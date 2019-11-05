Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 11
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 11 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) – The Buckeyes had their final week off following the convincing win over Wisconsin and get set to dive into the home stretch with what amounts to a late season “training camp.” Its next two games are at home against Maryland and at Rutgers, providing the perfect tuneup for the final two games at home against Penn State and at Michigan, easily the Buckeyes’ toughest two-game stretch of the season. Last week: 1.
2. Penn State (8-0, 5-0) – The Nittany Lions finished off a challenging stretch with back-to-back wins over Iowa and Michigan followed by a road victory over Michigan State before getting their final bye week. It came at the perfect time as Penn State continues a tough stretch with a trip next week to unbeaten Minnesota before hosting a surging Indiana team heading into the potential first-place showdown with Ohio State. Last week: 2.
3. Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) – The Badgers probably needed the second bye week as much as any team following back-to-back losses, the first on the road against Illinois followed by the blowout loss at Ohio State. The two-game slide dashed any playoff hopes for the Badgers, but winning the West is still possible. However, the Badgers will need to run the table beginning next week against Iowa while getting some help over the final four weeks. Last week: 3.
4. Michigan (7-2, 4-2) – The Wolverines rolled into their final off-week by beating up on Maryland, a nice followup to the breakout victory over Notre Dame. The key now for the Wolverines is the finish when they return. They’ll have three games left, beginning by hosting rival Michigan State, followed by a trip to a much-improved Indiana. It all leads up to the finale at home with Ohio State, a game that could be critical of the Buckeyes slip up in the meantime. Last week: 4.
5. Minnesota (8-0, 5-0) – The Golden Gophers took their final bye this week and now get set to prove all the skeptics wrong over a final four-game stretch that will be their toughest of the season. It begins with an undefeated showdown at home against Penn State next week followed by a trip to Iowa. A bit of break comes next at Northwestern followed by the finale with Wisconsin, a game that could determine the West champ. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (6-2, 3-2) – The Hawkeyes took their final bye and now get ready for a season-defining two-week stretch. If the Hawkeyes have any chance of winning the West they’ll need to win each of the next two games, beginning next week at Wisconsin followed by a home game with Minnesota. If they pull that off and get some help with another Minnesota loss and don't slip up against Illinois or Nebraska, Iowa will make it to Indy. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (7-2, 4-2) – Getting Northwestern in a crossover game sure helps, but after four straight wins the Hoosiers are finally winning the games they’re supposed to win and have reached seven victories for the first time since 2007. They’ll take next week off before a tough finish that includes Penn State and Michigan – two of the East big boys that are next mountain for the Hoosiers to climb – before closing at Purdue. Last week: 7.
8. Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) – It’s hard to look around the Spartans program and find something positive these days. Coming off three straight blowout losses to three top-10 teams already had the team reeling, but losing senior linebacker Joe Bachie during the bye week for a failed drug test is just the latest blow to a disappointing season. And MSU returns to host an Illinois team that has won three straight before heading the next week to Michigan. Last week: 8.
9. Illinois (5-4, 3-3) – The Fighting Illini are rolling following the upset victory over Wisconsin a few weeks back. They’ve now won three in a row after taking their turn at beating up on Rutgers and get set to head to Michigan State to take on a team that is reeling. It has the Illini in position to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014, including the first time under coach Lovie Smith. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (3-6, 2-4) – Give the Boilermakers credit for still fighting late in a season that has been wrecked by a handful of significant injuries. A touchdown with just more than a minute to play helped pull out the win over Nebraska and even has the Boilermakers talking bowl game. Win the final three games and they’ll get there, a long shot early in the season but one that doesn’t seem crazy at this point. Last week: 12.
11. Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) – For a team many were picking to win the West, things have completely gone off the rails. The Cornhuskers have now lost three straight after giving up the winning touchdown to Purdue with just more than a minute to play and failed to mount any sort of rally. They now take their final bye week before trying to find a way to get two more wins over the final three games against Wisconsin, Maryland and Iowa. Last week: 10.
12. Maryland (3-6, 1-5) – It was a familiar scene this week for the Terrapins as they had trouble moving the ball and could do little stop the opponent in the loss to Michigan. It was the fourth straight loss for the Terps and fifth in the last six games. They’ll take next week off before closing the season against Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State, needing to win all three to reach a bowl game. Last week: 11.
13. Northwestern (1-7, 0-6) – The Wildcats are in a freefall and unfortunately they don’t face Rutgers this season. Northwestern’s latest flop was at Indiana, its sixth straight loss. The Wildcats haven’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 5. After taking next week off they’ll at least have a chance for a win by hosting UMass, but there seems to be no guarantees with this team. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) – The win last week over Liberty was great, but reality kicked in again as the Scarlet Knights returned to conference action and promptly got spanked by Illinois. It was the seventh loss in the last eight games and the sixth straight in Big Ten action. The final bye comes next followed by what looks like three more blowouts to close the season against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State. Last week: 14.
