Wayne State's Sadia Johnson scored 19 points Wednesday. (Photo: Wayne State athletics)

Detroit — Senior Sadia Johnson scored 19 points, including 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, as Wayne State beat Central State, 78-70, to give coach Carrie Lohr her 300th collegiate victory.

Lohr previously coached at St. Clair County Community College.

Sophomore Sam Cherney (North Farmington) recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Grace George had 16 points.

Wayne State (2-1) shot 51 percent from the floor, to 38 percent for Central State (1-2).

Takyra Gilbert scored 19 points for Central State.

Wayne State visits Findlay on Tuesday.

#WarriorWBB head coach Carrie Lohr recorded her 300th collegiate victory after a win vs. Central State today!#WarriorStrong#BringTheNoise



Brought to you by @doubletreedet. pic.twitter.com/rgKcpyEuOm — WSU Athletics (@waynestwarriors) November 14, 2019

More state women

(At) Butler 82, Detroit Mercy 60: Sylare Starks and Maxine Moore each had 10 points for the Titans, who fell to 0-3. Butler ran away with the game thanks to a 28-point second quarter, im improving to 2-0.