Akron, Ohio — Akienreh Johnson scored a career-high 21, Naz Hillmon had 14 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Michigan beat Kent State, 88-53, on Friday in the Akron Classic.

Johnson, a Toledo native, scored 13 of her points in the third quarter when Michigan tallied 31 points to build a 23-point lead.

Hillmon, who attended Gilmour Academy in nearby Cleveland and had her No. 00 jersey retired last December, was 7-of-9 from the field.

Michigan (3-0) plays host Akron today before facing No. 15 Notre Dame, which has lost two straight including to Michigan State on Thursday, on Nov. 23.

Asiah Dingle scored 12 points and Katie Shumate added 10 for Kent State (2-1). The Golden Flashes were outrebounded, 45-28, and shot just 20-of-62 (32 percent) from the field.

State men

(At) Mississippi 85, Western Michigan 58: Mississippi guards Breein Tyree and Devontae Shuler scored 20 and 16, respectively, and combined to spark a decisive 16-0 first-half run to beat Western.

Luis Rodriguez added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds for Ole Miss (3-0), who led 40-32 at halftime and opened the second half with a 11-2 run that ended any Western Michigan (3-1) comeback hopes.

Brandon Johnson and Michael Flowers scored 21 and 14, respectively, for the Broncos. Western Michigan led 16-8 in the opening 10 minutes. The Broncos shot 20-of-59 from the field, 5-of-32 from 3-point range and made 13 of 17 free-throw attempts.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 2 Duke 74, Georgia State 63: Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 and Duke pulled away to beat pesky Georgia State.

Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds and Jack White finished with 10 rebounds.

Duke (4-0) overcame season-worst 34.2-percent shooting by outrebounding the Panthers (1-2), 58-32, and the school says its 30 offensive rebounds were the most in Mike Krzyzewski’s 40 seasons.

(At) No. 5 Kansas 112, Monmouth 57: Isaiah Moss scored 21 points and Kansas routed undersized and outclassed Monmouth.

Moss, who missed the opener against Duke because of an injury, was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc as the Jayhawks (2-1) ran their home winning streak to 23. The streak is the third-longest in the nation behind Tennessee (28) and Gonzaga (25).

Devon Dotson added 17 points, David McCormack had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Udoka Azubuike finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Kansas hit 14 3-pointers and shot 56% from the field. Deion Hammond had 17 points for the Hawks (1-3).

(At) No. 21 Xavier 59, Missouri State 56: Paul Scruggs scored 14 points and made a layup with 11.6 seconds left, helping Xavier hold off Missouri State.

The Musketeers (4-0) never trailed but couldn’t shake clear of the team picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bears (2-2) tied it at 56, but Xavier made a free throw and two big plays in the closing seconds.

After Naji Marshall’s free throw broke the tie, Tyrique Jones missed a jumper but got the rebound and passed to Scruggs, who drove for a layup and a 59-56 lead. The Bears missed a pair of 3-point shots in the closing seconds.

Jones added 15 points and six rebounds, but had five of Xavier’s 15 turnovers. Lamont West and Keandre Cook scored 13 points apiece for the Bears.

(At) No. 22 Auburn 116, Cal State Northridge 70: Samir Doughty scored a career-high 33 points and J’Von McCormick had a school-record 16 assists for Auburn.

Doughty made his first five 3-pointers and had 22 points in the first half. The senior guard was 10 of 15 from the field, making 6 of 8 3-point tries.

Auburn (4-0) had its highest-scoring game since getting 119 against Winthrop on Nov. 24, 2017.

Terrell Gomez led Cal State Northridge (0-4) with 23 points.

Seton Hall on probation

The NCAA has placed Seton Hall, fresh off a loss to Michigan State, on probation for three years, taken away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and limited recruiting the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer tampering case started in 2016.

Ex-N.C. State player dies

Former North Carolina State basketball player Anthony Grundy, 40, died Thursday from stab wounds suffered as the result of a domestic dispute in Kentucky, authorities said.