Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson is taken down by Michigan's Josh Uche in the second half. (Photo: Holly Hart, AP)

Michigan, following the 42-25 win at Illinois, maintained its spot as the No. 16 team in both the Associated Press college football poll and in the Amway coaches’ poll.

Both polls were released Sunday.

The Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) return to action this Saturday at Penn State (7:30 p.m., ABC/950). Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) is idle.

LSU moved up to No. 2 in the AP poll, giving the SEC the top two teams in the country for the 29th time and putting the Tigers behind No. 1 Alabama less than a month before the rivals meet in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers jumped from No. 5, past No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State, after beating Florida in a matchup of unbeaten teams Saturday night. The Crimson Tide host the Tigers on Nov. 9.

Wisconsin became the first new team to crack the top six after Georgia suffered the biggest upset of the season so far. The Bulldogs dropped from No. 3 to No. 10 after losing at home to South Carolina in double overtime.

LSU also moved up three spots in the coaches' poll, to No. 3 from No. 6, as Clemson held on to its No. 2 spot.

AP poll

1. Alabama, 6-0 record, 1503 points (last week: 1)

2. LSU, 6-0, 1449 (5)

3. Clemson, 6-0, 1427 (2)

4. Ohio State, 6-0, 1404 (3)

5. Oklahoma, 6-0, 1333 (6)

6. Wisconsin, 6-0, 1245 (8)

7. Penn State, 6-0, 1129 (10)

8. Notre Dame, 5-1, 1042 (9)

9. Florida, 6-1, 1041 (7)

10. Georgia, 5-1, 995 (3)

11. Auburn, 5-1, 985 (12)

12. Oregon, 5-1, 906 (13)

13. Utah, 5-1, 729 (15)

14. Boise State, 6-0, 716 (14)

15. Texas, 4-2, 672 (11)

16. Michigan, 5-1, 648 (16)

17. Arizona State, 5-1, 524 (18)

18. Baylor, 6-0, 470 (22)

19. SMU, 6-0, 398 (21)

20. Minnesota, 6-0, 330 (NR)

21. Cincinnati, 5-1, 308 (25)

22. Missouri, 5-1, 233 (NR)

23. Iowa, 4-2, 210 (17)

24. Appalachian State, 5-0, 148 (NR)

25. Washington, 5-2, 107 (NR)

►First-place votes: Alabama 30, LSU 12, Clemson 11, Ohio State 9.

►Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa State 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego State 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

Coaches' poll

1. Alabama, 6-0 record, 1601 points (last week: 1)

2. Clemson, 6-0, 1536 (2)

3. LSU, 6-0, 1455 (6)

4. Ohio State, 6-0, 1454 (4)

5. Oklahoma, 6-0, 1414 (5)

6. Wisconsin, 6-0, 1297 (8)

7. Penn State, 6-0, 1182 (9)

8. Notre Dame, 5-1, 1107 (10)

9. Florida, 6-1, 1057 (7)

10. Georgia, 5-1, 1049 (3)

11. Auburn, 5-1, 998 (12)

12. Oregon, 5-1, 955 (13)

13. Boise State, 6-0, 795 (14)

14. Utah, 5-1, 768 (15)

15. Texas, 4-2, 695 (11)

16. Michigan, 5-1, 674 (16)

17. Arizona State, 5-1, 504 (24)

18. Baylor, 6-0, 501 (23)

19. SMU, 6-0, 421 (22)

20. Minnesota, 6-0, 419 (25)

21. Cincinnati, 5-1, 298 (NR)

22. Iowa, 4-2, 230 (18)

23. Washington, 5-2, 149 (NR)

24. Appalachian State, 5-0, 140 (NR)

25. Temple, 5-1, 88 (NR)

►First-place votes: Alabama 44, Clemson 14, LSU 3, Ohio State 4.

►Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 87, Tulane 76, Virginia 35, Memphis 30, California 21, Iowa State 19, San Diego State 18, Navy 17, Texas A&M 14, Louisiana Tech 6, Duke 5, Central Florida 4, South Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 3.