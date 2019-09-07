LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Madison, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for three touchdowns and caught another, Quintez Cephus scored his first two touchdowns of the season and No. 17 Wisconsin cruised past Central Michigan, 61-0, in its home opener Saturday.

While Wisconsin (2-0) had 599 yards of total offense, Central Michigan (1-1) managed just 58 yards and three first downs.

Chippewas quarterback Quinten Dormady completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and was picked off by Badgers linebacker Jack Sanborn.

“I wish we could have played better, but it is what it is,” first-year Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain said.

Cephus finished with six receptions for 130 yards — both career highs — and tied a career high with his two scores.

The junior receiver did not play last year after being expelled from school following sexual assault charges. He was acquitted by a jury last month, reinstated by school officials and was ruled academically eligible for last week’s opener at South Florida. Cephus had three catches for 39 yards in the Badgers’ 49-0 victory last week.

“I’ve worked hard to get back here,” Cephus said. “I’m just very thankful for the plans that God has had for me, and I’m just living as His son and trusting everything that He has come for.”

Taylor had 102 yards on the ground, surpassing the 100-yard rushing mark for the 24th time in 29 career games. The 2018 Doak Walker Award winner also had his third receiving score of the season after having none in his first two seasons with the Badgers.

“He is well-deserving to be in that Heisman race,” McElwain said of Taylor. “I really like the way he plays the game. I think he’s a good player, and people in the Big Ten are going to have to wrap him up.”

Through two games, Wisconsin’s defense has allowed just 215 total yards and 41 yards rushing, the team’s lowest two-game totals since at least 1998.

Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
Central Michigan place kicker Brady Buell loses the ball as he is hit during the first half of the 61-0 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
Central Michigan place kicker Brady Buell loses the ball as he is hit during the first half of the 61-0 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Jack Dunn gets past Central Michigan's Nick Apsey on a punt return.
Wisconsin's Jack Dunn gets past Central Michigan's Nick Apsey on a punt return. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Central Michigan's Brandon Brown breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor.
Central Michigan's Brandon Brown breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn returns an interception during the first half.
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn returns an interception during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain watches during the first half.
Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain watches during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Central Michigan's Da'Quaun Jamison during the first half.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Central Michigan's Da'Quaun Jamison during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Central Michigan's Quinten Dormady throws during the first half.
Central Michigan's Quinten Dormady throws during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Central Michigan's Gage Kreski stops Wisconsin's Garrett Groshek.
Central Michigan's Gage Kreski stops Wisconsin's Garrett Groshek. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown during the second half.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown during the second half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
Central Michigan's Gage Kreski tries to stop Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor.
Central Michigan's Gage Kreski tries to stop Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor. Morry Gash, Associated Press
