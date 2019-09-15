Arizona State 10, Michigan State 7
Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) stretches out for the game-winning touchdown as MSU Joe Bachie (35) and Xavier Henderson (3) try to stop the running back. Arizona State upsets MSU, 10-7, at Spartan Stadium, Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State players hold their hands up as they win the game with this touchdown. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin (4) misses his final field goal attempt that would have tied the game. He made the field goal attempt the play before this, but MSU was penalized for having 12 men on the field, so he kicked again and missed. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Luke Campbell (62) and Jordan Reid (55) are dejected after MSU's loss to Arizona State. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, left, and MSU head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after MSUs loss. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU players are dejected as they walk off the field after their loss. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) celebrates with Arizona fans after the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
QB Rocky Lombardi (12) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Brian Lewerke (14) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Darrell Stewart (25) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cody White (7) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Cody White (7) catches a ball over his head during warm ups. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio, left, and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talk before the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Sparty runs out onto the field before the team. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio leads his Spartans onto the field. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Two A-10 Warthogs, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township fly over the stadium before the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State's Cam Phillips (15) breaks up a pass intended for MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) early in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU fans cheer in the stands with their green pom poms. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) runs to celebrate after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) celebrates with teammates after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Elijah Collins (24) carries in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Tyler Whiley (23) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Cody White (7) makes a catch for a first down in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Kobe Williams (5). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Matt Seybert (80) gains extra yardage and a first down on this reception as Arizona State's Aashari Crosswell (16) and Kobe Williams (5) make the tackle. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's David Dowell (6) pushes Arizona State's Brandon Pierce (85) out of bounds on this reception in the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State place kicker Christian Zendejas (45) celebrates with teammate Kevin Macias (44) after kicking a field in the second quarter to score first. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) gains yards on this reception as Arizona State's Jack Jones (21) pursues near the end of the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Matt Dotson (89) is pulled down by Arizona State's Kejuan Markham (12) after gaining a first down on this long reception in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) puts a hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates his hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) and Matt Seybert (80) celebrate after Elijah Collins (24) scores MSU's only touchdown during the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) barely escapes the grasp of MSU's Mike Panasiuk (72) during the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Arizona State's Kyle Williams (10) is tackled by a host of MSU defenders in the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) tries to escape a host of Arizona State defenders near the end of the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Michigan State dropped out of the Amway college football coaches’ poll on Sunday following Saturday’s 10-7 loss to Arizona State.

    The Spartans (2-1) had been ranked No. 19 in the coaches’ poll and No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, which will be released later Sunday.

    Michigan was idle in Week 3 and is ranked No. 10 in the coaches’ poll. The Wolverines (2-0) were No. 10 in both polls last week.

    The top five in the coaches’ poll remained unchanged: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma, 5. LSU.

    AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

    1. Clemson

    2. Alabama

    3. Georgia

    4. Oklahoma

    5. LSU

    6. Ohio State

    7. Notre Dame

    8. Florida

    9. Auburn

    10. Michigan

    11. Utah

    12. Penn State

    13. Texas

    14. Wisconsin

    15. Texas A&M

    16. UCF

    17. Oregon

    18. Iowa

    19. Washington State

    20. Boise State

    21. Washington

    22. Virginia

    23. California

    24. Arizona State

    25. Kansas State

    Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100; Memphis 68; Texas Christian 55; Michigan State 47; Wake Forest 33; Army 31; Brigham Young 25; Kentucky 14; Appalachian State 12; Temple 7; Mississippi State 6; Minnesota 5; Maryland 5; Nebraska 4; Navy 4; Duke 4; Tulane 3; Iowa State 3; Wyoming 1; SMU 1; USC 1; Arizona 1.

