Michigan State's Joshua Langford, from left, Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston pose for a photo during the team's media day in East Lansing. (Photo: Nick King, AP)

For Michigan State basketball, the preseason hype is twice as nice.

The Spartans are ranked the No. 1 team in the land according to the USA Today coaches poll that was released Thursday.

Michigan State also was No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.

In the coaches' poll, the Spartans received 30 of 32 first-place votes, despite the recent news that Joshua Langford could be out until at least January.

Kentucky is No. 2, Kansas No. 3 and Duke No. 4.

Michigan State opens the season against Kentucky in New York on Nov. 5, and plays at home against Duke on Dec. 3. It also could meet Kansas in the Maui Invitational in November.

Coaches top 25

1. Michigan State (30 first-place votes)

2. Kentucky

3. Kansas (1)

4. Duke (1)

5. Louisville

6. Florida

7. Gonzaga

8. Maryland

9. Virginia

10. Villanova

11. North Carolina

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Oregon

15. Memphis

16. Ohio State

17. Arizona

18. Baylor

19. Utah State

20. St. Mary's

21. Xavier

22. Purdue

23. Auburn

24. LSU

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: VCU 76; Marquette 62; Washington 59; Florida State 47; Michigan 28; Colorado 28; Houston 17; Creighton 13; Davidson 11; Southern California 9; Providence 8; Mississippi State 7; Wisconsin 6; UCLA 6; Texas 6; Syracuse 6; Georgetown 6; Liberty 5; Dayton 5; Harvard 4; Oklahoma 3; Illinois 2; NC State 1.

