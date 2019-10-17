CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo preview UM-Penn State and look back at MSU's loss in Wisconsin. The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 8 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Stephen Shemes of Oak Park. Shemes was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-3.

Nico Collins and Michigan are more than a touchdown underdog Saturday at Penn State. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan +7.5 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Michigan

Wojo: Penn State

Shemes: Michigan

Indiana -3.5 at Maryland

Charboneau: Maryland

Chengelis: Indiana (best bet)

Niyo: Indiana

Wojo: Indiana

Shemes: Indiana

Purdue +17.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa (best bet)

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Purdue

Wojo: Purdue

Shemes: Purdue

Wisconsin -29.5 at Illinois

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconsin

Niyo: Wisconsin (best bet)

Wojo: Wisconsin

Shemes: Wisconsin (best bet)

Minnesota -30 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Rutgers

Chengelis: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojo: Minnesota

Shemes: Minnesota

Clemson -21 at Louisville

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojo: Clemson

Shemes: Clemson

Kentucky +27 at Georgia

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Kentucky

Niyo: Georgia

Wojo: Kentucky

Shemes: Kentucky

Oregon -3 at Washington

Charboneau: Oregon

Chengelis: Washington

Niyo: Oregon

Wojo: Oregon

Shemes: Oregon

Auburn -16.5 at Arkansas

Charboneau: Auburn

Chengelis: Auburn

Niyo: Auburn

Wojo: Auburn

Shemes: Arkansas

LSU -19 at Mississippi State

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: LSU

Niyo: LSU

Wojo: LSU

Shemes: LSU

Tennessee +35.5 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojo: Tennessee

Shemes: Alabama

Florida -7.5 at South Carolina

Charboneau: Florida

Chengelis: South Carolina

Niyo: Florida

Wojo: Florida (best bet)

Shemes: Florida

West Virginia +33.5 at Oklahoma

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: West Virginia

Wojo: Oklahoma

Shemes: West Virginia

Central Michigan -10.5 at Bowling Green

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Bowling Green

Niyo: Central Michigan

Wojo: Central Michigan

Shemes: Bowling Green

Western Michigan -11 at Eastern Michigan

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Western Michigan

Wojo: Eastern Michigan

Shemes: Eastern Michigan

Overall results

Charboneau: 7-8 last week, 60-42-3 overall, 6-1 best bets

Chengelis: 6-9 last week, 54-48-3 overall, 5-2 best bets

Niyo: 5-10 last week, 50-52-3 overall, 5-1-1 best bets

Wojo: 8-7 last week, 56-46-3 overall, 7-0 best bets

Guest: 10-5 last week, 58-44-3 overall, 5-2 best bets