Detroit — Senior Sadia Johnson scored 19 points, including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, as Wayne State beat Central State, 78-70, to give coach Carrie Lohr her 300th collegiate victory.
Lohr previously coached at St. Clair County Community College.
Sophomore Sam Cherney (North Farmington) recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Grace George had 16 points.
Wayne State (2-1) shot 51 percent from the floor, to 38 percent for Central State (1-2).
Takyra Gilbert scored 19 points for Central State.
Wayne State visits Findlay on Tuesday.
More state women
(At) Butler 82, Detroit Mercy 60: Sylare Starks and Maxine Moore each had 10 points for the Titans, who fell to 0-3. Butler ran away with the game thanks to a 28-point second quarter, im improving to 2-0.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.