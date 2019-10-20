Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) walks off the field during the first half on Saturday. (Photo: Vasha Hunt, Associated Press)

Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a procedure for a high ankle sprain and will miss Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says Tagovailoa had what’s known as a “tightrope” procedure on his right ankle Sunday. He says it’s the same injury the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up suffered in the Southeastern Conference championship game last season, just to the other ankle.

Saban predicted “a full and speedy recovery” for Tagovailoa. He was hurt in the second quarter of Alabama’s 35-13 win over Tennessee.

No. 1 Alabama has an open date before facing No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9. Tagovailoa promised teammates he’d be back for that game.

He played in the playoff semifinal game against Oklahoma 28 days after the injury last season.

Wild, wild MAC

The Mid-American Conference got a bit of a shakeup over the weekend when Eastern Michigan (4-3, 1-2) upset Western Michigan (4-4, 2-2), 34-27.

That puts Central Michigan (5-3, 3-1) in position to possibly win a championship after it beat Bowling Green, 38-20, for the Chippewas’ first victory on the road since 2017.

Central Michigan lost to Western Michigan, but beat Eastern Michigan. The Chippewas are at Buffalo on Saturday, the Broncos host Bowling Green, and the Eagles travel to Toledo.

Ball State at 3-0 remains the lone unbeaten team in the MAC.

Unique 'Game Day'

ESPN’s popular Saturday morning college football show “College Game Day” announced it’s coming to South Dakota for the FCS rivalry between defending national champion North Dakota State and perennial challenger South Dakota State.

The Argus Leader reports that “College GameDay” host Reece Davis posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon that the show will broadcast from Bookings this Saturday before the top-ranked Bison play the No. 3 Jackrabbits at Dana J. Dykehouse Stadium.

The show began travelling to campus sites in 1993 and usually broadcasts from a major FBS game. However, it has set up twice in downtown Fargo, North Dakota, for Bison home games in 2013 and 2014.