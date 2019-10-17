CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo preview UM-Penn State and look back at MSU's loss in Wisconsin. The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 8 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Stephen Shemes of Oak Park. Shemes was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-3.

Michigan +7.5 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Michigan

Wojo: Penn State

Shemes: Michigan

Indiana -3.5 at Maryland

Charboneau: Maryland

Chengelis: Indiana (best bet)

Niyo: Indiana

Wojo: Indiana

Shemes: Indiana

Purdue +17.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa (best bet)

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Purdue

Wojo: Purdue

Shemes: Purdue

Wisconsin -29.5 at Illinois

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconsin

Niyo: Wisconsin (best bet)

Wojo: Wisconsin

Shemes: Wisconsin (best bet)

Minnesota -30 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Rutgers

Chengelis: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojo: Minnesota

Shemes: Minnesota

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 8
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 8 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Holly Hart, AP
1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) – The Buckeyes took the week off after rolling over Michigan State last week and now get set to head to Northwestern before the showdown with Wisconsin on Oct. 26. Both teams have been dominant to this point in the season and it doesn’t appear there’s a team in the East that will be able to knock off the Buckeyes. Last week: 1. Jay LaPrete, AP
2. Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) – The Badgers just keep on rolling and this time they didn’t even need a huge game from Jonathan Taylor. The junior RB scored twice but ran for just 80 yards against Michigan State, but the Badgers hardly needed more as the crushed the Spartans, pitching a shutout. The Badgers go to Illinois next week before traveling to Ohio State in two weeks. Last week: 2. Andy Manis, AP
3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0) – The Nittany Lions aren’t cruising past opponents like Ohio State and Wisconsin, but they’re unbeaten nonetheless thanks to another hard-fought win, this time on the road against Iowa. It was the first win this season over a ranked opponent as the Nittany Lions continue to navigate a tough schedule that includes Michigan, Michigan State and Minnesota over the next few weeks. Last week: 3. Matthew Putney, AP
4. Michigan (5-1, 3-1) – The Wolverines still haven’t been dominant, and when they found themselves up only three points late at Illinois, they made the plays needed to pull away and avoid the upset. The schedule won’t give the Wolverines many breaks from here as they head to Penn State next week before hosting Notre Dame as they try and keep pace in the top-heavy Big Ten East. Last week: 4. Holly Hart, AP
5. Minnesota (6-0, 3-0) – The Golden Gophers still aren’t getting much attention, but after dismantling Nebraska at home they’re still unbeaten and tied atop the West with Wisconsin after Rodney Smith ran for 139 yards and a touchdown. They get another cupcake next week by heading to Rutgers with a chance to keep the pressure on the Badgers, the team they’ll face in the final game of the regular season. Last week: 5. Stacy Bengs, AP
6. Iowa (4-2, 1-2) – The offensive woes continued for the Hawkeyes, who hosted Penn State in primetime but managed only one offensive touchdown and lost for the second straight week. The defense was tough to score on, as it has been all season, but the inability to move the ball consistently once again did in the Hawkeyes, who have now fallen two games off the pace in the West. Last week: 6. Matthew Putney, AP
7. Michigan State (4-3, 2-2) – The Spartans faced a top-10 team for the second straight week, and just like they did last week at Ohio State, they got run off the field, getting shut out for only the second time under coach Mark Dantonio. The offense again was inept while the defense has now gotten destroyed two straight weeks, giving up 222 yards rushing to the Badgers despite holding Jonathan Taylor to 80 yards. MSU gets a bye next week before hosting Penn State. Last week: 7. Andy Manis, AP
8. Indiana (4-2, 1-2) – The Hoosiers won the Rutgers lottery this week, getting the nearly automatic win that comes with facing the Scarlet Knights. QB Michael Penix three for 282 yards and three touchdowns while Stevie Scott gained 164 yards on the ground. The Hoosiers head to Maryland next week with a chance to get a second straight win and move closer to bowl eligibility. Last week: 9. Darron Cummings, AP
9. Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers were without QB Adrian Martinez and the offense suffered because of it in a blowout loss at Minnesota. While the Huskers managed 299 total yards, they allowed 450 while the Gophers ran for 322. The status of Martinez will be critical moving forward as the Huskers have a bye week before hosting Indiana in two weeks. Last week: 8. Stacy Bengs, AP
10. Maryland (3-3, 1-2) – The fast start to the season when the Terrapins scored 142 points in the first two games seems like a distant memory as the Terps have lost three of four, including getting dominated on the road against a struggling Purdue team. While the offense has ground to a halt, the Terps’ defense hasn’t shown the ability to stop anyone as they get set to host Indiana next week. Last week: 10. Michael Conroy, AP
11. Purdue (2-4, 1-2) – The Boilermakers shifted some starters along the offensive line this week leading the offense finally getting going as QB Jack Plummer threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Maryland. The win provides at least a bit of momentum for the Boilermakers as they head to Iowa next week trying to keep their postseason hopes alive. Last week: 13. Michael Conroy, AP
12. Northwestern (1-4, 0-3) – It was an off week for the Wildcats, who have lost three in a row and could be on the verge of their season really getting out of control as they host Ohio State next week. They’ve been in most games they’ve played this season, but the offense has still lagged far behind the defense and it will need to make a big jump if the Cats expect to be in a bowl game. Last week: 11. Andy Manis, AP
13. Illinois (2-4, 0-3) – Some credit goes to the Fighting Illini for not folding when down by three touchdowns in the second half. They battled back and got to within three of Michigan in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get a stop, then turned the ball over to put the game away. There are no breaks as Wisconsin is next as the Illini try to snap a four-game skid. Last week: 12. Holly Hart, AP
14. Rutgers (1-5, 0-4) – It’s hard to find much positive for the Scarlet Knights these days as they were shut out for the third time this season in the loss to Indiana. With an interim coach overseeing things, the Knights have shown little fight, something that will be difficult to change next week against Minnesota. The only shot at another win likely comes in two weeks against Liberty. Last week: 14. Darron Cummings, AP
    Clemson -21 at Louisville

    Charboneau: Clemson

    Chengelis: Clemson

    Niyo: Clemson

    Wojo: Clemson

    Shemes: Clemson

    Kentucky +27 at Georgia

    Charboneau: Georgia

    Chengelis: Kentucky

    Niyo: Georgia

    Wojo: Kentucky

    Shemes: Kentucky

    Oregon -3 at Washington

    Charboneau: Oregon

    Chengelis: Washington

    Niyo: Oregon

    Wojo: Oregon

    Shemes: Oregon

    Auburn -16.5 at Arkansas

    Charboneau: Auburn

    Chengelis: Auburn

    Niyo: Auburn

    Wojo: Auburn

    Shemes: Arkansas

    LSU -19 at Mississippi State

    Charboneau: LSU

    Chengelis: LSU

    Niyo: LSU

    Wojo: LSU

    Shemes: LSU

    Tennessee +35.5 at Alabama

    Charboneau: Alabama

    Chengelis: Alabama

    Niyo: Alabama

    Wojo: Tennessee

    Shemes: Alabama

    Florida -7.5 at South Carolina

    Charboneau: Florida

    Chengelis: South Carolina

    Niyo: Florida

    Wojo: Florida (best bet)

    Shemes: Florida

    West Virginia +33.5 at Oklahoma

    Charboneau: Oklahoma

    Chengelis: Oklahoma

    Niyo: West Virginia

    Wojo: Oklahoma

    Shemes: West Virginia

    Central Michigan -10.5 at Bowling Green

    Charboneau: Central Michigan

    Chengelis: Bowling Green

    Niyo: Central Michigan

    Wojo: Central Michigan

    Shemes: Bowling Green

    Western Michigan -11 at Eastern Michigan

    Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

    Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

    Niyo: Western Michigan

    Wojo: Eastern Michigan

    Shemes: Eastern Michigan

    Overall results

    Charboneau: 7-8 last week, 60-42-3 overall, 6-1 best bets

    Chengelis: 6-9 last week, 54-48-3 overall, 5-2 best bets

    Niyo: 5-10 last week, 50-52-3 overall, 5-1-1 best bets

    Wojo: 8-7 last week, 56-46-3 overall, 7-0 best bets

    Guest: 10-5 last week, 58-44-3 overall, 5-2 best bets

