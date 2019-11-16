Oakland forward Xavier Hill-Mais (14) goes up for a shot against Maryland forward Jalen Smith (25) during the first half on Saturday. (Photo: Julio Cortez, Associated Press)

College Park, Md. — Darryl Morsell led a balanced attack with 14 points, and No. 7 Maryland used a strong defensive effort to power past Oakland, 80-50, Saturday.

Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Terrapins, Aaron Wiggins scored 10 and Jalen Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.

After opening with lopsided victories at home against Holy Cross and Rhode Island, Maryland is off a 3-0 start for the sixth year in a row. The Terps are 33-6 at home over the past two-plus seasons.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (3-2) with 18 points. The Golden Grizzlies shot 36.5%, were outrebounded 40-30 and went 6-for-15 at the foul line.

The Terrapins used layups by Smith and Morsell to turn a 35-22 halftime lead into a 17-point cushion. Minutes later, Morsell contributed a pair of 3-pointers to a 12-3 run that made it 56-31 with 12:28 left.

Morsell, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, went 6-for-8 from the field and had seven rebounds in only 21 minutes.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon used 15 players, nine of them for at least 10 minutes, and 13 different players scored.

The Golden Grizzlies broke to an early 16-12 lead and trailed only 24-22 before Maryland finished the first half with an 11-0 run — including a dunk by Smith and a 3-pointer by Wiggins at the buzzer.

Oakland shot 37% from the floor before halftime, missing eight of nine from beyond the arc.

State women

(At) George Mason 75, Detroit Mercy 62: Nicole Johanson recorded a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Sylare Starks and Maxine Moore each scored 12 for Detroit Mercy (0-4), which led 33-30 at halftime but couldn't recover after being outscored 27-12 in the third quarter.

(At) Youngstown State 79, Eastern Michigan 77: Jenna Annecchiarico scored 19 points, Aaliyah Stanley added 16 and Corrione Cardwell 10 for Eastern Michigan (1-2), which led by 17 after the first quarter. Youngstown State (2-2) outscored the Eagles 29-13 in the third and made two free throws in the final seconds to win it.