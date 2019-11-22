Stillwater, Okla. — Yor Anei scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots and Oklahoma State beat Western Michigan, 70-63, on Friday night in a campus game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament.

The sophomore starting center had his third double-double and his 11th game with four or more blocks. Thomas Dziagwa added 11 points and Isaac Likekele scored 10 points and four steals, including three steals within the first four minutes.

Western Michigan's Michael Flowers (Photo: Western Michigan athletics)

The Broncos stayed close throughout the game and closed to 35-34 at halftime after Michael Flowers nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the first half.

The score was tied at 61 with 2:28 left, but Anei made an alley-oop dunk to put OSU up 63-61.

The Cowboys shot 37.5 percent from the field and 7-of-25 from beyond the arc. In the second half, they went only 2-for-14 from 3.

OSU had 22 bench points and every available first-year Cowboy played.

The Broncos (4-2) shot 40 percent from the field (23-of-57) and made nine of 29 shots from 3 (31 percent).

More state men

►Eastern Michigan 62, Maryland-Baltimore County 45: In St. James, Noah Morgan and Yeikson Montero combined to score 21 and Eastern Michigan breezed to a victory in the Jamaica Classic at Montego Bay.

Morgan finished with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists for the unbeaten Eagles (5-0). Montero hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 10. Ty Groce added 11 rebounds and five steals.

K.J. Jackson topped the Retrievers (4-2) with seven points and he had four of their 26 turnovers. L.J. Owens, who came in averaging 12 points per game, made just 1 of 6 shots, and scored three.