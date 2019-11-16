Darece Roberson had two touchdowns, including a 96-yard kickoff return, as Wayne State (8-3, 7-1) won its fifth straight, 31-19 at the expense of 19th-ranked Grand Valley State on Saturday at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

James Hill opened the scoring for the Warriors on a 1-yard run with 10:04 left in the first quarter. Nicholas Deion added a 6-yard run with 8:54 left in the game to seal the win.

Aryuan Cain-Veasey rushed for 134 yards on 22 carries, including a score, for the Lakers (8-3, 5-3).

More GLIAC

(At) Ashland 31, Northern Michigan 10: Jeffrey Barnett scored on runs of 3, 4 and 2 yards as Ashland (7-4) rolled off 17 unanswered points in the second half. Keshawn Howard had a 34-yard touchdown for Northern (1-9).

(At) Michigan Tech 34, Northwood 21: Will Ark passed for 317 yards, connecting with Jacob Wenzlick on scoring strikes of 73 and 12 yards as the Huskies (5-5) ended a three-game skid. Tajae Leslie had two catches and a TD for Northwood (1-10).

Davenport 33, (at) Saginaw Valley State 23: Nate Couturier's 43-yard TD punt return highlighted a 17-point fourth quarter for Davenport (5-5), which also saw Deion Powers bring back a missed extra point 98 yards in the second quarter. Ryan Conklin passed for 334 yards and a score but was intercepted twice for Saginaw Valley (5-6).

MIAA

(At) Alma 46, Finlandia 0: Joseph Schaefer had four catches for 48 yards and scores as Alma (6-4, 4-3) racked up 410 yards in offense while holding Finlandia to 100. Finlandia finishes 0-10.

Albion 30, (at) Olivet 21: Kyle Thomas scored on a 49-yard run and caught a 36-yard pass for another TD as Albion (8-2, 5-2) won its fifth straight. Kaleb Jarrett had two rushing TDs for Olivet (8-2, 5-2).