Michigan State dropped out of the Amway college football coaches’ poll on Sunday following Saturday’s 10-7 loss to Arizona State.
The Spartans (2-1) had been ranked No. 19 in the coaches’ poll and No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, which will be released later Sunday.
Michigan was idle in Week 3 and is ranked No. 10 in the coaches’ poll. The Wolverines (2-0) were No. 10 in both polls last week.
The top five in the coaches’ poll remained unchanged: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma, 5. LSU.
AMWAY COACHES’ POLL
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Florida
9. Auburn
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Penn State
13. Texas
14. Wisconsin
15. Texas A&M
16. UCF
17. Oregon
18. Iowa
19. Washington State
20. Boise State
21. Washington
22. Virginia
23. California
24. Arizona State
25. Kansas State
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100; Memphis 68; Texas Christian 55; Michigan State 47; Wake Forest 33; Army 31; Brigham Young 25; Kentucky 14; Appalachian State 12; Temple 7; Mississippi State 6; Minnesota 5; Maryland 5; Nebraska 4; Navy 4; Duke 4; Tulane 3; Iowa State 3; Wyoming 1; SMU 1; USC 1; Arizona 1.
