Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck led the Golden Gophers to a victory in the Quick Lane Bowl in 2018. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Tickets for the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field will go on sale Friday, the Detroit Lions announced.

Tickets, which start at $29, will be available to purchase at www.quicklanebowl.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000 starting at 10 a.m.

The Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Dec. 26, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The bowl game is entering its sixth year, following the Motor City and Little Caesars Pizza bowls as Detroit's college football postseason showcase. Minnesota rolled past Georgia Tech in last year's Quick Lane Bowl, 34-10 — the Golden Gophers' second victory in the bowl game.

The game has matched up teams from the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference in the past, and are scheduled to again for the December showdown. In June, the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference reached a six-year deal with the Detroit game, starting in 2020, with Quick Lane guaranteed to be the title sponsor through 2022.