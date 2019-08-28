Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (Photo: Michael Woods, Associated Press)

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Alabama middle linebacker Dylan Moses has sustained a knee injury that requires surgery.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Wednesday Moses was injured in Tuesday’s practice and is “out for an indefinite period of time.” Saban says the loss is “certainly a character check for our team.”

Moses was likely the second-ranked Crimson Tide’s top defender after the loss of a number of standouts to the NFL, including inside linebacker Mack Wilson. Alabama opens the season Saturday against Duke in Atlanta.

Moses was a finalist last season for the Butkus Award given to the nation’s top linebacker. He led the team with 86 tackles.

The Tide had already another projected starter at inside linebacker, Joshua McMillon, to a preseason knee injury. That left freshman Christian Harris topping the depth chart going into the season at an already thin position.

Hurricane watch

Boise State and Florida State expect to make a decision Thursday about their season opener, which could be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

The neutral-site game is scheduled to be played Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida. Dorian gained hurricane strength earlier Wednesday and is forecast to become a powerful storm in the next few days.

Officials could consider starting the game earlier Saturday or canceling it altogether.

Florida State says in a statement that “we continue to be in contact with the governor’s office, our partners in Jacksonville and Boise State’s athletics department. At this time, there is no change in the status of the game. We will provide an update Thursday morning.”

Boise State is scheduled to travel to Jacksonville on Thursday. Florida State is slated to make the trip Friday.

Extra points

Oklahoma selected former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts as one of its four captains.

Hurts played in three national championship games for Alabama and helped the Crimson Tide win the 2017 national title. He graduated, then transferred to Oklahoma in January and won the starting quarterback job over Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler during camp.

Oklahoma also named defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and linebacker Kenneth Murray as captains.

... Nebraska has suspended wide receiver Andre Hunt and tight end Katerian Legrone indefinitely.

Offensive coordinator Troy Walters announced Hunt and Legrone are being held out of all team activities. Walters declined to comment on the reason for the suspensions.