Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal during a run for extra yards in the third quarter of a 45-14 win for the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, October 26, 2019. Haskins had 149 rushing yards for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins pushes away Notre Dame linebacker Asmar Bilal during a run for extra yards in the third quarter of a 45-14 win for the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium, October 26, 2019. Haskins had 149 rushing yards for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter of a game between the University of Michigan and Notre Dame, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 26, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter of a game between the University of Michigan and Notre Dame, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 26, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil (19) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown catch ahead of Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a touchdown catch ahead of Notre Dame cornerback Donte Vaughn in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown during a run in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson pushes his way into the end zone for a touchdown during a run in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
This interception by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins on a pass intended for Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was called back due to an interference call on linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left. David Guralnick, Detroit News
This interception by Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins on a pass intended for Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet was called back due to an interference call on linebacker Khaleke Hudson, left. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a touchdown by wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones after a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tries to convince the officials to call a holding penalty in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tries to convince the officials to call a holding penalty in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Nico Collins after Collins caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates wide receiver Nico Collins after Collins caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec falls to the ground while being chased by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec falls to the ground while being chased by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec is piled on by linebacker Josh Uche (6) defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec is piled on by linebacker Josh Uche (6) defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain tackles Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races away from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones races away from Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey throws a pass to wide receiver Mike Sainristil in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey throws a pass to wide receiver Mike Sainristil in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil slips out of the grasp of Notre Dame defensive back DJ Brown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil slips out of the grasp of Notre Dame defensive back DJ Brown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, left, celebrates with quarterback Shea Patterson after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, left, celebrates with quarterback Shea Patterson after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet is tripped up by Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott just outside of the end zone in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet is tripped up by Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott just outside of the end zone in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hands the ball off to running back Zach Charbonnet in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson hands the ball off to running back Zach Charbonnet in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is stopped at the goal line by Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is stopped at the goal line by Notre Dame defensive back Kyle Hamilton in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) celebrates with running back Zach Charbonnet after Charbonnet ran for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan (75) celebrates with running back Zach Charbonnet after Charbonnet ran for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins leaps over Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah during a run in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone celebrates after helping to tackle Notre Dame's quarterback in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone celebrates after helping to tackle Notre Dame's quarterback in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow leaps over Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow leaps over Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Tru Wilson runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh braves the rain while keeping an eye on his players during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh braves the rain while keeping an eye on his players during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan players make their way out of the tunnel and into the rain for warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan players make their way out of the tunnel and into the rain for warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fans brave the rain while watching warmups before the game.
Fans brave the rain while watching warmups before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Following its 45-14 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night, Michigan climbed five spots in both college football polls, which were released Sunday.

    Michigan improved to No. 15 from No. 20 in the Amway coaches’ poll, and to No. 14 from No. 19 in the Associated Press poll.

    The Wolverines (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) return to action this Saturday at Maryland (noon, ABC).

    The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP poll in one of the closet votes ever.

    Heading into a bye week for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama to become the new No. 1 in the AP poll presented by Regions Bank. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014.

    No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest in the regular season since Dec. 3, 1979, when No. 1 Ohio State was 10 points ahead of No. 3 USC, with Oklahoma in between, two back of the Buckeyes.

    Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes.

    In the coaches' poll, Alabama maintained its No. 1 ranking but LSU jumped over Clemson into the No. 2 spot. Ohio State and Penn State round out the top five.

    AP poll

    1. LSU, 8-0 record, 1476 points (last week: 2)

    2. Alabama, 8-0, 1474 (1)

    3. Ohio State, 8-0, 1468 (3)

    4. Clemson, 8-0, 1406 (4)

    5. Penn State, 8-0, 1302 (6)

    6. Florida, 7-1, 1226 (7)

    7. Oregon, 7-1, 1108 (11)

    8. Georgia, 6-1, 1093 (10)

    9. Utah, 7-1, 1032 (12)

    10. Oklahoma, 7-1, 1017 (5)

    11. Auburn, 6-2, 910 (9)

    12. Baylor, 7-0, 882 (14)

    13. Minnesota, 8-0, 778 (17)

    14. Michigan, 6-2, 744 (19)

    15. SMU, 8-0, 666 (16)

    16. Notre Dame, 5-2, 563 (8)

    17. Cincinnati, 6-1, 524 (18)

    18. Wisconsin, 6-2, 513 (13)

    19. Iowa, 6-2, 456 (20)

    20. Appalachian State, 7-0, 393 (21)

    21. Boise State, 6-1, 280 (22)

    22. Kansas State, 5-2, 218 (NR)

    23. Wake Forest, 6-1, 200 (25)

    24. Memphis, 7-1, 188 (NR)

    25. San Diego State, 7-1, 50 (NR)

    ►First-place votes: Alabama 21, LSU 17, Ohio State 17, Clemson 7.

    ►Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1.

    Amway coaches' poll

    1. Alabama, 8-0 record, 1593 points (last week: 1)

    2. LSU, 8-0, 1515 (3)

    3. Clemson, 8-0, 1508 (2)

    4. Ohio State, 8-0, 1491 (4)

    5. Penn State, 8-0, 1359 (6)

    6. Florida, 7-1, 1271 (8)

    7. Georgia, 6-1, 1180 (9)

    8. Oregon, 7-1, 1163 (11)

    9. Oklahoma, 7-1, 1069 (5)

    10. Utah, 7-1, 1048 (12)

    11. Baylor, 7-0, 921 (14)

    12. Auburn, 6-2, 869 (10)

    13. Minnesota, 8-0, 840 (16)

    14. SMU, 8-0, 727 (17)

    15. Michigan, 6-2, 652 (20)

    16. Notre Dame, 5-2, 624 (7)

    17. Wisconsin, 6-2, 537 (13)

    18. Cincinnati, 6-1, 523 (18)

    19. Iowa, 6-2, 492 (19)

    20. Appalachian State, 7-0, 398 (22)

    21. Boise State, 6-1, 382 (21)

    22. Wake Forest, 6-1, 280 (23)

    23. Memphis, 7-1, 187 (25)

    24. Texas, 5-3, 104 (15)

    25. Kansas State, 5-2, 102 (NR)

    ►First-place votes: Alabama 40, LSU 7, Clemson 10, Ohio State 8.

    ►Others receiving votes: San Diego State 94, Navy 75, UCF 24, Louisiana Tech 22, Indiana 18, Texas A&M 16, Washington 15, Oklahoma State 7, Virginia Tech 3, UAB 3, Iowa State 3, Arizona State 3, Air Force 3, Wyoming 2, Virginia 2.

