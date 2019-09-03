Receiver Ronnie Bell (8) and Michigan remain No. 7 in this week's Associated Press Top 25. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan held steady at No. 7 while Michigan State slipped to No. 19 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, released Tuesday.

Michigan opened the season with a 40-21 victory over Middle Tennessee State to apparently solidify its spot in the Top 25, while a lackluster offensive performance in a 28-7 victory over Tulsa might have cost the Spartans to drop one spot from the preseason poll.

The top seven spots in the poll remain unchanged, with Clemson leading the way. Alabama is No. 2, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and LSU.

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged. The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

There are seven Big Ten teams in the poll, with Penn State (No. 15), Wisconsin (No. 17), Iowa (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 25) also ranked.

Rocky Lombardi and Michigan State are No. 19 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 poll. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Associated Press Top 25

1. Clemson (54 first-place votes), 1-0, 1542 points (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (8), 1-0, 1493 (2)

3. Georgia, 1-0, 1407 (3)

4. Oklahoma, 1-0, 1337 (4)

5. Ohio State, 1-0, 1270 (5)

6. LSU, 1-0, 1233 (6)

7. Michigan, 1-0, 1126 (7)

8. Notre Dame, 1-0, 1037 (9)

9. Texas, 1-0, 1032 (10)

10. Auburn, 1-0, 958 (16)

11. Florida, 1-0, 940 (8)

12. Texas A&M, 1-0, 862 (12)

13. Utah, 1-0, 826 (14)

14. Washington, 1-0, 768 (13)

15. Penn State, 1-0, 688 (15)

16. Oregon, 0-1, 568 (11)

17. Wisconsin, 1-0, 519 (19)

18. UCF, 1-0, 445 (17)

19. Michigan State, 1-0, 409 (18)

20. Iowa, 1-0, 351 (20)

21. Syracuse, 1-0, 246 (22)

22. Washington State, 1-0, 244 (23)

23. Stanford, 1-0, 198 (25)

24. Boise State, 1-0, 179 (NR)

25. Iowa State, 1-0, 86 (21)

25. Nebraska, 1-0, 86 (24)

Others receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (Fla.) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, Southern Cal 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.