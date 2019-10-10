CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, Matt Charboneau and Angelique Chengelis the MSU-Wisconsin, UM-Illinois games on The Detroit News' College Football Show. The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 7 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Chuck Reidy of Carmel, Indiana. Reidy was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 13-1-1.

Kenny Willekes and Michigan State are 10-point underdogs Saturday at Wisconsin. (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News)

Michigan State +10 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojo: Wisconsin

Reidy: Michigan State

Michigan -19 at Illinois

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojo: Michigan

Reidy: Michigan

Rutgers +25.5 at Indiana

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Indiana (best bet)

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojo: Indiana (best bet)

Reidy: Indiana

Nebraska +7 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Nebraska

Chengelis: Nebraska

Niyo: Minnesota (best bet)

Wojo: Minnesota

Reidy: Minnesota

Maryland -5.5 at Purdue

Charboneau: Purdue

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Maryland

Wojo: Maryland

Reidy: Purdue

More: Maryland QB Josh Jackson (Saline) out with a foot injury; 'Piggy' takes over

Penn State -3.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Iowa

Wojo: Iowa

Reidy: Penn State (best bet)

Oklahoma -10 vs. Texas

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Texas

Niyo: Texas

Wojo: Oklahoma

Reidy: Texas

South Carolina +25.5 at Georgia

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia

Wojo: Georgia

Reidy: South Carolina

Florida +14.5 at LSU

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: Florida

Niyo: Florida

Wojo: Florida

Reidy: LSU

Alabama -18.5 at Texas A&M

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Texas A&M

Niyo: Georgia

Wojo: Georgia

Reidy: Alabama

USC +11 at Notre Dame

Charboneau: Notre Dame (best bet)

Chengelis: USC

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojo: USC

Reidy: USC

Florida State +27 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Florida State

Wojo: Florida State

Reidy: Clemson

Ball State -1 at Eastern Michigan

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojo: Ball State

Reidy: Eastern Michigan

New Mexico State +11.5 at Central Michigan

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Central Michigan

Niyo: New Mexico State

Wojo: New Mexico State

Reidy: New Mexico State

More: CMU starting QB David Moore suspended by NCAA over banned substance; school says it's appealing

Miami (Ohio) +13 at Western Michigan

Charboneau: Western Michigan

Chengelis: Miami

Niyo: Western Michigan

Wojo: Western Michigan

Reidy: Western Michigan

More: MAC notes: Western Michigan regroups after key West Division setback

Overall results

Charboneau: 9-6 last week, 53-34-3 overall, 6-0 best bets

Chengelis: 9-6 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 4-2 best bets

Niyo: 7-8 last week, 45-42-3 overall, 4-1-1 best bets

Wojo: 10-5 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 6-0 best bets

Guest: 8-7 last week, 48-39-3 overall, 4-2 best bets