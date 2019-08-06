Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought. Jay LaPrete, AP
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015. Al Goldis, AP
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Adam Hunger, AP
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez. Nati Harnik, AP
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East. Charlie Neibergall, AP
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic. Julio Cortez, AP
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback. Jim Young, AP
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West. Michael Conroy, AP
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question. Stacy Bengs, AP
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions Paul Sancya, AP
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule. Nick Wass, AP
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota. Julio Cortez, AP
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign. Andy Manis, AP
    Columbus, Ohio — Justin Fields knows all about heat. He grew up in Georgia.

    But the pressure cooker in which the celebrated prep quarterback now finds himself is about to get turned up.

    The pressure is always crushing on anyone who starts at quarterback for Ohio State. But Fields, who transferred from Georgia last winter, is expected to pick up where record-breaking Heisman Trophy candidate and first-round NFL draft pick Dwayne Haskins Jr. left off.

    Fields , a 20-year-old sophomore, has never started a college game. He saw only limited playing time in his freshman season, mostly in mop-up duty behind Jake Fromm.

    He comes to Ohio State with great expectations and great hype. He was one of the highest-rated high school prospects at any position in 2018. He is said to have nearly the arm that Haskins does but with the speed and elusiveness his predecessor lacks.

    New Ohio State coach Ryan Day is the first to note that Fields must still earn the starting job. But that’s really just a formality.

    “Physically, he checks all the boxes — running, athleticism, size, power, throwing ability, arm strength, accuracy, intelligence,” Day said. “He has all those things. Now it’s just a matter in August of putting on the field and seeing what kind of product we have.

    “But in order to learn, you have to fail,” Day continued. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the luxury of failing a lot in practice and spending a few years as an understudy. Some of those failures are going to happen in a game, and there’s going to be a lot of deep breaths.”

    In the months after spring practice, Fields put in his work. He threw with his receivers nearly every day.

    “Right when you come into a new place you can’t just come in and just act like you’re a leader,” he said. “You have to kind of get used to the guys and build relationships with them so they trust you. Then you can step out and become a leader.”

    Austin Mack is expected to be one of Fields’ top targets. He also has something to prove after missing the final six games last year with a foot injury. He was hurt in the humiliating loss to unranked Purdue , a defeat that kept the Buckeyes out of the playoffs.

    Mack said he and fellow senior receivers K.J. Hill and Binjimen Victor have taken it upon themselves to help the new guy get up to speed.

    “He came from Georgia so he came from a good program that’s used to winning,” Mack said. “He’s been there, he knows what it’s like. He just doesn’t know our culture. So the biggest thing for us is to help get him acclimated, get him used to being in that huddle. Like, ‘Hey bro, speak up, you’re good, take control.’”

    Fields symbolizes the new normal for college football , with the transfer portal providing a way out for impatient players who don’t want to wait to play.

    Tate Martell had been waiting his turn behind Haskins but transferred to Miami after Fields arrived. After spring practice, quarterback Matthew Baldwin left for TCU.

    At Georgia, Fields was the target of a racist comment from the stands. That may have helped his argument for immediate NCAA eligibility. Typically, a player has to sit out a season.

    He calls the move to Ohio State a “business decision” that allows him to play for Day, who helped develop Haskins into an NFL draft pick.

    The backup is expected to be Gunnar Hoak, who played at Kentucky and also came via the transfer portal as a graduate student.

    Fields says he’s ready to handle the spotlight. He basked in it as a five-star recruit in high school while taking part in the Netflix documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”

    “You’ve just got to embrace it,” he said. “All this hype and all that, you just got to back it up, not let everything get to your head.”

    Buckeye Nation will be waiting. And not so patiently.

    Extra points

    Maryland sophomore receiver Jeshaun Jones will miss the season after suffering a knee injury during the first practice of training camp.

    Jones, who was hoping to build on a solid freshman season, tore his left ACL on Monday. He will redshirt this season.

    Jones played in all 12 games for the Terrapins last year. He had 22 catches for 288 yards and ran 18 times for 173 yards. His five touchdown catches were most by a Maryland freshman since Stefon Diggs in 2012.

    ... Former Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus says going back to school is his top priority after a jury found him not guilty last week of sexual assault charges.

    The wide receiver said he doesn’t know if he will return to the University of Wisconsin.

    The 21-year-old from Macon, Georgia, was suspended from the football team last summer and expelled from Wisconsin last semester after being accused of sexually assaulting two women. A jury found him not guilty last week.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE