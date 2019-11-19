Minnesota-Duluth won the Division I men's college hockey national title last season. (Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press)

Tickets for the 2020 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four went on sale Tuesday at the Little Caesars Arena where the annual hockey showcase will take place with two semifinal games Thursday, April 9, and the final Saturday, April 11.

The Frozen Four is hosted by Michigan State University and the Detroit Sports Commission.

This is the sixth time Detroit has hosted the Frozen Four. The NCAA annual event took place at Olympia Stadium in 1977 and '79 while Joe Louis Arena served as a site in 1985, ’87 and ’90. Ford Field hosted in 2010, which featured Boston College defeating Wisconsin, 5-0, in the final before 34,954 spectators.

All-session tickets range $150-$500. For more information, contact www.ncaa.com/frozenfour.