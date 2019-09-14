Eastern Michigan's Matthew Sexton (2) heads to the end zone pursued by Illinois's Jartavius Martin (21) in the first half Saturday. (Photo: Holly Hart, AP)

Chad Ryland's 24-yard field goal as time expired lifted Eastern Michigan to a 34-31 victory over Illinois Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

Eastern Michigan's Mike Glass was 23 of 36 passing for 316 yards, including three touchdowns. Arthur Jackson had TD catches of 26 and 31 yards for EMU (2-1) while Mathew Sexton also hauled in a 54-pass for a score in the first quarter.

Willie Parker ran in for a TD from the 4 and Glass connected with Sexton for the 2-point conversion to give the Eagles a 31-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Illinois rallied with two touchdowns in a six-minute span.

Reggie Corbin scored on a 28-yard run with 7:46 left before former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters hooked up with Josh Imatorbhebhe on a 36-yard scoring strike to tie it 36-all with 1:44 remaining.