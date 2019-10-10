CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis the MSU-Wisconsin, UM-Illinois games on The Detroit News' College Football Show. The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 7 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Chuck Reidy of Carmel, Indiana. Reidy was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 13-1-1.

Michigan State +10 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojo: Wisconsin

Reidy: Michigan State

Michigan -19 at Illinois

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojo: Michigan

Reidy: Michigan

Rutgers +25.5 at Indiana

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Indiana (best bet)

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojo: Indiana (best bet)

Reidy: Indiana

Nebraska +7 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Nebraska

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Minnesota (best bet)

Wojo: Minnesota

Reidy: Minnesota

Maryland -5.5 at Purdue

Charboneau: Purdue

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Maryland

Wojo: Maryland

Reidy: Purdue

More: Maryland QB Josh Jackson (Saline) out with a foot injury; 'Piggy' takes over

Penn State -3.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa

Wojo: Iowa

Reidy: Penn State (best bet)

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 7 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 7 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) – The Buckeyes offense keeps rolling, taking care of Michigan State in arguably its toughest test. Justin Fields continues to frustrate opponents, throwing two touchdown passes while running for another as J.K. Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a touchdown. The defense allowed MSU to move the ball but got after the quarterback, as it has all season, helping the Buckeyes remain the class of the conference. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) – The Buckeyes offense keeps rolling, taking care of Michigan State in arguably its toughest test. Justin Fields continues to frustrate opponents, throwing two touchdown passes while running for another as J.K. Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a touchdown. The defense allowed MSU to move the ball but got after the quarterback, as it has all season, helping the Buckeyes remain the class of the conference. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
2. Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0) – The Badgers got a bit of a break this week, finishing up non-conference play by beating up on Kent State. Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns while the defense pitched another shutout. The Badgers get their next test coming up with a visit from Michigan State as they prepare for their showdown with Ohio State on Oct. 26. Last week: 2.
2. Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0) – The Badgers got a bit of a break this week, finishing up non-conference play by beating up on Kent State. Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns while the defense pitched another shutout. The Badgers get their next test coming up with a visit from Michigan State as they prepare for their showdown with Ohio State on Oct. 26. Last week: 2. Andy Manis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
3. Penn State (5-0, 2-0) – The Nittany Lions might be the least talked about undefeated team in the nation. It could be because they haven’t played the toughest schedule in the world, but it’s getting tough to ignore the results. Quarterback Sean Clifford continues to impress while the defense is making life miserable for opposing offenses. The next three weeks get tougher with Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State up next. Last week: 3.
3. Penn State (5-0, 2-0) – The Nittany Lions might be the least talked about undefeated team in the nation. It could be because they haven’t played the toughest schedule in the world, but it’s getting tough to ignore the results. Quarterback Sean Clifford continues to impress while the defense is making life miserable for opposing offenses. The next three weeks get tougher with Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State up next. Last week: 3. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
4. Michigan (4-1, 2-1) – The Wolverines are still having all sorts of issues putting points on the board, but they managed to keep Iowa out of the end zone this week to remain in the Big Ten East race. They’ll head to Illinois next week before things heat up with a trip to Penn State before Notre Dame comes to the Big House for a rare midseason non-conference matchup. Last week: 6.
4. Michigan (4-1, 2-1) – The Wolverines are still having all sorts of issues putting points on the board, but they managed to keep Iowa out of the end zone this week to remain in the Big Ten East race. They’ll head to Illinois next week before things heat up with a trip to Penn State before Notre Dame comes to the Big House for a rare midseason non-conference matchup. Last week: 6. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Minnesota (5-0, 2-0) – Maybe it’s time to start paying attention to the Golden Gophers. The meat of the schedule is still to come but a visit from Nebraska next week could be the beginning of a tougher road. Rutgers and Maryland are next as the Gophers enjoy a favorable crossover schedule, putting P.J. Fleck’s team in position to compete for the West well into the final weeks of the season. Last week: 7.
5. Minnesota (5-0, 2-0) – Maybe it’s time to start paying attention to the Golden Gophers. The meat of the schedule is still to come but a visit from Nebraska next week could be the beginning of a tougher road. Rutgers and Maryland are next as the Gophers enjoy a favorable crossover schedule, putting P.J. Fleck’s team in position to compete for the West well into the final weeks of the season. Last week: 7. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (4-1, 1-1) – The Hawkeyes had their offensive issues exposed in this week’s loss to Michigan, scoring only three points and failing to take advantage after moving the ball into Michigan territory multiple times. The defense continues to play well, which means the Hawkeyes aren’t out of the West race, but the offense will need to rebound at home this week against Penn State. Last week: 4.
6. Iowa (4-1, 1-1) – The Hawkeyes had their offensive issues exposed in this week’s loss to Michigan, scoring only three points and failing to take advantage after moving the ball into Michigan territory multiple times. The defense continues to play well, which means the Hawkeyes aren’t out of the West race, but the offense will need to rebound at home this week against Penn State. Last week: 4. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Michigan State (4-2, 2-1) – Michigan State headed to Ohio State this week expecting to compete, but a multitude of mistakes on both sides of the ball led to a deflating loss to the Buckeyes. The offense failed to make big plays and the defense was exposed as the schedule continues to be brutal for the Spartans, who head to Wisconsin next week then get a bye before hosting Penn State. Last week: 5.
7. Michigan State (4-2, 2-1) – Michigan State headed to Ohio State this week expecting to compete, but a multitude of mistakes on both sides of the ball led to a deflating loss to the Buckeyes. The offense failed to make big plays and the defense was exposed as the schedule continues to be brutal for the Spartans, who head to Wisconsin next week then get a bye before hosting Penn State. Last week: 5. Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
8. Nebraska (4-2, 2-1) – It should surprise no one that the Cornhuskers went down to the wire with Northwestern, considering the recent history of the series. This time the Huskers got the winning field goal as time expired, providing a bounce-back from last week’s blowout loss at home to Ohio State. The Huskers now head to Minnesota in a game that could have plenty of impact on the race in the West. Last week: 9.
8. Nebraska (4-2, 2-1) – It should surprise no one that the Cornhuskers went down to the wire with Northwestern, considering the recent history of the series. This time the Huskers got the winning field goal as time expired, providing a bounce-back from last week’s blowout loss at home to Ohio State. The Huskers now head to Minnesota in a game that could have plenty of impact on the race in the West. Last week: 9. Emily Haney, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Indiana (3-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers had the week off after losing a close one at Michigan State. They’ll have a chance to get things headed in the right direction with back-to-back games against Rutgers and Maryland in a quest to get in position to become bowl-eligible, a goal that seems perfectly attainable with a young offense that is just scratching the surface. Last week: 8.
9. Indiana (3-2, 0-2) – The Hoosiers had the week off after losing a close one at Michigan State. They’ll have a chance to get things headed in the right direction with back-to-back games against Rutgers and Maryland in a quest to get in position to become bowl-eligible, a goal that seems perfectly attainable with a young offense that is just scratching the surface. Last week: 8. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Maryland (3-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins got the Rutgers bye this week, beating up on the Scarlet Knights to get back on the winning track. They’ll have a chance to string together a few wins by heading to Purdue next week before hosting Indiana in a battle of East teams still trying to crack into the top half of the Big Ten. Last week: 10.
10. Maryland (3-2, 1-1) – The Terrapins got the Rutgers bye this week, beating up on the Scarlet Knights to get back on the winning track. They’ll have a chance to string together a few wins by heading to Purdue next week before hosting Indiana in a battle of East teams still trying to crack into the top half of the Big Ten. Last week: 10. Andrew Mills, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Northwestern (1-4, 0-3) – The offensive numbers still aren’t there for the Wildcats but the defense is keeping them in games. That was the case again this week in the loss to Nebraska, proving the record doesn’t truly indicate how tough it is to beat the Wildcats. The road continues to be rough, though, as Ohio State comes to town this week with Iowa on tap the following week. Last week: 11.
11. Northwestern (1-4, 0-3) – The offensive numbers still aren’t there for the Wildcats but the defense is keeping them in games. That was the case again this week in the loss to Nebraska, proving the record doesn’t truly indicate how tough it is to beat the Wildcats. The road continues to be rough, though, as Ohio State comes to town this week with Iowa on tap the following week. Last week: 11. Francis Gardler, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Illinois (2-3, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini were in it early with Minnesota before the Gophers pulled away. Slowing down opposing offenses continues to be a problem for the Illini as they’ve given up 40 or more points in each of the last two games. They’ll be at home the next two weeks but the opponents happen to be Michigan and Wisconsin. Last week: 13.
12. Illinois (2-3, 0-2) – The Fighting Illini were in it early with Minnesota before the Gophers pulled away. Slowing down opposing offenses continues to be a problem for the Illini as they’ve given up 40 or more points in each of the last two games. They’ll be at home the next two weeks but the opponents happen to be Michigan and Wisconsin. Last week: 13. Bruce Kluckhohn, Associated Press
Fullscreen
13. Purdue (1-4, 0-2) – The Boilermakers are watching their season quickly spiral out of control and injuries to quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore haven’t helped. A visit from Maryland is the next chance to end a three-game skid with a trip to Iowa coming after that as the Boilermakers try to salvage the season. Last week: 12.
13. Purdue (1-4, 0-2) – The Boilermakers are watching their season quickly spiral out of control and injuries to quarterback Elijah Sindelar and wide receiver Rondale Moore haven’t helped. A visit from Maryland is the next chance to end a three-game skid with a trip to Iowa coming after that as the Boilermakers try to salvage the season. Last week: 12. Barry Reeger, Associated Press
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-3) – The Scarlet Knights are in a tough spot – their coach was fired last week and they’re essentially playing out the string with more than half the season remaining. The starting quarterback and running back have both asked to redshirt, meaning any chances of things turning around this season seem to be nonexistent. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-4, 0-3) – The Scarlet Knights are in a tough spot – their coach was fired last week and they’re essentially playing out the string with more than half the season remaining. The starting quarterback and running back have both asked to redshirt, meaning any chances of things turning around this season seem to be nonexistent. Last week: 14. Andrew Mills, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Oklahoma -10 vs. Texas

    Charboneau: Oklahoma

    Chengelis: Texas

    Niyo: Texas

    Wojo: Oklahoma

    Reidy: Texas

    South Carolina +25.5 at Georgia

    Charboneau: Georgia

    Chengelis: Georgia

    Niyo: Georgia

    Wojo: Georgia

    Reidy: South Carolina

    Florida +14.5 at LSU

    Charboneau: LSU

    Chengelis: Florida

    Niyo: Florida

    Wojo: Florida

    Reidy: LSU

    Alabama -18.5 at Texas A&M

    Charboneau: Alabama

    Chengelis: Texas A&M

    Niyo: Georgia

    Wojo: Georgia

    Reidy: Alabama

    USC +11 at Notre Dame

    Charboneau: Notre Dame (best bet)

    Chengelis: USC

    Niyo: Notre Dame

    Wojo: USC

    Reidy: USC

    Florida State +27 at Clemson

    Charboneau: Clemson

    Chengelis: Clemson

    Niyo: Florida State

    Wojo: Florida State  

    Reidy: Clemson

    Ball State -1 at Eastern Michigan

    Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

    Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

    Niyo: Eastern Michigan

    Wojo: Ball State

    Reidy: Eastern Michigan

    New Mexico State +11.5 at Central Michigan

    Charboneau: Central Michigan

    Chengelis: Central Michigan

    Niyo: New Mexico State

    Wojo: New Mexico State

    Reidy: New Mexico State

    More: CMU starting QB David Moore suspended by NCAA over banned substance; school says it's appealing

    Miami (Ohio) +13 at Western Michigan

    Charboneau: Western Michigan

    Chengelis: Miami

    Niyo: Western Michigan

    Wojo: Western Michigan

    Reidy: Western Michigan

    More: MAC notes: Western Michigan regroups after key West Division setback

    Overall results

    Charboneau: 9-6 last week, 53-34-3 overall, 6-0 best bets

    Chengelis: 9-6 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 4-2 best bets

    Niyo: 7-8 last week, 45-42-3 overall, 4-1-1 best bets

    Wojo: 10-5 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 6-0 best bets

    Guest: 8-7 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 4-2 best bets

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE