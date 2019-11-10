Rhode Island forward Cyril Langevine (10) tries to go up for a basket as Maryland forward Makhi Mitchell (21) and guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defend. (Photo: Julio Cortez, Associated Press)

College Park, Md. — Jalen Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored all 14 of his points in the second half and turnover-prone No. 7 Maryland overcame a sloppy start and a double-digit deficit, beating Rhode Island 73-55 on Saturday night.

Eric Ayala added 13 points and Aaron Wiggins (13 points, 13 rebounds) posted his first career double-double for the Terrapins, who trailed 24-12 with eight minutes left in the first half, but ultimately breezed to a 2-0 start with a dominant second half.

Jeff Dowtin led the Rams (1-1) with 14 points.

Maryland committed 14 of its 17 turnovers in the first half, allowing Rhode Island to lead for more than 18 minutes. But Wiggins’ 3-pointer less than a minute before the break secured the Terps a 35-32 lead.

While the Rams briefly tied it early in the second half, Maryland controlled the final 20 minutes. Cowan scored nine points in a row for the Terps during one stretch, and his layup with 10:52 to go gave Maryland its first double-digit lead at 53-42. Rhode Island never got any closer.

Maryland improved to 4-1 all-time against the Rams, claiming the teams’ first meeting since 2015.

(At) No. 8 Gonzaga 110, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60: Filip Petrusev scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting and Gonzaga routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Drew Timme and Admon Gilder each scored 15 points and Ryan Woolridge added 14 points and nine assists for Gonzaga (2-0). Shaun Doss scored 15 points for the Golden Lions (0-2).

The Zags scored 10 of the final 11 points to take a 56-30 lead at halftime, behind 58.6% shooting.

(At) No. 12 Seton Hall 74, Stony Brook 57: Romaro Gill had 10 points and 10 assists and Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points for Seton Hall in Pirates coach Kevin Willard’s return.

Seton Hall (2-0) withstood an ankle injury to Myles Powell, the Big East preseason player of the year and an Associated Press preseason All-America selection. He sprained his left ankle early in the game.

Seton Hal lannounced Oct. 29 that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games. Willard sat out an exhibition game and the opener against Wagner.

Makale Foreman led Stony Brook (0-2) with 16 points.

(At) No. 13 Texas Tech 79, Bethune-Cookman 44: TJ Holyfield scored 20 points to lead Texas Tech past Bethune-Cookman.

The new-look Red Raiders (2-0) have won their first two games by a combined 70 points. Texas Tech has only three returners from the team that lost to Virginia in last season’s national championship game.

Malik Maitland led Bethune-Cookman (1-1) with 13 points.

(At) No. 15 Oregon, 106, Boise State 75: Anthony Mathis, in his second game with the Ducks after transferring from New Mexico for his final season, made 10 of 12 shots from the field overall, including 9 of 11 from 3-point range, and finished with 30 points. The Ducks (2-0) shot 42 for 60 from the field overall, and made 13 of 19 3-point attempts.

Payton Pritchard had 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Addison Patterson, a freshman, had 17 points before fouling out, and Shakur Juiston, a graduate transfer from UNLV, chipped in 14 points and eight assists. Derrick Alston led the Broncos (1-1) with 22 points.

Texas 70, (at) No. 23 Purdue 66: Matt Coleman III scored 22 points and Gerald Liddell added a career-high to help Texas. The Longhorns (2-0) have won seven straight dating to last season’s run to the NIT championship. They are he first nonconference team to beat the Boilermakers on their home court in nearly three years.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points to lead Purdue (1-1). Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor each had 12.