Following its 45-14 win over Notre Dame on Saturday night, Michigan climbed five spots in both college football polls, which were released Sunday.

Michigan improved to No. 15 from No. 20 in the Amway coaches’ poll, and to No. 14 from No. 19 in the Associated Press poll.

The Wolverines (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) return to action this Saturday at Maryland (noon, ABC).

Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil slips out of the grasp of Notre Dame defensive back DJ Brown in the fourth quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP poll in one of the closet votes ever.

Heading into a bye week for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama to become the new No. 1 in the AP poll presented by Regions Bank. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014.

No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest in the regular season since Dec. 3, 1979, when No. 1 Ohio State was 10 points ahead of No. 3 USC, with Oklahoma in between, two back of the Buckeyes.

Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes.

In the coaches' poll, Alabama maintained its No. 1 ranking but LSU jumped over Clemson into the No. 2 spot. Ohio State and Penn State round out the top five.

AP poll

1. LSU, 8-0 record, 1476 points (last week: 2)

2. Alabama, 8-0, 1474 (1)

3. Ohio State, 8-0, 1468 (3)

4. Clemson, 8-0, 1406 (4)

5. Penn State, 8-0, 1302 (6)

6. Florida, 7-1, 1226 (7)

7. Oregon, 7-1, 1108 (11)

8. Georgia, 6-1, 1093 (10)

9. Utah, 7-1, 1032 (12)

10. Oklahoma, 7-1, 1017 (5)

11. Auburn, 6-2, 910 (9)

12. Baylor, 7-0, 882 (14)

13. Minnesota, 8-0, 778 (17)

14. Michigan, 6-2, 744 (19)

15. SMU, 8-0, 666 (16)

16. Notre Dame, 5-2, 563 (8)

17. Cincinnati, 6-1, 524 (18)

18. Wisconsin, 6-2, 513 (13)

19. Iowa, 6-2, 456 (20)

20. Appalachian State, 7-0, 393 (21)

21. Boise State, 6-1, 280 (22)

22. Kansas State, 5-2, 218 (NR)

23. Wake Forest, 6-1, 200 (25)

24. Memphis, 7-1, 188 (NR)

25. San Diego State, 7-1, 50 (NR)

►First-place votes: Alabama 21, LSU 17, Ohio State 17, Clemson 7.

►Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1.

Amway coaches' poll

1. Alabama, 8-0 record, 1593 points (last week: 1)

2. LSU, 8-0, 1515 (3)

3. Clemson, 8-0, 1508 (2)

4. Ohio State, 8-0, 1491 (4)

5. Penn State, 8-0, 1359 (6)

6. Florida, 7-1, 1271 (8)

7. Georgia, 6-1, 1180 (9)

8. Oregon, 7-1, 1163 (11)

9. Oklahoma, 7-1, 1069 (5)

10. Utah, 7-1, 1048 (12)

11. Baylor, 7-0, 921 (14)

12. Auburn, 6-2, 869 (10)

13. Minnesota, 8-0, 840 (16)

14. SMU, 8-0, 727 (17)

15. Michigan, 6-2, 652 (20)

16. Notre Dame, 5-2, 624 (7)

17. Wisconsin, 6-2, 537 (13)

18. Cincinnati, 6-1, 523 (18)

19. Iowa, 6-2, 492 (19)

20. Appalachian State, 7-0, 398 (22)

21. Boise State, 6-1, 382 (21)

22. Wake Forest, 6-1, 280 (23)

23. Memphis, 7-1, 187 (25)

24. Texas, 5-3, 104 (15)

25. Kansas State, 5-2, 102 (NR)

►First-place votes: Alabama 40, LSU 7, Clemson 10, Ohio State 8.

►Others receiving votes: San Diego State 94, Navy 75, UCF 24, Louisiana Tech 22, Indiana 18, Texas A&M 16, Washington 15, Oklahoma State 7, Virginia Tech 3, UAB 3, Iowa State 3, Arizona State 3, Air Force 3, Wyoming 2, Virginia 2.