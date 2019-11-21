LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread in Week 13 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Steve Biliunas of Reford. Billunas was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 12-2-1.

Michigan State -22 at Rutgers

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Biliunas: Michigan State

Michigan -7.5 at Indiana

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Biliunas: Michigan (best bet)

Nebraska -7.5 at Maryland

Charboneau: Nebraska

Chengelis: Maryland

Niyo: Nebraska

Wojnowski: Nebraska

Biliunas: Maryland

Illinois +11.5 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Iowa

Niyo: Illinois

Wojnowski: Iowa

Biliunas: Illinois

Purdue +24 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconson

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Wisconsin

Biliunas: Wisconsin

Minnesota -8 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Minnesota

Chengelis: Minnesota (best bet)

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota (best bet)

Biliunas: Minnesota

Penn State +19 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Biliunas: Ohio State

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn’t exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East’s worst team. Now they get set to prove they’re the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1.
1. Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) – The Buckeyes took care of business in their final tune-up before closing out the season with two of their biggest games. Getting past Rutgers wasn't exactly the biggest test and the Buckeyes made quick work of the East's worst team. Now they get set to prove they're the elite team in the division as Ohio State closes the season by hosting Penn State next week before travelling to Michigan in two weeks. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there’s always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That’s the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3.
2. Wisconsin (8-2, 5-2) – When all else fails, there's always Jonathan Taylor to fall back on. That's the luxury the Badgers have and they leaned on it once again in a victory at Nebraska, as the junior running back went over the 200-yard mark again, gaining 204 yards on the ground. The Badgers now get set to host Purdue before their showdown with Minnesota in the season finale. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There’s a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can’t just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that’s left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4.
3. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – There's a chance the Wolverines are actually the second-best team in the conference but you can't just throw away that dud at Wisconsin earlier this year. Still, the Wolverines are rolling after beating up on their hapless rival up the street as QB Shea Patterson threw for 384 yards in the victory over Michigan State. All that's left before the Ohio State game is a trip to Indiana next week, one that will be far from easy. Last week: 4.
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren’t quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we’ll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2.
4. Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) – Are we being a bit harsh dropping the Golden Gophers this far? Perhaps, but the loss on the road to Iowa was proof that, even in the midst of a great year, the Gophers aren't quite there yet. Now, that could all change in a couple of weeks with the showdown against Wisconsin, a game likely to determine the West. Get past Northwestern next week and get a win over the Badgers and we'll be all-in on P.J. Fleck and the Gophers. Last week: 2.
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It’s odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it’s Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5.
5. Penn State (9-1, 6-1) – The Nittany Lions are perhaps the most ordinary one-loss team in the country, meaning, they are creating little buzz. It's odd considering the win at home this week over Indiana was no piece of cake and the Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the East heading into Columbus next week. Upset the Buckeyes and it's Penn State that would likely end up in Indy. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn’t mean they’re not capable of playing with the conference’s best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7.
6. Iowa (7-3, 4-3) – The win at home over Minnesota likely just accentuates the frustration for a team that has lost three games by a total of 14 points. Those defeats knocked the Hawkeyes from contention in the West but it didn't mean they're not capable of playing with the conference's best. That much was clear this week as the Hawkeyes head to the final two weeks of the season against Illinois and Nebraska. Last week: 7.
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week’s loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn’t get it done, but it’s clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8.
7. Indiana (7-3, 4-3) – The Hoosiers are clearly no longer a pushover in the East, proving that as much in this week's loss at Penn State perhaps more than any of the four straight wins they had entering the game. Beating up on the likes of Maryland and Rutgers is one thing, but the Hoosiers were right there against one-loss Penn State. They didn't get it done, but it's clear the program is headed in the right direction. Last week: 8.
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it’s a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6.
8. Illinois (6-4, 4-3) – The Fighting Illini got to bask in their bowl-clinching win last week at Michigan State by taking their final bye week. Now the Illini look to improve that bowl position, beginning next week with a difficult trip to Iowa. After that, it's a home date with Northwestern and a good shot at closing the regular season with a victory. Last week: 6.
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That’s a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9.
9. Michigan State (4-6, 2-5) – The blowout loss this week at Michigan is clearly the low point of a season full of them. Not being competitive against Ohio state, Wisconsin and Penn State is one thing, but getting humbled by your rival is another. The Spartans close the season with a trip next week to Rutgers and a home date with Maryland, two games it must win just to get to a bowl game. That's a far cry from what was expected of this team before the season began. Last week: 9.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn’t seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10.
10. Purdue (4-6, 3-4) – After winning two straight, the Boilermakers had their final week off as they try to close with a flurry and reach a bowl game. It would require an upset next week at Wisconsin followed by a win at home against Indiana to pull it off, something that doesn't seem likely, especially considering the injuries the Boilermakers have dealt with. Last week: 10.
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11.
11. Nebraska (4-6, 2-5) – The loss this week to Wisconsin was the fourth straight for the Cornhuskers, meaning the Huskers will need to win their final two to become bowl eligible. A win next at Maryland is possible, but closing with a victory at home over Iowa might be tough for a team many picked before the season to win the West. Last week: 11.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12.
12. Maryland (3-7, 1-6) – The only thing that kept the Terrapins from watching their five-game skid grow to six was the fact they had their final bye this week. Trying to scratch together some sort of momentum heading into the offseason resumes next week with a visit from Nebraska followed by a trip to Michigan State, two winnable games but hardly guaranteed victories. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats’ miserable season. They’ll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13.
13. Northwestern (2-8, 0-7) – Forget that the Wildcats were hosting UMass this week and just focus on the fact the Cats snapped a seven-game losing streak. Freshman running back Evan Hull ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns to provide at least some relief to the Wildcats' miserable season. They'll get a chance to play spoiler next week when they host Minnesota before closing the season at Illinois. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They’ll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (2-8, 0-7) – Consider it a small victory but the Scarlet Knights kept Ohio State from covering a huge point spread this week and managed to put 21 points on the board. They'll try and build some momentum from there as a reeling Michigan State team comes to town next week, followed by a trip to Penn State to close the season. Last week: 14.
    Oklahoma State -8 at West Virginia

    Charboneau: Oklahoma State

    Chengelis: Oklahoma State

    Niyo: Oklahoma State

    Wojnowski: Oklahoma State

    Biliunas: West Virginia

    Texas A&M +15.5 at Georgia

    Charboneau: Georgia (best bet)

    Chengelis: Georgia

    Niyo: Georgia

    Wojnowski: Texas A&M

    Biliunas: Georgia

    Washington -14.5 at Colorado

    Charboneau: Washington

    Chengelis: Washington

    Niyo: Washington

    Wojnowski: Colorado

    Biliunas: Washington

    Texas +6 at Baylor

    Charboneau: Baylor

    Chengelis: Baylor

    Niyo: Baylor (best bet)

    Wojnowski: Baylor

    Biliunas: Baylor

    TCU +18 at Oklahoma

    Charboneau: Oklahoma

    Chengelis: TCU

    Niyo: Oklahoma

    Wojnowski: TCU

    Biliunas: Oklahoma

    Arkansas +46 at LSU

    Charboneau: LSU

    Chengelis: LSU

    Niyo: Arkansas

    Wojnowski: Arkansas

    Biliunas: LSU

    Boston College +20.5 at Notre Dame

    Charboneau: Notre Dame

    Chengelis: Boston College

    Niyo: Boston College

    Wojnowski: Boston College

    Biliunas: Notre Dame

    UCLA +13 at USC

    Charboneau: USC

    Chengelis: UCLA

    Niyo: USC

    Wojnowski: USC

    Biliunas: USC

    Records

    Charboneau: 9-5-1 last week, 99-77-4 overall, 9-3 best bets

    Chengelis: 8-6-1 last week, 100-76-4 overall, 9-3 best bets

    Niyo: 8-6-1 last week, 92-84-4 overall, 7-4-1 best bets

    Wojo: 10-4-1 last week, 105-71-4 overall, 12-0 best bets

    Guest: 9-5-1 last week, 108-68-4 overall, 7-5 best bets

