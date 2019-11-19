Michigan State's Taryn McCutcheon (Photo: Robert Franklin, Associated Press)

East Lansing — Taryn McCutcheon scored 16 points, Mardrekia Cook added 14 and No. 15 Michigan State defeated Oakland, 76-56, on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (4-0) trailed the entire first quarter. McCutcheon hit two 3-pointers 45 seconds apart to open the second quarter that began a 9-0 run and Michigan State led the rest of the way.

The Spartans went up by double figures for good with just under four minutes in the third and opened the fourth with an 8-0 run to push the lead to 22.

Kayla Belles added 11 points and Nia Clouden 10 points and six assists for the Spartans. Taiyier Parks grabbed 10 rebounds, the first double-digit total for the freshman, leading a 55-44 advantage on the boards.

Kayla Luchenbach had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (2-2) with Jalisha Terry scoring 16 points.

More state women

(At) Eastern Michigan 69, Southeast Missouri State 64: Stanley Aaliyah had 24 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Eastern (2-2), which rebounded from a 79-77 loss at Youngstown State on Saturday. Carrie Shephard had 31 points for Southeast Missouri State (3-1).

Wayne State 81, (at) Findlay 75: Sadia Johnson scored 13, Grace George 12 and Tori Perez 10 for Wayne State (3-1), which won its third straight. Paige Bellman had 19 points for Findlay (3-2).

State men

(At) Western Michigan 102, Alma 56: Rafael Cruz Jr. had 22 points with four 3-pointers as Western Michigan easily beat Division III Alma.

Cruz was 7 of 10 from the field, 4 of 5 from distance. Michael Flowers had 17 points and six assists for Western Michigan (4-1). B. Artis White added 15 points, making all five of his 3-point shots. Brandon Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos.

Western Michigan is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Cole Kleiver had 18 points for the Scots. Kyle Woodruff added 16 points. Ryan Stevens had six assists.

(At) Wyoming 76, Detroit Mercy 49: TJ Taylor scored a career-high 22 points on his birthday and Wyoming routed Detroit Mercy to break a three-game losing streak.

A.J. Banks added 15 points for Wyoming (2-3). Hunter Maldonado added 13 points and seven assists. Jake Hendricks had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Brad Calipari had 13 points for the Titans (0-3). Antoine Davis added 11 points and Marquis Moore had eight points to go with nine rebounds.

Justin Miller, the Titans’ second-leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, was held scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting and played for 13 minutes.

Big Ten men

(At) No. 6 Maryland 74, Fairfield 55: Jalen Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Maryland used depth and balance to wear down Fairfield.

The Terrapins (4-0) took the lead for good at 9-8, increased the margin to 14 at halftime and cruised to the finish.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 12 points to pass James Gist and move into the Top 20 on Maryland’s career scoring list with 1,424.

Landon Taliaferro scored 15 for the Stags (1-4). Twelve of Fairfield’s 18 baskets were from beyond the arc.

(At) Penn State 98, Bucknell 70: Lamar Stevens scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half as Penn State pulled away from Bucknell.

Mike Watkins added 18 points, Myles Dread 12 and Jamari Wheeler 10 for the Nittany Lions (4-0), who only led by three at halftime.

Andrew Funk scored 15 points while Bruce Moore notched 14 and Paul Newman and Jimmy Sotos added 10 apiece for the Bison (2-3) who trailed for all but 2:32.

Radford 67, (at) Northwestern 56: Carlik Jones scored 20 points, Travis Fields, Jr. added 15 and Radford used a 17-0 first-half run to stun Northwestern and then defeat the cold-shooting Wildcats.

The Highlanders (2-2) shot 41.8% from the floor and outrebounded Northwestern 36-30 in the second meeting ever between two teams. The Wildcats shot just 33%.

Pete Nance led Northwestern (1-2) with 16 points and Miller Kopp had 13, but the Wildcats offense went dormant too long after coming out strong. Northwestern put together an 11-0 run of its own late in the game and narrowed Radford’s advantage to 58-50 before late free throws by Jones and Fields sealed it.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 4 Kansas 75, East Tennessee State 63: Udoka Azubuike pounded home 21 points, Devon Dotson added 19 and Kansas weathered East Tennessee State’s second-half charge to escape.

Marcus Garrett added 13 points for the Jayhawks (3-1), who led by as many as 18 early in the game before the Pirates (3-1) closed within 61-56 with just over 5 minutes to go.

Azubuike’s assortment of dunks, a couple of poised plays by Dotson and Garrett, and three misfires from beyond the arc by the Pirates’ Patrick Good allowed the Jayhawks to ease away.

Bo Hodges had 22 points and Lucas N’Guessan scored 11 for the Pirates, who were off to their best start since the 1998-99 season. Daivien Williamson came off the bench to add 10.

(At) No. 7 Virginia 61, Vermont 55: Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and Virginia withstood a 3-point shooting display by Anthony Lamb and beat Vermont.

The Cavaliers (4-0) trailed before Diakite’s basket gave them a 50-49 lead with 5:12 left and sparked a 9-0 run. Jay Huff scored twice in the spurt and Braxton Key hit a 3-pointer as Virginia held the Catamounts scoreless, and forced four turnovers, in a nearly four-minute span.

Lamb scored 30 for Vermont (4-1), including 25 in the second half, to nearly match the point total of the Cavaliers’ first two opponents of the season, who each managed just 34 points. Stef Smith added 11 points, but Virginia turned Vermont’s 13 turnovers into 20 points.

(At) No. 8 Gonzaga 72, UT-Arlington 66: Ryan Woolridge had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Gonzaga held off Texas-Arlington.

Killian Tillie played for the first time this season and added 15 points and eight rebounds for Gonzaga (5-0), which has won 26 consecutive home games. Admon Gilder scored 13 points.

Jabari Narcis scored 16 points for Texas-Arlington (2-3), sinking all five of his 3-point attempts. Brian Warren and David Azore scored 15 points each for the Mavericks.

Tillie missed the first four games recovering from knee surgery.