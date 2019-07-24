Eastern Michigan's Mike Glass III ranked second in the Mid-American Conference last season with a 158.7 pass efficiency rating. (Photo: Nicholas T. Loverde, AP)

Detroit — Mike Glass III got a taste of playing Division I football in the Mid-American Conference for Eastern Michigan last year and enjoyed it.

Now, Glass is looking forward to his role as the Eagles’ No. 1 quarterback during his senior season.

Glass showed he is one of the conference's most exciting quarterbacks while splitting time with Tyler Wiegers last season.

Glass was second in the MAC in passing efficiency (158.7), completing 72 of 117 passes for 1,024 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception. He also rushed for 412 yards and ran for more than 100 yards in consecutive games.

Glass completed 17 of 25 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-21 Camellia Bowl loss to Georgia Southern, matching the bowl record with his TD tosses.

“I’m happy to finally get the chance to have it all to myself this year to really show what I can do,” Glass said during MAC media day Tuesday at Ford Field.

“Our offense is looking great. We have a lot of guys coming back, receivers, running backs. We lost some guys on the offensive line, but there were a lot of guys last year who played so we have a lot of chemistry already.”

So, was it a big transition for Glass last year after coming to Eastern Michigan (7-6, 5-3 MAC) from Southwestern Junior College, where he was Offensive Player of the Year in the Southern California Football Association?

“It was a big transition from JUCO,” Glass said. “Things are a lot different from junior college to Division I, just the speed of the game, being able to make checks at the line and all that stuff. I knew how to do that in JUCO, but I just got better at it.

“I consider myself a pass-first dual-threat guy. I’ll take what the defense gives me. If they give me the deep ball, I’ll take it. If they give me the short, intermediate passes, I’ll take that.”

Glass knew he was capable of playing in the MAC when he played against Buffalo, the conference's East Division champions, in a Week 3 loss.

“As far as passing, the Buffalo game when I came in the second half and threw for 284 yards,” Glass said. “As far as rushing, either Toledo or Western (Michigan). Against Toledo, in the first half I rushed for 125 yards and passed for 100. Against Western, I had 155 rushing yards and 101 passing in the first half.”

Glass talked about the weapons he has to work with this season.

“We have a lot of receivers, guys like Arthur Jackson (46 receptions), Matt Sexton (37 receptions), Line Latu, Dylan Drummond, Eddie Daugherty and Isaac Holder, and running backs in Shaq Vann, Breck Turner, Willie Parker and Karmi Mackey,” Glass said. “Jackson, Sexton and Drummond are great deep threats.

“We’ve been to two bowl games in the last three years but haven’t won one. The next step is to win the MAC and win a bowl game.”

Eastern Michigan’s lone MAC championship came in 1987.

Eastern Michigan sixth-year coach Chris Creighton is thrilled to have Glass running the Eagles’ offense.

“He’s definitely the guy,” Creighton said. “I love everything about him. He’s a winner, and if you spend any time talking to him he’s got a genuine humility about him, and at the same time he’s very confident in who he is. Our guys love him. Our guys believe in him.

“He throws a beautiful ball. He makes people miss with his feet and he has a really good football IQ, but what I love most about him is that he’s a winner. He’s a guy you want on your team, and a guy you want leading your team.”

