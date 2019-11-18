Nia Hollie and Michigan State are ranked No. 15 in this week's women's college basketball poll. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Notre Dame's decade-plus stay in the Associated Press women's college basketball poll is over. Michigan State and Michigan, meanwhile, are climbing.

The Fighting Irish fell out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2006-07 season, stopping a streak of 234 consecutive weeks being ranked. It was the third longest active streak behind UConn’s (492) and Baylor’s (302).

Michigan State (3-0) likely helped boot Notre Dame from the Top 25, with last week's 72-69 victory in South Bend. The Spartans moved up one spot to No. 15 in the rankings, while Michigan (4-0) jumped three spots to No. 21.

Michigan State plays host to Oakland on Tuesday, while Michigan plays host to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Oregon remained No. 1. The Ducks received 27 of the 29 first-place votes.

Baylor was second, receiving the other two first-place votes, followed by Stanford, Connecticut and South Carolina. The Gamecocks moved up one spot, switching places with No. 6 Texas A&M. Oregon State, Louisville, Maryland and Mississippi State round out the top 10.

Women's AP Top 25 college basketball poll

1. Oregon (27 first-place votes), 3-0, 723 (last week: 1)

2. Baylor (2), 3-0, 697 (2)

3. Stanford, 4-0, 654 (3)

4. UConn, 3-0, 606 (4)

5. South Carolina, 4-0, 601 (6)

6. Texas A&M, 3-0, 576 (5)

7. Oregon State, 4-0, 573 (7)

8. Louisville, 3-0, 506 (9)

9. Maryland, 3-1, 502 (8)

10. Mississippi State, 3-0, 467 (10)

11. UCLA, 3-0, 427 (11)

12. Florida State, 4-0, 393 (12)

13. Kentucky, 4-0, 375 (13)

14. N.C. State, 3-0, 373 (14)

15. Michigan State, 3-0, 318 (16)

16. Miami (Fla.), 3-0, 286 (17)

17. Syracuse, 3-0, 185 (20)

18. Indiana, 3-0, 176 (21)

19. DePaul, 2-1, 155 (18)

20. Arkansas, 4-0, 151 (23)

21. Michigan, 4-0, 120 (24)

22. South Florida, 4-0, 107 (25)

23. Gonzaga, 2-1, 74 (NR)

23. Tennessee, 4-0, 74 (NR)

25. West Virginia, 3-0, 68 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona State 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri State 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.