Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III (Photo: Al Goldis, Associated Press)

Dekalb, Ill. — Mike Glass threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Eastern Michigan rolled past Northern Illinois, 45-17, on Tuesday night.

The Eagles (6-5, 3-4) snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Huskies (4-7, 3-4) dating to 2007 and ended NIU’s title hopes in the Mid-American Conference West Division with one league game remaining.

Eastern Michigan also became bowl-eligible for the second straight season, a program first.

Shaq Vann rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for Eastern Michigan and Arthur Jackson caught two TD passes. Glass was 20-of-24 passing for 235 yards.

The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime before scoring 24 points in the third quarter for a 38-10 bulge.

Huskies quarterback Marcus Childers was intercepted three times and lost a fumble. Tre Harbison rushed for 112 yards on 30 carries for NIU.

The three previous games between these programs went to overtime.

Extra points

The status of quarterback Tanner Morgan is uncertain for Minnesota’s game at Northwestern after back-to-back sacks in the last game put the sophomore in the concussion protocol.

Coach P.J. Fleck said Morgan has made progress this week, but the Big Ten’s leading passer has not been cleared. The Gophers (9-1, 6-1) play Saturday against the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7), with a one-game lead in the West Division on Wisconsin.

Morgan could be a game-time decision. If he doesn’t play, either Jacob Clark or Cole Kramer would start. They’re both true freshmen that Fleck would prefer to keep at the four-game limit to preserve their redshirt status.

... Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said he received death threats on social media after the Nittany Lions’ Nov. 9 loss at Minnesota.

... Vanderbilt athletic director Malcolm Turner said Derek Mason has his full support as the Commodores coach and they’ll be working together to give the football program the resources and support needed to succeed.