Toledo (15) — 127

2. Western Michigan (5) — 112

3. Northern Illinois (3) — 103

4. Eastern Michigan — 83

5. Ball State — 43

6. Central Michigan (1) — 36

MAC championship game winner: Ohio (13), Toledo (7), Western Michigan (2), Northern Illinois (1), Central Michigan (1)