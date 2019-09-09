Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17
Michigan State players, including Darrell Stewart (25), Elijah Collins (24) and Raequan Williams (99), celebrate following the vicctory over Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State players, including Darrell Stewart (25), Elijah Collins (24) and Raequan Williams (99), celebrate following the vicctory over Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Western Michigan coach Tim Lester shake hands after the game.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Western Michigan coach Tim Lester shake hands after the game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State's Elijah Collins rushes against Western Michigan.
Michigan State's Elijah Collins rushes against Western Michigan. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State receiver Darrell Stewart, left, is tripped up by Western Michigan's Zaire Barnes.
Michigan State receiver Darrell Stewart, left, is tripped up by Western Michigan's Zaire Barnes. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State tight end Matt Dotson pulls in a pass for a touchdown.
Michigan State tight end Matt Dotson pulls in a pass for a touchdown. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State players and coaches gather on the field before the game.
Michigan State players and coaches gather on the field before the game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State players and coaches walk the field before the game.
Michigan State players and coaches walk the field before the game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart is lifted by Jordan Reid as they celebrate Stewart's touchdown.
Michigan State's Darrell Stewart is lifted by Jordan Reid as they celebrate Stewart's touchdown. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink throws a pass.
Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink throws a pass. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State's Josiah Scott tries for an interception.
Michigan State's Josiah Scott tries for an interception. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge, right, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Michigan State's Cody White.
Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge, right, breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Michigan State's Cody White. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State's La'Darius Jefferson, right, runs for a touchdown against Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge.
Michigan State's La'Darius Jefferson, right, runs for a touchdown against Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State's La'Darius Jefferson runs for a touchdown.
Michigan State's La'Darius Jefferson runs for a touchdown. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Western Michigan's LeVante Bellamy, right, rushes against Michigan State's Josiah Scott.
Western Michigan's LeVante Bellamy, right, rushes against Michigan State's Josiah Scott. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to pass against Western Michigan's Antonio Balabani.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to pass against Western Michigan's Antonio Balabani. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, right, and tight end Matt Dotson celebrate Dotson's touchdown.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, right, and tight end Matt Dotson celebrate Dotson's touchdown. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Western Michigan coach Tim Lester watches from the sideline.
Western Michigan coach Tim Lester watches from the sideline. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State players run onto the field before the game.
Michigan State players run onto the field before the game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Western Michigan's Treshaun Hayward runs into Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger during the fourth quarter.
Western Michigan's Treshaun Hayward runs into Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger during the fourth quarter. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio reacts on the sideline.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio reacts on the sideline. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands off to Elijah Collins.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands off to Elijah Collins. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State's Chase Kline, top center, sacks Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink.
Michigan State's Chase Kline, top center, sacks Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink. Al Goldis, Associated Press
Michigan State's Anthony Williams, rushes against Western Michigan's A.J. Thomas during the first quarter.
Michigan State's Anthony Williams, rushes against Western Michigan's A.J. Thomas during the first quarter. Al Goldis, Associated Press
    Western Michigan and Central Michigan would like to put their lopsided losses against Big Ten teams in the rearview mirror as they move forward to Week 3.

    The Broncos lost to No. 19 Michigan State 51-17 at Spartan Stadium Saturday while No. 17 Wisconsin blanked Central Michigan 61-0 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

    WMU will play host Saturday night at Waldo Stadium to a Georgia State (2-0) team that upset Tennessee 38-30 in the season opener, while CMU plays host to Akron in the MAC opener for both teams at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

    'Missed opportunities'

    WMU third-year coach Tim Lester said the Broncos were about 85 percent in executing the game plan against the Spartans. Lester thought the Broncos could put 25-30 points on the Spartans.

    WMU senior quarterback Jon Wassink did a good job of moving the offense, getting the ball to his receivers quickly. However, the Broncos failed to close out drives with points.

    For instance, the Broncos moved the ball to the MSU 31 on the first drive, missing a 48-yard field goal, then had a drive stall at its own 44 when receiver DaShon Bussell hesitated after making a catch and coming up two yards short of a first down. They scored on their third drive, going 66 yards on 10 plays with Wassink finding tight end Giovanni Ricci for a 14-yard TD, but that was to pull them within 21-7.

    More: EMU girds for resurgent Illinois, powered by ex-Wolverine Peters

    The Broncos had two more opportunities to put points on the board in the second quarter, driving to MSU’s 10 after getting an interception, only to miss on a 27-yard field goal, then coming up empty after having a first-and-goal at the 3 when Wassink’s pass was intercepted in the end zone.

    “They jumped on an early lead quickly, and we had a couple of chances to get back in it, missed two field goals, and threw an interception going in and that would have been our best chance to stay in it,” Lester said Monday. “Defensively they were stout. I thought we moved the ball fairly well. Jon did a good job of getting rid of the ball, and not letting the D-line wreak to much havoc on the game.

    “A lot to learn from, but a lot of missed opportunities against a top-20 team, and you can’t miss any of those opportunities.”

    The Broncos also have to get their running game going after picking up just 90 yards (33 carries) in their season-opening 48-13 win over Monmouth, when Wassink threw for 368 yards and five TDs, and just 67 yards (27 carries) against the Spartans.

    WMU dominated a 2-10 Georgia State team down south last year, 34-15, when Wassink hit on 20-of-25 passes for 234 yards and three TDs while LeVante Bellamy ran for 121 yards.

    The Broncos did a good job against Georgia State senior quarterback Dan Ellington, who has thrown for 501 yards and seven TDs this season without an interception. He picked apart Furman’s defense in a 48-42 win Saturday, completing 29-of-37 for 362 yards and five TDs.

    Georgia State piled up 213 yards on the ground against Tennessee with Tra Barnett leading the way with 95 yards and a TD.

    “They’re dynamic. They’re playing with unbelievable confidence, their quarterback is in rhythm right now – he can run, he can throw it,” said Lester of Georgia State. “They have a lot of team speed. We have to tackle better, and we have to communicate better.

     “We have to clean up on our communication. We have to make sure we have our eyes on this quarterback (Ellington) because he’s going to be all over the field. We were able to do that last year, but they are playing at a new level this year.”

    Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
    Central Michigan place kicker Brady Buell loses the ball as he is hit during the first half of the 61-0 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.
    Central Michigan place kicker Brady Buell loses the ball as he is hit during the first half of the 61-0 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan.
    Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Wisconsin's Jack Dunn gets past Central Michigan's Nick Apsey on a punt return.
    Wisconsin's Jack Dunn gets past Central Michigan's Nick Apsey on a punt return. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Central Michigan's Brandon Brown breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor.
    Central Michigan's Brandon Brown breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn returns an interception during the first half.
    Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn returns an interception during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half.
    Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain watches during the first half.
    Central Michigan head coach Jim McElwain watches during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Central Michigan's Da'Quaun Jamison during the first half.
    Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor tries to leap over Central Michigan's Da'Quaun Jamison during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Central Michigan's Quinten Dormady throws during the first half.
    Central Michigan's Quinten Dormady throws during the first half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Central Michigan's Gage Kreski stops Wisconsin's Garrett Groshek.
    Central Michigan's Gage Kreski stops Wisconsin's Garrett Groshek. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown during the second half.
    Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs for a touchdown during the second half. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Central Michigan's Gage Kreski tries to stop Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor.
    Central Michigan's Gage Kreski tries to stop Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor. Morry Gash, Associated Press
    Central Michigan quarterback Quinten Dormady during the first half.
    Central Michigan quarterback Quinten Dormady during the first half. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Central Michigan quarterback David Moore during the first half.
    Central Michigan quarterback David Moore during the first half. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus scores a touchdown against Central Michigan.
    Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus scores a touchdown against Central Michigan. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown.
    Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored at touchdown. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz and Central Michigan linebacker Chuck Jones battle.
    Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz and Central Michigan linebacker Chuck Jones battle. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Central Michigan quarterback David Moore hands off to running back Lew Nichols in the first half.
    Central Michigan quarterback David Moore hands off to running back Lew Nichols in the first half. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown against Central Michigan linebacker Chuck Jones, left, and LaQuan Johnson.
    Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown against Central Michigan linebacker Chuck Jones, left, and LaQuan Johnson. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and Central Michigan defensive lineman Max Saylor during the second half.
    Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and Central Michigan defensive lineman Max Saylor during the second half. Andy Manis, Associated Press
      CMU looks ahead

      The best thing that could have happened to CMU first-year coach Jim McElwain was to see Akron on the Chippewas’ schedule after Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin.

      Akron is 0-2 and coming off losses to Illinois (45-3) and Alabama-Birmingham (31-20).

      Wisconsin outgained CMU by a 599-58 margin, throwing for 400 yards.

      Heisman Trophy candidate Jonathan Taylor rushed for more than 70 yards and two TDs in the first quarter, eventually finishing with 102 yards on 19 carries and three TDs, also catching a TD pass.

      “They took it to us and yet we had some guys who played their tails off and competed,” McElwain said. “We were able to play everybody that was on the trip, played significant time that will help us in the future. We got beat up pretty good.

       “As we told our guys, it was an experience, we can learn from it, and now we get to come home and open up conference play, which is exciting. We’re excited to get back home and play a game.”

      CMU (1-1) will be trying to earn its first MAC win since a 31-24 victory over Northern Illinois on Nov. 24, 2017, its fifth straight conference win before a 37-14 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl loss to Wyoming. The Chips were 1-11 last season, losing all eight MAC games, including 17-10 to Akron.

      Akron’s defense gave up 401 total yards in the loss to Illinois, 207 on the ground, then 402 to UAB, 319 through the air with four TDs.

      McElwain is impressed with Akron junior quarterback Kato Nelson, who has thrown for 481 yards and two TDs, 359 yards and two TDs in the loss to UAB.

      “They played two really good football teams in Illinois and UAB,” said McElwain of Akron. “I’m really impressed with their quarterback. He’s a guy that can really cause us issues just with our makeup. Defensively, they spread you out and they make you play in space. If you don’t keep your rush lanes he can hurt you with his feet, and I’ve been really impressed with how he gets the ball out to the quick receivers.”

      EMU vs. Illinois

      Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

      TV/radio: BTN/89.1

      Records: EMU 1-1, Illinois 2-0

      Line: Illinois by 8.5

      CMU vs. Akron

      Kickoff: 3 Saturday, Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mt. Pleasant

      Radio: 1270

      Records: CMU 1-1, Akron 0-2

      Line: CMU by 4

      WMU vs. Georgia State

      Kickoff: 7 Saturday, Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo

      Radio: 1130

      Records: WMU 1-1, Georgia State 2-0

      Line: WMU by 11.5

