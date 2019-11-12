Iowa center Luka Garza, left, tries to steal the ball from DePaul forward Romeo Weems during the second half Monday. DePaul won 93-78. (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Iowa City, Iowa — DePaul’s Paul Reed was named the most improved player in the Big East last season.

Reed is still getting better by the day, leading the resurgent Blue Demons to their best start in over a decade.

Reed scored 25 points with 12 rebounds and DePaul blew past Iowa 93-78 on the road Monday to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2008-09.

Jalen Coleman-Lands had 17 points for the Blue Demons. They opened the game on a 19-2 run, went up 24 in just 13:16 and never looked back.

“I couldn’t be happier about the start. This was our fourth game in seven days and worrying about fatigue was concerning. But we didn’t really show it,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said.

DePaul set off to a blistering pace on both sides of the ball, hitting 8-of-14 3s in the first half and its lead quickly stretched from 16 to 22 points. Markese Jacobs then buried a wide-open 3 to make it 40-16.

The Blue Demons also forced 12 turnovers in the first 20 minutes — constantly flummoxing an Iowa team that always seemed a step behind — in building a 53-30 lead.

“We have to recognize that there’s a difference between playing hard and competing,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said about his postgame address to the team. “We played hard. We didn’t compete.”

Iowa tried to throw a press defense and some zone at DePaul to open the second half, but it did little to stop the surging Demons.

Reed’s open 3 with 14:45 to go pushed DePaul ahead 65-41.

“He’s worked really hard (on his 3s). …he’s always been really good at finishing around the basket and slicing his way,” DePaul coach Dave Leitao said of the 6-foot-9 Reed, who was 3-of-4 on 3s. “He’s a very natural and elite-level defender.”

CJ Fredrick scored 16 points and Luka Garza had 14 for Iowa (1-1), which turned the ball over 19 times and let the Blue Demons shoot 61.4 % from the floor and 11 of 20 on 3s.

The Hawkeyes entered play as a 9-point favorite. Instead, they needed a late 11-1 run to make the final score seem more respectable than it was.

“I don’t think we handled it well,” McCaffery said. “They were on fire. We sort of had this mindset that we were going to get it all back at once. You just can’t do that.”

Reed, a second-team preseason All-Big Ten pick, finished with his third double-double in four games. Devin Gage added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting for DePaul.

Top 25

Winthrop 61, No. 18 (at) Saint Mary's 59: Saint Mary’s star Jordan Ford missed a layin with 1 second left and Winthrop pulled off a upset of the No. 18 Gaels a night after losing on a buzzer beater.

Chandler Vaudrin had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists off the bench for Winthrop (2-1), the Big South Conference School from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Eagles lost 77-74 at Fresno State on Sunday before traveling to the Bay Area to take on West Coast Conference power Saint Mary’s.

Ford had converted a layin with 10 seconds left to pull Saint Mary’s within 61-59. Saint Mary’s Elijah Thomas quickly fouled Russell Jones, who missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity and the Gaels secured the rebound to give themselves one more chance.

Ford finished with 22 points and six rebounds and Malik Fitts added 18 points and 13 rebounds for Saint Mary’s (1-1).

State women

(At) Oakland 76, Concordia 42: Sydney Gouard had 20 points and 10 rebounds while Alona Blackwell added 15 points and Kayla Luchenbach 11 to lead Oakland University (1-1). Tris'styn Williams had eight points for Concordia (3-3).