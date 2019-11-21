Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 13 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Steve Biliunas of Reford. Billunas was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-2-1.

Michigan and Indiana will square off Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan State -22 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Biliunas: Michigan State

Michigan -7.5 at Indiana

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Biliunas: Michigan (best bet)

Nebraska -7.5 at Maryland

Charboneau: Nebraska

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Nebraska

Wojnowski: Nebraska

Biliunas: Maryland

Illinois +11.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Illinois

Wojnowski: Iowa

Biliunas: Illinois

Purdue +24 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconson

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

Biliunas: Wisconsin

Minnesota -8 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Minnesota

Chengelis: Minnesota (best bet)

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota (best bet)

Biliunas: Minnesota

Penn State +19 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Biliunas: Ohio State

Oklahoma State -8 at West Virginia

Charboneau: Oklahoma State

Chengelis: Oklahoma State

Niyo: Oklahoma State

Wojnowski: Oklahoma State

Biliunas: West Virginia

Texas A&M +15.5 at Georgia

Charboneau: Georgia (best bet)

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Texas A&M

Biliunas: Georgia

Washington -14.5 at Colorado

Charboneau: Washington

Chengelis: Washington

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Colorado

Biliunas: Washington

Texas +6 at Baylor

Charboneau: Baylor

Chengelis: Baylor

Niyo: Baylor (best bet)

Wojnowski: Baylor

Biliunas: Baylor

TCU +18 at Oklahoma

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: TCU

Niyo: Oklahoma

Wojnowski: TCU

Biliunas: Oklahoma

Arkansas +46 at LSU

Charboneau: LSU

Chengelis: LSU

Niyo: Arkansas

Wojnowski: Arkansas

Biliunas: LSU

Boston College +20.5 at Notre Dame

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Boston College

Niyo: Boston College

Wojnowski: Boston College

Biliunas: Notre Dame

UCLA +13 at USC

Charboneau: USC

Chengelis: UCLA

Niyo: USC

Wojnowski: USC

Biliunas: USC

Records

Charboneau: 9-5-1 last week, 99-77-4 overall, 9-3 best bets

Chengelis: 8-6-1 last week, 100-76-4 overall, 9-3 best bets

Niyo: 8-6-1 last week, 92-84-4 overall, 7-4-1 best bets

Wojo: 10-4-1 last week, 105-71-4 overall, 12-0 best bets

Guest: 9-5-1 last week, 108-68-4 overall, 7-5 best bets