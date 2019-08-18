Austin, Texas – Former NFL and Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.
Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, says Austin law enforcement told him that Benson was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday night.
One of the top high school recruits in the country out of Midland, Texas, Benson was a key player in the Longhorns’ resurgence under former coach Mack Brown. Benson played at Texas from 2001-04. He won the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back, in 2004.
Benson was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Bears in 2005. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.
