Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo preview UM-Penn State and look back at MSU's loss in Wisconsin. The Detroit News
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 8 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Stephen Shemes of Oak Park. Shemes was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-3.
Michigan +7.5 at Penn State
Charboneau: Penn State
Chengelis: Penn State
Niyo: Michigan
Wojo: Penn State
Shemes: Michigan
Indiana -3.5 at Maryland
Charboneau: Maryland
Chengelis: Indiana (best bet)
Niyo: Indiana
Wojo: Indiana
Shemes: Indiana
More: Uneven defense causes Maryland fits
Purdue +17.5 at Iowa
Charboneau: Iowa (best bet)
Chengelis: Iowa
Niyo: Purdue
Wojo: Purdue
Shemes: Purdue
Wisconsin -29.5 at Illinois
Charboneau: Wisconsin
Chengelis: Wisconsin
Niyo: Wisconsin (best bet)
Wojo: Wisconsin
Shemes: Wisconsin (best bet)
Minnesota -30 at Rutgers
Charboneau: Rutgers
Chengelis: Minnesota
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojo: Minnesota
Shemes: Minnesota
Clemson -21 at Louisville
Charboneau: Clemson
Chengelis: Clemson
Niyo: Clemson
Wojo: Clemson
Shemes: Clemson
Kentucky +27 at Georgia
Charboneau: Georgia
Chengelis: Kentucky
Niyo: Georgia
Wojo: Kentucky
Shemes: Kentucky
Oregon -3 at Washington
Charboneau: Oregon
Chengelis: Washington
Niyo: Oregon
Wojo: Oregon
Shemes: Oregon
Auburn -16.5 at Arkansas
Charboneau: Auburn
Chengelis: Auburn
Niyo: Auburn
Wojo: Auburn
Shemes: Arkansas
LSU -19 at Mississippi State
Charboneau: LSU
Chengelis: LSU
Niyo: LSU
Wojo: LSU
Shemes: LSU
Tennessee +35.5 at Alabama
Charboneau: Alabama
Chengelis: Alabama
Niyo: Alabama
Wojo: Tennessee
Shemes: Alabama
Florida -7.5 at South Carolina
Charboneau: Florida
Chengelis: South Carolina
Niyo: Florida
Wojo: Florida (best bet)
Shemes: Florida
West Virginia +33.5 at Oklahoma
Charboneau: Oklahoma
Chengelis: Oklahoma
Niyo: West Virginia
Wojo: Oklahoma
Shemes: West Virginia
Central Michigan -10.5 at Bowling Green
Charboneau: Central Michigan
Chengelis: Bowling Green
Niyo: Central Michigan
Wojo: Central Michigan
Shemes: Bowling Green
Western Michigan -11 at Eastern Michigan
Charboneau: Eastern Michigan
Chengelis: Eastern Michigan
Niyo: Western Michigan
Wojo: Eastern Michigan
Shemes: Eastern Michigan
More: MAC notes: Western Michigan looks to maintain grip on Michigan MAC Trophy
Overall results
Charboneau: 7-8 last week, 60-42-3 overall, 6-1 best bets
Chengelis: 6-9 last week, 54-48-3 overall, 5-2 best bets
Niyo: 5-10 last week, 50-52-3 overall, 5-1-1 best bets
Wojo: 8-7 last week, 56-46-3 overall, 7-0 best bets
Guest: 10-5 last week, 58-44-3 overall, 5-2 best bets
