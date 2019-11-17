Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

Clemson, S.C. — There’s a simple path for Hunter Tyson to get more playing time at Clemson: defend hard and shoot well like he did against Detroit Mercy.

The 6-foot-8 Tyson had a career-high 20 points off five 3-pointers to lead the Tigers to their third straight victory, 87-65, over the Titans on Sunday.

Tyson came off the bench to give Clemson (3-1) a boost, going 5 for 10 from behind the arc and staying strong on defense.

Aamir Simms added 19 while Alabama graduate transfer Tevin Mack had 18 against Detroit Mercy (0-2).

Detroit Mercy closed to 22-19 on Antoine Davis’ jumper with 7:01 to play.

That’s when Clemson took off on a 14-7 run – seven of the points scored by Tyson – to gain control.

Davis, the son of Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis, led his team with 26 points, although he shot just 6 of 20 from the field. Davis made 12 of his 13 foul shots.

“I thought we had some good moments,” said Detroit Mercy coach Mike Davis, one-time Indiana coach. “We had it at six (points), but just ran out of gas. ”

Big Ten

(At) Wisconsin 77, Marquette 61: Brevin Pritzl had 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, and each of the Wisconsin’s five starters scored in double figures as the Badgers defeated in-state rival Marquette. Brad Davison also had 15 points for Wisconsin (3-1), which won its 12th straight nonconference home game and 300th career game at the Kohl Center, which opened in January 2008. Koby McEwen scored a game-high 19 points for Marquette (2-1).

Top 25

(At) Connecticut: 62, No. 15 Florida 59: Christian Vital scored 15 and made a key late steal and UConn (2-1) upset No. 15 Florida. Tyler Polley also scored 15 and Josh Carlton added 13 for the Huskies (2-1). Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 15 points for Florida (2-2).

(At) No. 4 Louisville 87, N. C. Central 58: Jordan Nwora scored 17 and Louisville (4-0) routed North Carolina Central. Randy Miller Jr. led the Eagles (1-3) with 15 points

No. 12 Seton Hall 83, (at) Saint Louis 66: Myles Powell scored 26 and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 in Seton Hall’s victory over Saint Louis.

Quincy McKnight added 12 points to help the Pirates (3-1) rebound from a 76-73 loss to No.3 Michigan State on Thursday night. Hasahn Frnech led Saint Louis with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 14 Oregon 67, UT Arlington 47: Payton Pritchard scored 24 points to lead Oregon (4-0) to a ragged victory. Jordan Phillips led the Texas Arlington (2-2) with 14 points.

No. 18 Saint Mary's 79, Cal Poly 48: Jordan Ford scored 21 points, Malik Fitts added 12 and Saint Mary’s (3-1) extended its winning streak over Cal Poly (1-3) to six games.

(At) No. 19 Arizona 83, New Mexico St. 53: Zeke Nnaji did not miss a shot for the second straight game while scoring 19 points, Jemarl Baker added 16 points and Arizona (4-0) rolled over depleted New Mexico State (2-2).

State women

(At) Western Kentucky 93, Central Michigan 58: Dee Givens fired in 21 points, including four 3-pointers, as Western Kentucky (3-1) won its third straight. Micaela Kelly had 17 points and Kyra Bussell 11 for Central (0-3).