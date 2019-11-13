Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 12 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Timothy Schill of St. Clair Shores. Schill was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojopicks) with a record of 13-1-1.
Michigan State +13 at Michigan
Charboneau: Michigan State
Chengelis: Michigan State
Niyo: Michigan
Wojnowski: Michigan
Schill: Michigan
Indiana +15.5 at Penn State
Charboneau: Penn State
Chengelis: Indiana
Niyo: Indiana
Wojnowski: Penn State
Schill: Indiana
Ohio State -54 at Rutgers
Charboneau: Ohio State
Chengelis: Ohio State (best bet)
Niyo: Ohio State (best bet)
Wojnowski: Ohio State
Schill: Ohio State
More: LSU overtakes Ohio State for top spot in College Football Playoff rankings
Minnesota +3 at Iowa
Charboneau: Iowa
Chengelis: Iowa
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Iowa
Schill: Minnesota (best bet)
More: No. 7 Minnesota seeks new era for long-languishing program
Wisconsin -13 at Nebraska
Charboneau: Wisconsin
Chengelis: Wisconsin
Niyo: Wisconsin
Wojnowski: Wisconsin
Schill: Wisconsin
UMass +40 at Northwestern
Charboneau: Northwestern
Chengelis: Northwestern
Niyo: UMass
Wojnowski: UMass
Schill: UMass
Wake Forest +31 at Clemson
Charboneau: Wake Forest
Chengelis: Wake Forest
Niyo: Wake Forest
Wojnowski: Clemson
Schill: Clemson
Alabama -21 at Mississippi State
Charboneau: Alabama
Chengelis: Alabama
Niyo: Alabama
Wojnowski: Alabama
Schill: Alabama
UCLA +22 at Utah
Charboneau: Utah
Chengelis: UCLA
Niyo: UCLA
Wojnowski: UCLA
Schill: UCLA
Navy +9 at Notre Dame
Charboneau: Notre Dame (best bet)
Chengelis: Navy
Niyo: Notre Dame
Wojnowski: Navy
Schill: Navy
Arizona +25 at Oregon
Charboneau: Oregon
Chengelis: Oregon
Niyo: Arizona
Wojnowski: Oregon (best bet)
Schill: Arizona
Georgia -3 at Auburn
Charboneau: Georgia
Chengelis: Georgia
Niyo: Georgia
Wojnowski: Georgia
Schill: Georgia
Oklahoma -9.5 at Baylor
Charboneau: Baylor
Chengelis: Baylor
Niyo: Baylor
Wojnowski: Baylor
Schill: Baylor
Florida -8.5 at Missouri
Charboneau: Florida
Chengelis: Florida
Niyo: Missouri
Wojnowski: Florida
Schill: Florida
LSU -21 at Mississippi
Charboneau: LSU
Chengelis: LSU
Niyo: LSU
Wojnowski: LSU
Schill: LSU
Records
Charboneau: 9-6 last week, 90-72-3 overall, 8-3 best bets
Chengelis: 11-4 last week, 92-70-3 overall, 9-2 best bets
Niyo: 7-8 last week, 84-78-3 overall, 7-3-1 best bets
Wojo: 10-5 last week, 95-67-3 overall, 11-0 best bets
Guest: 9-6 last week, 99-63-3 overall, 7-4 best bets
