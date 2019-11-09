Ferris State players celebrate after Saturday's 21-16 win over Grand Valley State (Photo: Twitter)

No. 2 Ferris State overcame an early deficit to No. 14 Grand Valley State and three turnovers to capture its second straight Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title with a 21-16 win on Saturday.

Trailing 9-0 with under a minute to go in the second quarter, the Bulldogs (10-0, 8-0) broke through when Travis Russell connected with Xavier Wade on a 20-yard score with 19 seconds left in the half, starting a string of 21 unanswered points.

The run continued when Tyler Minor scored on a 26-yard run to put Ferris State up, 14-9, with 3:21 left in the third quarter. Less than two minutes later, Russell threw for a 52-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Taylor to make it 21-9.

Grand Valley (8-2, 5-2) made it a one-score game when Brandon Wadley found the end zone on a 62-yard catch from Cole Kotopka with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter.

But the Lakers couldn't stop the Bulldogs as they picked up a first down on the ensuing possession to run out the clock and cap a perfect regular season.

Russell, who started at quarterback in place of Jayru Campbell (foot injury), threw for 287 yards and ran for 78 yards, and Wade had five catches for 102 yards.

Grand Valley scored on a 36-yard field goal by Josh Gorball and a 79-yard fumble recovery by Isaiah Nkansah roughly three minutes apart to build its 9-0 lead in the second quarter. Wadley finished with four catches for 138 yards, while Kotopka had 219 yards of total offense and three turnovers (two interceptions, one lost fumble).

More GLIAC

(At) Davenport 21, Northwood 14: Haiden Majewski threw touchdown passes of 1 and 12 yards to Keion Powers and a 14-yarder to Nate Couturier for Davenport (4-5, 2-5), which jumped out to a 14-0 lead. Cashual Goldsmith scored on a 1-yard run, Alex Spicuzzi had four catches for 71 yards and a touchdown, and Dimitri Abro had 15 tackles and two pass breakups for Northwood (1-9, 1-6).

Saginaw Valley 56, (at) Northern Michigan 10: Ryan Conklin went 10-for-15 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns as Saginaw Valley (5-5, 3-4) scored three touchdowns apiece in the first and second quarters for a 42-10 halftime lead. Chad Galliard had four catches for 175 yards and three scores, Casey Williams had 162 yards receiving and a touchdown on seven receptions and Nate McCrary rushed for 151 yards and two scores on 11 carries. Ryan Johnson threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Ben Loutsis and Demarious Wright had 116 yards rushing on 21 attempts for Northern Michigan (1-8, 0-7), which was outgained 657-267.

(At) Wayne State 35, Michigan Tech 14: Dakota Kupp threw for 202 yards, ran for 27 more and had three total touchdowns for Wayne State (7-3, 6-1), which scored 21 unanswered points to pull away in the first half. Darece Roberson added six catches for 121 yards and two scores and Leon Eggleston had 14 tackles and two sacks. William Marano scored a 14-yard reception and 5-yard run for Michigan Tech (4-5, 2-5).

MIAA

(At) Adrian 34, Trine 26: Clarence Madison reeled in 10 receptions for 105 yards, Jerome Neal rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Wurzer threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Henry Wilson and Cooper West made field goals of 26 and 36 yards for Adrian (5-4, 4-2). Trine is 4-5, 1-5.

Albion 54, (at) Finlandia 6: Jack Bush threw touchdown passes of 1 and 15 yards to John Wester and an 84-yarder to Marlon Martin as Albion (7-2, 4-2) scored the first 48 points of the game. Cullen Cox (11 carries, 156 yards, two TDs) and Jacob Clark (11 carries, 100 yards, two TDs) spearheaded a run game that racked up 390 yards on the ground. Darin Johnson scored the lone touchdown for Finlandia (0-9, 0-6) on a 46-yard run late in the third quarter.

Hope 49, (at) Kalamazoo 21: Kenyea Houston ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries to lead a rushing attack that put up 453 yards for Hope (8-1, 6-0), which won the MIAA championship and clinched a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs. Connor Mellon added 110 yards rushing and two scores on 15 attempts, while Mason Opple turned 16 carries into 101 yards and three touchdowns. Bubba Wilson caught touchdown receptions of 51 and 52 yards from Cam Crothers for Kalamazoo (2-7, 1-5).

Olivet 28, (at) Alma 13: Kaleb Jarrett threw touchdown passes of 5 and 4 yards to Noah McMinn and Anthony Merriman scored on a 45-yard interception return for Olivet (8-1, 5-1). Chase Hinkle had eight catches for 116 yards and a touchdown and Zach Clements made two field goals (28 and 30 yards) for Alma (5-4, 3-3).