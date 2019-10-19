Eastern Michigan wide receiver Arthur Jackson III (89) stiff arms Western Michigan cornerback Anton Curtis during the first half on Saturday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Ypsilanti — Preston Hutchinson went 31-for-36 passing for 357 yards and three touchdowns to help Eastern Michigan beat Western Michigan, 34-27, on Saturday night.

Hutchinson completed a 34-yard TD pass to Mathew Sexton to cap a six-play, 74-yard drive and Jairus Grissom ran it in to convert the two-point attempt, giving the Eagles a 34-27 lead with 36 seconds left.

Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) trailed by four late in the third quarter. Chad Ryland’s 28-yard field goal cut the deficit to 21-20 with 13 seconds left in the period. Hutchinson’s 29-yard pass to Quian Williams made it 26-21 and the two-point attempt failed.

LeVante Bellamy scored on an 8-yard TD run to give the Broncos (4-4, 2-2) a 27-26 lead with 1:56 left in the game. Western Michigan failed on its two-point conversion attempt.

Bellamy ran 28 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos.

Why settle for the FG when you can just go for it all!? @PrestonHutch15 to @MathewSexton2 for the game-winner! Eagles top Western Michigan, 34-27. @EMUFB | #MACtionpic.twitter.com/BSLYI50jIu — #MACtion (@MACSports) October 20, 2019

More MAC

Central Michigan 38, (at) Bowling Green 20: Jonathan Ward ran for three touchdowns as Central Michigan rolled over Bowling Green.

Ward had 130 yards on 21 carries for the Chippewas (5-3, 3-1), who have won three straight. Quinten Dormady threw for 295 yards and a score.

Dormady capped the first drive of the game with a 24-yard touchdown throw to JaCorey Sullivan for an early Central Michigan lead. The Chippewas’ second drive ended with the goal line in sight as Tommy Lazzaro fumbled at the 1 and Bowling Green’s Caleb Biggers recovered and returned the ball 100 yards for a touchdown, evening the score with 1:30 left in the first quarter.

Ward had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter, giving Central Michigan a 21-7 advantage at halftime and the Chippewas led by at least a touchdown the rest of the way.

Grant Loy threw for 166 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for the Falcons (2-5, 1-2).

GLIAC

(At) Ferris State 44, Northwood 17: Jayru Campbell completed eight passes for 239 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass to Sy Barnett, and Marvin Campbell scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards for Ferris State (7-0, 5-0). Caleb Walker, Jevon Shaw and Tyler Minor each added a rushing touchdown, while Barnett finished with four catches for 132 yards. Jalen Lewis had 82 yards rushing and a touchdown on 12 carries for Northwood (0-7, 0-4), which was outgained 484-215.

Grand Valley State 45, (at) Northern Michigan 17: Cole Kotopka completed 18 of 25 passes for 402 yards and threw five touchdowns to five different receivers — 50 yards to Brandon Wadley, 63 yards to Jayk Slager, 19 yards to Austin Paritee, 5 yards to Jacob Miller and 76 yards to Luke DeLong — for Grand Valley State (6-1, 4-1). Tyshon King had a 4-yard rushing touchdown and Jack Reiger scored on a 5-yard fumble recovery return for Northern Michigan (1-6, 0-5).

(At) Lindenwood 35, Saginaw Valley 31: Saginaw Valley took a 31-28 lead in the final minute on an 8-yard touchdown catch by Casey Williams, but Lindenwood (4-3) drove 75 yards in 45 seconds to score the winning TD with 10 seconds left. Ryan Conklin went 19-for-28 passing for 195 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, and Chris Nelson had two rushing touchdowns for Saginaw Valley (4-3).

Michigan Tech 30, (at) Davenport 17: Will Ark threw touchdown passes of 18 and 11 yards to Ben Hartley in the first quarter as Michigan Tech (4-2, 2-2) rolled into halftime with a 30-0 lead. Jordan Janssen added 104 yards and a touchdown on four catches and Jared Smith capped the first-half outburst with a 1-yard scoring run. Haiden Majewski threw for 178 yards and had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nate Couturier for Davenport (3-3, 1-3).

(At) Wayne State 42, Ashland 41, (2OT): Wayne State squandered a 35-7 lead in the second half, then won in the second overtime when Jake AmRhein found Darece Roberson with a 25-yard touchdown pass and Niccolo Seilo kicked the extra point. Wayne State held Ashland to six points in its possession when, following a 6-yard TD run by Gei'vonni Washington, the extra point was blocked. James Hill carried 15 times for 74 yards and gave the Warriors (4-3, 3-1) their largest lead at 35-7 when he went in from 1 yard out for his second rushing touchdown of the game with 5:46 remaining in the third quarter. Ashland (4-3, 3-2) responded with four straight touchdowns and tied it when Austin Brenner hit Logan Bolin with a 4-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds to play. AmRhein finished 9-of-20 for 187 yards and three touchdowns and Deiontae Nicholas carried 20 times for 178 yards for Wayne State.

MIAA

(At) Adrian 34, Alma 31: Jack Wurzer finished 24-for-32 passing for 403 yards with four touchdowns and added a rushing score to lead the offensive attack for Adrian (3-3, 2-1), which racked up 518 yards of total offense. Henry Wilson hauled in seven catches for 197 yards and two scores and Donald Scott had two touchdown receptions. Mason Ippel scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards and Max Kretzschmar scored on a 72-yard interception return for Alma (4-2, 2-1).

Albion 37, (at) Kalamazoo 17: Jacob Clark carried 20 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Thomas rushed for two TDs and Jack Bush completed 15 of 22 passes for 136 yards for Albion (4-2, 1-2). Niko Nickson completed 28 of 51 passes for 255 yards for Kalamazoo (2-4, 1-2).

Hope 79, (at) Finlandia 12: Hope (5-1, 3-0) amassed its impressive point total with only two completed passes and without a 100-yard rusher. Adam Gill and Allbritten returned fumbles for touchdowns in the second quarter and Bryce Jacopec returned an interception 54 yards for a score in the third quarter. Kenyea Houston rushed for two touchdowns and five other players rushed for one. Finlandia is 0-6, 0-3.

Olivet 34, (at) Trine 17: Noah McMinn carried 27 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and Kaleb Jarrett completed 12 of 21 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns for Olivet (6-0, 3-0). Trine is 3-3, 0-3.