Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 13 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Steve Biliunas of Reford. Billunas was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-2-1.
Michigan State -22 at Rutgers
Charboneau: Michigan State
Chengelis: Michigan State
Niyo: Michigan State
Wojnowski: Rutgers
Biliunas: Michigan State
Michigan -7.5 at Indiana
Charboneau: Michigan
Chengelis: Michigan
Niyo: Michigan
Wojnowski: Michigan
Biliunas: Michigan (best bet)
Nebraska -7.5 at Maryland
Charboneau: Nebraska
Chengelis: Maryland
Niyo: Nebraska
Wojnowski: Nebraska
Biliunas: Maryland
Illinois +11.5 at Iowa
Charboneau: Iowa
Chengelis: Iowa
Niyo: Illinois
Wojnowski: Iowa
Biliunas: Illinois
Purdue +24 at Wisconsin
Charboneau: Wisconsin
Chengelis: Wisconson
Niyo: Wisconsin
Wojnowski: Wisconsin
Biliunas: Wisconsin
Minnesota -8 at Northwestern
Charboneau: Minnesota
Chengelis: Minnesota (best bet)
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Minnesota (best bet)
Biliunas: Minnesota
Penn State +19 at Ohio State
Charboneau: Penn State
Chengelis: Ohio State
Niyo: Penn State
Wojnowski: Ohio State
Biliunas: Ohio State
Oklahoma State -8 at West Virginia
Charboneau: Oklahoma State
Chengelis: Oklahoma State
Niyo: Oklahoma State
Wojnowski: Oklahoma State
Biliunas: West Virginia
Texas A&M +15.5 at Georgia
Charboneau: Georgia (best bet)
Chengelis: Georgia
Niyo: Georgia
Wojnowski: Texas A&M
Biliunas: Georgia
Washington -14.5 at Colorado
Charboneau: Washington
Chengelis: Washington
Niyo: Washington
Wojnowski: Colorado
Biliunas: Washington
Texas +6 at Baylor
Charboneau: Baylor
Chengelis: Baylor
Niyo: Baylor (best bet)
Wojnowski: Baylor
Biliunas: Baylor
TCU +18 at Oklahoma
Charboneau: Oklahoma
Chengelis: TCU
Niyo: Oklahoma
Wojnowski: TCU
Biliunas: Oklahoma
Arkansas +46 at LSU
Charboneau: LSU
Chengelis: LSU
Niyo: Arkansas
Wojnowski: Arkansas
Biliunas: LSU
Boston College +20.5 at Notre Dame
Charboneau: Notre Dame
Chengelis: Boston College
Niyo: Boston College
Wojnowski: Boston College
Biliunas: Notre Dame
UCLA +13 at USC
Charboneau: USC
Chengelis: UCLA
Niyo: USC
Wojnowski: USC
Biliunas: USC
Records
Charboneau: 9-5-1 last week, 99-77-4 overall, 9-3 best bets
Chengelis: 8-6-1 last week, 100-76-4 overall, 9-3 best bets
Niyo: 8-6-1 last week, 92-84-4 overall, 7-4-1 best bets
Wojo: 10-4-1 last week, 105-71-4 overall, 12-0 best bets
Guest: 9-5-1 last week, 108-68-4 overall, 7-5 best bets
