N.C. State's Braxton Beverly, right, and C.J. Bryce pressure Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis (0) during the first half on Sunday. (Photo: Ethan Hyman, Associated Press)

Mount Pleasant — David DiLeo scored a career-high 30 points and six other players for Central Michigan reached double figures in the Chippewas' 134-78 win against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.

Central Michigan set a program record for overall points. After its 40-point win (102-62) against Michigan-Dearborn Tuesday, the Chippewas now are averaging 118 points with an average margin of victory of 48 points.

Gebreal Samaha’s layup with 16:35 before halftime gave the Delta Devils their last lead of the game at 9-6. Morgan promptly tied it at 9 with a 3-pointer, and that started an 18-8 run from which Mississippi Valley State never recovered.

Central Michigan (2-0) built a 69-42 halftime lead, shooting 23 of 46 from the field. DiLeo scored 19, Morgan 15, and Robert Montgomery, 13 all before intermission. The Chippewas also grabbed nine steals before halftime and finished with a total of 16.

Michael Green led the Delta Devils (0-2) with 23 points.

More state men

Oakland 61, Southern Illinois 52: In Kissimmee, Florida, Daniel Oladapo scored 23 points and Brad Brechting had a double-double as Oakland beat Southern Illinois in the Sunshine Slam.

Brechting had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Oakland (3-1). Tray Maddox Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Kangu had nine assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Oladapo hit 10 of 13 shots.

Aaron Cook had 16 points and seven steals for the Salukis (2-2). Barret Benson added 16 points. Marcus Domask had 11 points.

Oakland faces Maryland on the road on Saturday. Southern Illinois takes on San Francisco at home on Saturday.

(At) N.C. State 84, Detroit Mercy 65: Braxton Beverly scored a career-high 23 points to help North Carolina State beat Detroit Mercy.

C.J. Bryce added 19 points for the Wolfpack (1-1), who welcomed back starting point guard Markell Johnson.

Johnson missed N.C. State’s opener, an 82-81 overtime loss to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night, with an ankle injury.

Devon Daniels scored 14 points as the Wolfpack avoided their first 0-2 start since the 1993-94 season.

Beverly made 6 of 8 3-point attempts, 3 of 4 in each half. He scored 14 points in the first half as N.C. State took a 43-30 halftime lead.

The Wolfpack took control early, scoring on four consecutive possessions as part of a 10-0 run to seize a 13-6 lead.

Antoine Davis scored 28 points to lead the Titans, who shot 5 of 25 from 3-point range in their season opener.

Wayne State 69, (at) Lake Erie 64: Brailen Neely scored 23, James Gordon IV added 18 and Antonio Marshall had 14 points for Wayne State (1-1).

State women

(At) No. 25 Michigan 77, Bradley 57: Naz Hillmon had her ninth career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Michigan.

Hillmon, last season’s Big Ten freshman of the year, made 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line. She also had three assists.

Michigan led 38-21 at halftime after holding Bradley to 29% percent shooting overall and 1 of 12 from 3-point distance. Amy Dilk had 11 points and five rebounds in the first half. She finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Bradley was never closer than 11 points in the second half.

Dilk and junior Hailey Brown are the only returning starters from last season when Michigan went 22-12 and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Brown had seven points and six rebounds against Bradley.

The Braves were led by freshman Lasha Petree with 17 points. Sophomore Gabi Haack added 13 points and freshman Nyjah White scored 10 for Bradley which has only two seniors on its roster after winning 20 games last season.

Michigan also has two seniors on its roster.