Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 8 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is TJ Ballor of Bay City. Ballor was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) last week with a record of 14-1.

Michigan and Notre Dame will square off Saturday night in Ann Arbor. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Notre Dame +2.5 at Michigan

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Ballor: Notre Dame

Penn State -6.5 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Penn State

Ballor: Michigan State

Wisconsin +14 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Ohio State (best bet)

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Ohio State (best bet)

Ballor: Ohio State (best bet)

Illinois +9 at Purdue

Charboneau: Purdue

Chengelis: Illinois

Niyo: Illinois

Wojnowski: Illinois

Ballor: Illinois

Indiana -2 at Nebraska

Charboneau: Nebraska

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Indiana

Wojnowski: Nebraska

Ballor: Nebraska

Iowa -9 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Iowa (best bet)

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Iowa

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Ballor: Iowa

Maryland +17 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Maryland

Chengelis: Minnesota

Niyo: Maryland

Wojnowski: Maryland

Ballor: Minnesota

Boston College +35 at Clemson

Charboneau: Clemson

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Boston College

Wojnowski: Boston College

Ballor: Boston College

Arkansas +33.5 at Alabama

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Arkansas

Wojnowski: Alabama

Ballor: Alabama

Washington State +15 at Oregon

Charboneau: Oregon

Chengelis: Washington State

Niyo: Washington State

Wojnowski: Washington State

Ballor: Washington State

Oklahoma -21 at Kansas State

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Oklahoma (best bet)

Wojnowski: Oklahoma

Ballor: Oklahoma

Auburn +11.5 at LSU

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: LSU

Niyo: Auburn

Wojnowski: LSU

Ballor: LSU

Eastern Michigan +6.5 at Toledo

Charboneau: Eastern Michigan

Chengelis: Eastern Michigan

Niyo: Eastern Michigan

Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan

Ballor: Eastern Michigan

Central Michigan +3.5 at Buffalo

Charboneau: Central Michigan

Chengelis: Buffalo

Niyo: Central Michigan

Wojnowski: Central Michigan

Ballor: Central Michigan

Bowling Green +26 at Western Michigan

Charboneau: Bowling Green

Chengelis: Bowling Green

Niyo: Bowling Green

Wojnowski: Western Michigan

Ballor: Western Michigan

Overall results

Charboneau: 8-7 last week, 68-49-3 overall, 6-2 best bets

Chengelis: 8-7 last week, 62-55-3 overall, 6-2 best bets

Niyo: 10-5 last week, 60-57-3 overall, 5-2-1 best bets

Wojo: 13-2 last week, 69-48-3 overall, 8-0 best bets

Guest: 11-4 last week, 69-48-3 overall, 5-3 best bets