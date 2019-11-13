Kentucky coach John Calipari urges his team on during the second half. (Photo: James Crisp, Associated Press)

Ypsilanti — Ty Groce had 19 points to lead six Eastern Michigan players in double figures as the Eagles romped past Goshen 101-49 on Tuesday night.

Chris Barnes added 16 points for the Eagles. Yeikson Montero chipped in 14, Chris James scored 11 and Boubacar Toure had 11. Barnes also had five steals for the Eagles, while James posted seven rebounds.

It was the first time this season Eastern Michigan scored at least 100 points.

Tajh Curry had 10 points for the Maple Leafs.

Eastern Michigan (2-0) takes on Michigan-Dearborn at home on Thursday.

More state men

(At) Western Michigan 91, Mississippi Valley State 81: Brandon Johnson had 20 points and nine rebounds to help Western Michigan start the season 3-0. Michael Flowers added 18 points and five assists with Chase Barrs chipping in 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Western Michigan was up 44-32 at the half. Mississippi Valley State closed to 53-49 after Richard Rivers Jr. drained a 3-pointer with 13:20 remaining. Johnson quickly responded with two straight layups and Barrs added another to help the Broncos pull away to a 59-49 advantage.

Caleb Hunter had 21 points to lead the Delta Devils (0-4).

Big Ten

(At) Indiana 91, North Alabama 65: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 20 points and Rob Phinisee added 13. Jackson-Davis, a highly-touted freshman, also grabbed eight rebounds and went 14 of 15 from the free-throw line, which proved the difference for the Hoosiers (3-0).

Jamari Blackmon made his first four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead North Alabama (1-2). C.J. Brim and Christian Agnew each had 11 for the Lions.

But the second-year Division I program sure didn’t make it easy on the Hoosiers. Despite committing 10 turnovers, drawing 17 fouls and having five shots blocked in the first half – North Alabama kept hanging around.

Indiana used a 10-1 run to finally make it 41-31 late in the half, and it was still clinging to a 50-43 edge with 17:34 left.

Then came the decisive 12-2 run – with half of the Hoosiers’ points coming on free throws – and North Alabama never seriously challenged again.

(At) Butler 64, Minnesota 56: Kamar Baldwin scored 27 points to lead Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between Big East and Big Ten teams. Baldwin made 10 of 24 shots and 5 of 6 free throws. Bryce Nze contributed 11 points and Jordan Tucker scored 10 for the Bulldogs (3-0).

Daniel Oturu paced the Golden Gophers (1-2) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Payton Willis added 13 points for Minnesota.

Butler shot 38% from the floor, while the Gophers made 33%. Minnesota held a 35-33 rebounding edge.

Butler used an 8-0 run to take a 46-39 lead with 7:40 to go. The Bulldogs pushed the lead 54-44 with 4:57 left. The Gophers narrowed the deficit to 57-51 with 2:04 remaining, but could not get any closer. Tucker was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws with 59.7 seconds left to give Butler a 60-51 cushion.

Sean McDermott’s layup with 2 seconds left in the first half gave the Bulldogs a 29-26 halftime lead.

Butler led by as many as eight points in the opening half at 19-11 with 6:30 left.

The Bulldogs shot 41% percent in the first half while the Gophers shot 36%.

Top 25

Evansville 67, (at) No. 1 Kentucky 64: Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining, and Evansville silenced Rupp Arena. K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces – coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title with Kentucky in 1996 – pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first win over a No. 1 team in three tries.

Evansville (2-0) led much of the game and answered each Kentucky rally with clutch baskets to grab the lead and then maintain it for the season’s biggest upset. The Wildcats (2-1) were a 25-point favorite.

Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked, nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. Evansville, meanwhile, got its first-ever road win over an AP-ranked team.

Tyrese Maxey’s layup with 8 seconds remaining got Kentucky within 65-64, but Cunliffe stepped to the line and calmly made both ends of the 1-and-1 to seal the victory.

Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 16 points.

(At) No. 2 Duke 105, Central Arkansas 54: Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 19 points to help Duke beat Central Arkansas.

Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who played much of the night without starting point guard Tre Jones after he was shaken up during a first-half collision.

Duke (3-0) had no trouble, running off 19 straight points to build a 25-5 lead by midway through the opening half.

Jones – the returning floor leader for a team that has turned over its rotation with another recruiting wave – played just 9 minutes.

Rylan Bergersen scored 13 points for the Bears (1-3).

(At) No. 8 Gonzaga 97, North Dakota 66: Filip Petrusev had 19 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots as Gonzaga beat North Dakota.

Corey Kispert scored 20 points and Anton Watson added 15 for Gonzaga (3-0), which has romped to victory in all three games. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures.

The Zags have won all six meetings with the Fighting Hawks.

Marlon Stewart scored 21 points and Filip Rebraca had 16 points and 13 rebounds for North Dakota (1-1).

(At) No. 14 Oregon 82, No. 13 Memphis 74: Shakur Juiston had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Oregon held off Memphis in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Payton Pritchard added 14 points and six assists as the Ducks collected their third straight win to open the season.

James Wiseman had 14 points and 12 rebounds as controversy continued to swirl around the Tigers’ 7-foot-1 freshman phenom, who is fighting to maintain his eligibility to play. Memphis (2-1) was led by Lester Quinones with 16 points.

(At) No. 17 Utah State 97, Denver 56: Brock Miller scored a career-high 27 points, and Utah State cruised past Denver.

Alphonso Anderson added 15 points and Sam Merrill had 14. Justin Bean led the Aggies (3-0) with 15 rebounds.

Ade Murkey led Denver (1-2) with 14 points.

(At) No. 20 Washington 56, Mount St. Mary's 46: Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Nahziah Carter scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and Washington (2-0) overcame an awful first half offensively to pull away from Mount St. Mary’s.

Stewart was again a force on the interior as the freshman made 7 of 10 shots, mostly from close range, and was imposing defensively.

The Mountaineers (1-2) wouldn’t go away, hitting five 3-pointers in the second half as they found gaps in Washington’s zone defense. Vado Morse finished with 10 points.

(At) No. 21 Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT: Naji Marshall hit a 3-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime as Xavier overcame poor outside shooting and rallied past Missouri.

The Musketeers (3-0) let a 15-point lead slip away because they couldn’t hit an outside shot, going only 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Marshall’s 3-pointer – Xavier’s only one in the second half – tied it 51-all with 27.1 seconds left. Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Missouri (2-1) missed a 3 at the end of regulation and never led in overtime, losing to a ranked team for the seventh time in a row. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

No. 22 Auburn 70, (at) South Alabama 69: Freshman Isaac Okoro made a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift Auburn past South Alabama. Samir Doughty twice rebounded missed 3-pointers for the Tigers (3-0), setting up the game-winning shot.

Okoro had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Auburn. Jamal Johnson scored 14 and made 4 of 5 3-pointers. Anfernee McLemore also had 14 points while Doughty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Andre Fox led the Jaguars (2-1) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds. Fox hit back-to-back 3-pointers in between an Okoro basket to give South Alabama a 69-68 lead with 28 seconds left.