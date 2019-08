Nico Collins open the season Saturday against Middle Tennessee State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season.

Middle Tennessee State +33.5 at Michigan

Charboneau: Middle Tennessee State

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Florida Atlantic +27.5 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: Florida Atlantic

South Alabama +36 at Nebraska

Charboneau: South Alabama

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Nebraska

Wojnowski: Nebraska

Akron +17 at Illinois

Charboneau: Akron

Chengelis: Illinois

Niyo: Illinois

Wojnowski: Illinois

Ball State +17 at Indiana

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Indiana

Wojnowski: Ball State

Duke +34.5 at Alabama

Charboneau: Duke

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama (best bet)

Northwestern +6.5 at Stanford

Charboneau: Stanford

Chengelis: Northwestern (best bet)

Niyo: Stanford

Wojnowski: Stanford

Boise State +5.5 at Florida State

Charboneau: Florida State

Chengelis: Boise State

Niyo: Florida State

Wojnowski: Boise State

Georgia Southern +28 at LSU

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: LSU

Niyo: Georgia Southern

Wojnowski: LSU

Georgia -21 at Vanderbilt

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Georgia

Oregon +3.5 at Auburn

Charboneau: Oregon

Chengelis: Auburn

Niyo: Oregon

Wojnowski: Oregon

Miami (Ohio) -21.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Miami (Ohio)

Niyo: Iowa

Wojnowski: Iowa

Houston +24.5 at Oklahoma

Charboneau: Houston

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Houston

Wojnowski: Houston

Notre Dame -20.5 at Louisville

Charboneau: Louisville (best bet)

Chengelis: Notre Dame

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Notre Dame

Eastern Michigan -6 at Coastal Carolina

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Eastern Michigan (best bet)

Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan