Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 8 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is TJ Ballor of Bay City. Ballor was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) last week with a record of 14-1.
Notre Dame +2.5 at Michigan
Charboneau: Notre Dame
Chengelis: Michigan
Niyo: Michigan
Wojnowski: Michigan
Ballor: Notre Dame
Penn State -6.5 at Michigan State
Charboneau: Penn State
Chengelis: Michigan State
Niyo: Penn State
Wojnowski: Penn State
Ballor: Michigan State
Wisconsin +14 at Ohio State
Charboneau: Wisconsin
Chengelis: Ohio State (best bet)
Niyo: Wisconsin
Wojnowski: Ohio State (best bet)
Ballor: Ohio State (best bet)
Illinois +9 at Purdue
Charboneau: Purdue
Chengelis: Illinois
Niyo: Illinois
Wojnowski: Illinois
Ballor: Illinois
Indiana -2 at Nebraska
Charboneau: Nebraska
Chengelis: Indiana
Niyo: Indiana
Wojnowski: Nebraska
Ballor: Nebraska
Iowa -9 at Northwestern
Charboneau: Iowa (best bet)
Chengelis: Northwestern
Niyo: Iowa
Wojnowski: Northwestern
Ballor: Iowa
Maryland +17 at Minnesota
Charboneau: Maryland
Chengelis: Minnesota
Niyo: Maryland
Wojnowski: Maryland
Ballor: Minnesota
Boston College +35 at Clemson
Charboneau: Clemson
Chengelis: Clemson
Niyo: Boston College
Wojnowski: Boston College
Ballor: Boston College
Arkansas +33.5 at Alabama
Charboneau: Alabama
Chengelis: Alabama
Niyo: Arkansas
Wojnowski: Alabama
Ballor: Alabama
Washington State +15 at Oregon
Charboneau: Oregon
Chengelis: Washington State
Niyo: Washington State
Wojnowski: Washington State
Ballor: Washington State
Oklahoma -21 at Kansas State
Charboneau: Oklahoma
Chengelis: Oklahoma
Niyo: Oklahoma (best bet)
Wojnowski: Oklahoma
Ballor: Oklahoma
Auburn +11.5 at LSU
Charboneau: LSU
Chengelis: LSU
Niyo: Auburn
Wojnowski: LSU
Ballor: LSU
Eastern Michigan +6.5 at Toledo
Charboneau: Eastern Michigan
Chengelis: Eastern Michigan
Niyo: Eastern Michigan
Wojnowski: Eastern Michigan
Ballor: Eastern Michigan
Central Michigan +3.5 at Buffalo
Charboneau: Central Michigan
Chengelis: Buffalo
Niyo: Central Michigan
Wojnowski: Central Michigan
Ballor: Central Michigan
Bowling Green +26 at Western Michigan
Charboneau: Bowling Green
Chengelis: Bowling Green
Niyo: Bowling Green
Wojnowski: Western Michigan
Ballor: Western Michigan
Overall results
Charboneau: 8-7 last week, 68-49-3 overall, 6-2 best bets
Chengelis: 8-7 last week, 62-55-3 overall, 6-2 best bets
Niyo: 10-5 last week, 60-57-3 overall, 5-2-1 best bets
Wojo: 13-2 last week, 69-48-3 overall, 8-0 best bets
Guest: 11-4 last week, 69-48-3 overall, 5-3 best bets
