Michigan State dropped out of the Amway college football coaches’ poll on Sunday following Saturday’s 10-7 loss to Arizona State.

The Spartans (2-1) had been ranked No. 19 in the coaches’ poll and No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, which will be released later Sunday.

Michigan State's C.J. Hayes can't hang on to a pass against Arizona State's Darien Butler during the second quarter. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Michigan was idle in Week 3 and is ranked No. 10 in the coaches’ poll. The Wolverines (2-0) were No. 10 in both polls last week.

The top five in the coaches’ poll remained unchanged: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma, 5. LSU.

AMWAY COACHES’ POLL

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. LSU

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Florida

9. Auburn

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Penn State

13. Texas

14. Wisconsin

15. Texas A&M

16. UCF

17. Oregon

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Washington

22. Virginia

23. California

24. Arizona State

25. Kansas State

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 100; Memphis 68; Texas Christian 55; Michigan State 47; Wake Forest 33; Army 31; Brigham Young 25; Kentucky 14; Appalachian State 12; Temple 7; Mississippi State 6; Minnesota 5; Maryland 5; Nebraska 4; Navy 4; Duke 4; Tulane 3; Iowa State 3; Wyoming 1; SMU 1; USC 1; Arizona 1.