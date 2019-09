CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Tony Paul preview MSU-Arizona State and review Michigan's double-OT win over Army and look ahead to the Wisconsin game in two weeks. The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 3 of the 2019 college football season. This week’s guest selector is Larry Weglicki of Aventura, Florida. Weglicki was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 15-0.

Arizona State -10.5 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Michigan State

Weglicki: Michigan State

Michigan State's Chase Kline sacks Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink during the fourth quarter of their game last week in East Lansing. (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

Ohio State -14 at Indiana

Charboneau: Ohio State (best bet)

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: Ohio State (best bet)

Weglicki: Ohio State

Maryland -6 at Temple

Charboneau: Maryland

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Maryland

Wojnowski: Temple

Weglicki: Maryland (best bet)

Pittsburgh +17.5 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Penn State

Weglicki: Penn State

UNLV +18 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Northwestern

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Northwestern

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Weglicki: Northwestern

Iowa -1.5 at Iowa State

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa State (best bet)

Wojnowski: Iowa State

Weglicki: Iowa

TCU +3.5 at Purdue

Charboneau: Purdue

Chengelis: Purdue

Niyo: TCU

Wojnowski: Purdue

Weglicki: Purdue

Northern Illinois +14 at Nebraska

Charboneau: Northern Illinois

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Nebraska

Wojnowski: Northern Illinois

Weglicki: Nebraska

Clemson -24 at Syracuse

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: Syracuse

Weglicki: Clemson

Arkansas State +31.5 at Georgia

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Arkansas State

Wojnowski: Georgia

Weglicki: Georgia

Alabama -24 at South Carolina

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama

Weglicki: Alabama

New Mexico +36 at Notre Dame

Charboneau: New Mexico

Chengelis: Notre Dame

Niyo: New Mexico

Wojnowski: New Mexico

Weglicki: New Mexico

Eastern Michigan +8.5 at Illinois

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Illinois (best bet)

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojnowski: Illinois

Weglicki: Illinois

Akron +6.5 at Central Michigan

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Central Michigan

Niyo: Central Michigan

Wojnowski: Akron

Weglicki: Akron

Georgia State +10.5 at Western Michigan

Charboneau: Western Michigan

Chengelis: Western Michigan

Niyo: Georgia State

Wojnowski: Georgia State

Weglicki: Georgia State

Records

Charboneau: 8-6-1 last week, 17-12-1 overall, 2-0 best bets

Chengelis: 6-8-1 last week, 13-16-1 overall, 1-1 best bets

Niyo: 7-7-1 last week, 18-11-1 overall, 2-0 best bets

Wojnowski: 6-8-1 last week, 19-10-1 overall, 2-0 best bets