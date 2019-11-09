Kissimmee, Fla. – Kevin Kangu had 20 points as Oakland topped Texas-San Antonio 75-62 on Saturday in the Sunshine Slam.

Kangu hit 9 of 10 foul shots.

Xavier Hill-Mais had 19 points for Oakland (2-1). Tray Maddox Jr. added 16 points.

UTSA held a 36-33 halftime advantage before Oakland took control, winning the second half 42-26.

Jhivvan Jackson had 21 points for the Roadrunners (0-3). Luka Barisic added 11 points with Keaton Wallace chipping in 10 points. Wallace drained two 3-pointers to establish a school record 201 shots made from long distance in his career.

Oakland faces Southern Illinois on Sunday. UTSA faces Delaware on Sunday.

More men's results

Western Michigan 115, Milwaukee 110, 3OT: William Boyer-Richard scored seven points in the third overtime, including a go-ahead free throw. The Broncos’ Michael Flowers notched career highs with 34 points and seven 3-pointers and hit 3-pointers with seconds remaining to tie the score at 76 at the end of regulation, at 85 in the first overtime and at 102 in the second OT.

Brandon Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Broncos (2-0) and Jason Whitens added 15 points with nine boards.

Darius Roy scored a career-high 29 points and Te’Jon Lucas added a career-high 21 for the Panthers (1-1), who were up 76-73 with 6 seconds left in regulation when Flowers tied it with a 3.

Boyer-Richard’s go-ahead free throw and layup off a steal put the Broncos up 106-103 with 2:55 left in the third overtime and the Panthers got no closer from there.

Both teams play again Tuesday, with Western Michigan against Mississippi Valley State and Milwaukee facing Wisconsin Lutheran.

More men's scores

Bellarmine 97, Saginaw Valley 68

Davenport 63, William Jewell 54

Earlham 102, Adrian 94, OT

Ferris State 85, Davis & Elkins 58

Grand Valley St. 69, Alderson-Broaddus 56

Indianapolis 72, Northwood 66

Lake Superior St. 85, SW Baptist 77

Lawrence Tech 79, Trinity Christian 76

Madonna 89, Indiana-Northwest 79

Mich.-Dearborn 89, Wright St.-Lake 58

Michigan Tech 78, McKendree 73

Northern Michigan 76, Lewis 63

Ripon 90, Kalamazoo 88

Spring Arbor 66, Ohio Christian 64

State women

Wayne State 62, (at) Lake Erie 55: Grace George had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Rebecca Gugate scored nine for Wayne State (1-1). Lake Erie is 0-2.

More women's scores

Adrian 85, Hiram 80

Albion 76, Case Western Reserve 51

Alma 60, Oberlin 44

Calvin 71, Carthage 68

Grand Valley State 94, Maryville 50

Hope 92, Benedictine 48

Ind.-South Bend 76, Michigan-Dearborn 74

Lake Superior State 84, Aldreson Broaddus 77

Michigan Tech 73, Lewis 63

Missouri-St. Louis 67, Davenport 62

Northern Michigan 60, William Jewell 33

Trinity Christian 72, Cornerstone 63

Walsh 89, Ferris State 74