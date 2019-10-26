Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy stiff-arms Bowling Green defensive back Jordan Anderson during the second quarter. (Photo: Joel Bissell, AP)

Kalamazoo – LeVante Bellamy rushed for 178 yards and a career-high four touchdowns – including one that covered 75 yards – as Western Michigan remained unbeaten at home with a 49-10 defeat of Bowling Green on Saturday.

Less than a minute into the second half, Bellamy took a handoff and started right, cut back left through a huge gap on the left side of the line, and in a matter of steps was past the secondary and sprinting 75 yards untouched down the sideline to make it 28-3 for the Broncos (5-4, 3-2 MAC). The run was his longest, and the longest by a Bronco since Jamauri Bogan’s 76-yarder in 2015.

Bowling Green (2-6, 1-3) had taken a 3-0 lead on a Nate Needham 31-yard field goal but Bellamy erased that in the first minute of the second quarter with a TD run from the 9.

Bowling Green’s Grant Loy was 18-of-26 passing for 136 yards but threw two interceptions. The Falcons were outgained 574-266 in total yardage. Treshaun Hayward, the MAC leader in tackles (11.63), made 13 Saturday, including three tackles for loss.

More MAC

(At) Toledo 37, Eastern Michigan 34 (OT): Bryant Koback rushed for a career-high 259 yards, Eli Peters and Drew Rosi connected for the winning touchdown in overtime and Toledo held off a big Eastern Michigan rally.

Koback’s 54-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put Toledo (5-3, 2-2 MAC) ahead 31-10. Eastern Michigan (4-4, 1-3) then rallied with a 4-yard scoring run by Mike Glass, a 3-yard TD run by Shaq Vann and a 26-yard run by Vann.

In overtime, Chad Ryland kicked a 24-yard field goal for Eastern Michigan. Toledo’s possession opened with a 10-yard run by Koback. After an incomplete pass and a run for no gain, Peters hit Rosi on an out-pattern at about the 2-yard line and he was tackled a foot or two inside the right pylon for the touchdown.

Glass completed 21 of 37 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Michigan. Vann had 110 rushing yards on 20 carries with the two touchdowns.

Peters completed 9 of 18 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. The Rockets had 57 rushing attempts for 366 yards.

Koback’s rushing total was sixth best in school history, well behind the record 330 yards by Morgan Williams against Miami (Ohio) in 2008.

(At) Buffalo 43, Central Michigan 20: Kyle Vantrease threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Nunn in the second quarter and Buffalo rode a big first-half lead to victory. Nunn tossed scoring passes of 8 and 14 yards around a 15-yard TD run by Jaret Patterson. Kevin Marks added a 3-yard run with a minute left in the half for a 30-14 lead, capping a run of four straight scoring drives, the first two coming after Chippewas fumbles. In all, Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) gave up five turnovers.

Alex McNulty kicked three field goals and Kadofi Wright added a 40-yard interception return late in the game for the Bulls (4-4, 2-2).

Patterson finished with 149 yards rushing on 28 carries and added 59 yards receiving on two catches.

CMU’s Quinten Dormady was 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. JaCorey Sullivan had 114 yards receiving.

GLIAC

Wayne State 31, (at) Northwood 10: Darece Roberson had three catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns – including one for 97 yards on Wayne State’s first offensive play – and the Warriors improved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the GLIAC. James Hill added two rushing touchdowns for the Wayne State, which outgained Northwood (0-8, 0-5) in total yards, 489-262. Leon Eggleston led Wayne State’s defense with 10 tackles and an interception.

(At) No. 2 Ferris State 34, Saginaw Valley 10: Jayru Campbell passed for 347 yards and two touchdowns and ran in for two scores while leading undefeated Ferris State (8-0, 6-0). Sy Barnett had three catches for 114 yards, including a TD for 88 yards, for the Bulldogs. Chad Gailliard had an 78-yard scoring reception for Saginaw Valley (4-4, 2-3).

(At) Ashland 21, Michigan Tech 12: Gei'vonni Washington rushed for 174 yards on 29 carries, including a 36-yard scoring run to give Ashland (5-3) a three-touchdown advantage before Tech could answer in the third quarter. Jared Smith scored on scored on a 16-yard run for the Huskies (4-3).

(At) Grand Valley State 27, Davenport 7: Cole Kotopka passed for a touchdown and ran in for two scores as Grand Valley State (7-1, 5-1) won its third straight. Date Couturier caught a 36-yard pass TD from Haiden Majewski to get Davenport (3-4, 1-4) on the scoreboard in the third quarter.

MIAA

(At) Albion 69, Adrian 24: Jacob Clark ran for 118 yards, scoring on runs of 6, 2, 39 and 10 to help lead the Brits (5-2, 2-2) in a game where they posted 578 yards in total offense. Quarterback Jack Bush passed for 302 yards and three scores, including two TD strikes to Justin Thomas who finished with five catches for 124 yards. Kyle Thomas also had five receptions for 108 yards and a TD. Trent Stone rushed for 124 yards on 16 carries for Adrian (3-4, 2-2).

Hope 21, (at) Olivet 7: Mason Opple scored on runs of 7 and 12 yards while rushing for 213 yards on 25 carries, powering Hope (6-1, 4-0) past Olivet. Noah McMinn had 4-yard TD run for Olivet (6-1, 3-1).

(At) Trine 58, Finlandia 0: Darrell Banks rushed for 113 yards and two scores and Xaine Kirby ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns for Trine (4-3), which rolled up 477 yards in total offense. Finlandia falls to 0-7.

(At) Alma 28, Kalamazoo 10: Austin Spratling ran for touchdowns of 6 and 1 yards in the first half, and Ryan Stevens ran for scores of 1 and 4 yards in the second half for Alma (5-2, 3-1). Stevens completed 17 of 22 passes for 214 yards. Kalamazoo's only touchdown came on a 72-yard return of a missed field goal by Bubba Wilson. Jared Pittman carried 18 times for 151 yards for Kalamazoo (2-5, 1-3).