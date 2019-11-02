Mount Pleasant — Quinten Dormady threw for three touchdowns as Central Michigan built a big first-half lead and finished off Northern Illinois, 48-10 on Saturday afternoon.

The Chippewas now are 4-2 in the Mid-America Conference West Division, a game behind Ball State, which plays Western Michigan Tuesday night. The teams have face each other November 16.

Dormady put Central Michigan on the board first, hitting Kalil Pimpleton with a 14-yard scoring pass four minutes into the game. Tommy Lazzaro scored from the 3 to make it 14-0 before Joh Richardson got the Huskies on the board with a 33-yard field goal.

The Chippewas held a 21-3 lead after one quarter and 38-10 at the break.

Dormady was 18-of-24 for 288 yards for CMU (6-4, 4-2). Kobe Lewis carried 17 times for 145 yards that included a 75-yard run. Jonathan Ward carried 20 times for 138 yards. Both runners scored a touchdown.

Ross Bowers was 18-of-29 for 221 yards for Northern Illinois but was picked off three times.

More MAC

Buffalo 43, (at) Eastern Michigan 14: Kyle Vantrease ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in a 27-point second quarter and the Buffalo defense overwhelmed Eastern Michigan.

The Bulls (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) scored 43 straight points after the Eagles (4-5, 1-4) scored the opening touchdown on an 80-yard pass play from Mike Glass to Mathew Sexton.

Vantrease completed 15-of-23 passes for 208 yards with a 10-yard touchdown connection with Antonio Nunn in the closing seconds of the first half. The quarterback also added scores on runs of 16 and 1 yard.

James Patterson had 160 yards and two second-half touchdowns and Kevin Marks added a touchdown and 90 yards to become the 12th Bull to surpass 1,500 yards rushing.

Buffalo, which won its third straight, ended up with 460 yards, 252 on the ground while holding Eastern Michigan to 210 yards, just 25 rushing. The difference in first downs was 26-6 and the Bulls held the ball for 41½ minutes. Buffalo had five sacks, giving it 18 in the last four games, while allowing just one.

GLIAC

Wayne State 34, (at) Davenport 0: Dakota Kupp passes for 140 yards and touchdown and ran in for a score from the 3 as Wayne State (6-3, 5-1) blanked Davenport (3-5, 1-5). James Hill and Nicholas Deion also had TDs for the Warriors, who held outgained the Panthers 314-134 in total offense.

(At) Northwood 28, Northern Michigan 10: Cashual Goldsmith scored on runs of 10 and 5 yards while Jalen Lewis added another rushing touchdown to help Northwood (1-8) win its first game of the season. Tyshon King rushed for 95 yards on 19 carries and a score for Northern (1-7).