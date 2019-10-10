Bob Wojnowski, Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis the MSU-Wisconsin, UM-Illinois games on The Detroit News' College Football Show. The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 7 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Chuck Reidy of Carmel, Indiana. Reidy was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 13-1-1.
Michigan State +10 at Wisconsin
Charboneau: Michigan State
Chengelis: Michigan State
Niyo: Michigan State
Wojo: Wisconsin
Reidy: Michigan State
Michigan -19 at Illinois
Charboneau: Michigan
Chengelis: Michigan
Niyo: Michigan
Wojo: Michigan
Reidy: Michigan
Rutgers +25.5 at Indiana
Charboneau: Indiana
Chengelis: Indiana (best bet)
Niyo: Rutgers
Wojo: Indiana (best bet)
Reidy: Indiana
Nebraska +7 at Minnesota
Charboneau: Nebraska
Chengelis: Nebraska
Niyo: Minnesota (best bet)
Wojo: Minnesota
Reidy: Minnesota
Maryland -5.5 at Purdue
Charboneau: Purdue
Chengelis: Maryland
Niyo: Maryland
Wojo: Maryland
Reidy: Purdue
More: Maryland QB Josh Jackson (Saline) out with a foot injury; 'Piggy' takes over
Penn State -3.5 at Iowa
Charboneau: Penn State
Chengelis: Iowa
Niyo: Iowa
Wojo: Iowa
Reidy: Penn State (best bet)
Oklahoma -10 vs. Texas
Charboneau: Oklahoma
Chengelis: Texas
Niyo: Texas
Wojo: Oklahoma
Reidy: Texas
South Carolina +25.5 at Georgia
Charboneau: Georgia
Chengelis: Georgia
Niyo: Georgia
Wojo: Georgia
Reidy: South Carolina
Florida +14.5 at LSU
Charboneau: LSU
Chengelis: Florida
Niyo: Florida
Wojo: Florida
Reidy: LSU
Alabama -18.5 at Texas A&M
Charboneau: Alabama
Chengelis: Texas A&M
Niyo: Georgia
Wojo: Georgia
Reidy: Alabama
USC +11 at Notre Dame
Charboneau: Notre Dame (best bet)
Chengelis: USC
Niyo: Notre Dame
Wojo: USC
Reidy: USC
Florida State +27 at Clemson
Charboneau: Clemson
Chengelis: Clemson
Niyo: Florida State
Wojo: Florida State
Reidy: Clemson
Ball State -1 at Eastern Michigan
Charboneau: Eastern Michigan
Chengelis: Eastern Michigan
Niyo: Eastern Michigan
Wojo: Ball State
Reidy: Eastern Michigan
New Mexico State +11.5 at Central Michigan
Charboneau: Central Michigan
Chengelis: Central Michigan
Niyo: New Mexico State
Wojo: New Mexico State
Reidy: New Mexico State
More: CMU starting QB David Moore suspended by NCAA over banned substance; school says it's appealing
Miami (Ohio) +13 at Western Michigan
Charboneau: Western Michigan
Chengelis: Miami
Niyo: Western Michigan
Wojo: Western Michigan
Reidy: Western Michigan
More: MAC notes: Western Michigan regroups after key West Division setback
Overall results
Charboneau: 9-6 last week, 53-34-3 overall, 6-0 best bets
Chengelis: 9-6 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 4-2 best bets
Niyo: 7-8 last week, 45-42-3 overall, 4-1-1 best bets
Wojo: 10-5 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 6-0 best bets
Guest: 8-7 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 4-2 best bets
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.