Michigan is ranked No. 7 in the preseason coaches poll, released Thursday, with Michigan State checking in at No. 20.
The Wolverines are coming off a 10-3 season — their third in four seasons under head coach Jim Harbaugh — and are a popular pick to at least make a run at the College Football Playoffs behind a revamped offense led by quarterback Shea Patterson and what's expected to again be a rock-solid defense.
Michigan State, meanwhile, is coming off a tough 7-6 season in which an injury-plagued offense was unable to support one of the nation's top defenses. The majority of that defense returns.
Defending national champion Clemson tops the poll, receiving 59 of 65 first-place votes. Alabama, ranked No. 2, received the other six.
Michigan and Michigan State are among seven teams from the Big Ten in the poll, led by Ohio State at No. 5. Penn State is No. 14, Wisconsin is tied with Central Florida at No. 17, Iowa is No. 19, and Northwestern rounds out the poll at No. 25.
Michigan State opens its season Aug. 30 at home against Tulsa. Michigan opens Aug. 31 against at home against Middle Tennessee.
Coaches poll
1. Clemson, 1,619 points (59 first-place votes)
2. Alabama, 1,566 (6)
3. Georgia, 1,447
4. Oklahoma, 1,415
5. Ohio State, 1,368
6. LSU, 1,218
7. Michigan, 1,155
8. Florida, 1,103
9. Notre Dame, 1,100
10. Texas, 1,038
11. Texas A&M, 893
12. Washington, 834
13. Oregon, 787
14. Penn State, 699
15. Utah, 642
16. Auburn, 606
T17. Wisconsin, 436
T17. UCF, 436
19. Iowa, 343
20. Michigan State, 313
21. Washington State, 274
22. Syracuse, 227
23. Stanford, 200
24. Iowa State, 169
25. Northwestern, 161
Others receiving votes: Nebraska 152; Boise State 118; Mississippi State 111; Miami 94; Army 91; Kentucky 79; Virginia Tech 64; TCU 63; USC 47; Utah State 32; Fresno State 32; Virginia 30; Cincinnati 25; West Virginia 24; Memphis 24; Oklahoma State 20; South Carolina 15; NC State 12; Duke 10; Boston College 5; Florida State 4; Baylor 4; Appalachian State 4; North Texas 3; Houston 3; UCLA 2; Temple 2; Arizona State 2; Troy 1; Tennessee 1; Mississippi 1; Minnesota 1.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.