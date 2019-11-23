A Hope College ball carrier gets brought down by Wartburg defenders in Saturday's Division 3 NCAA playoff game. (Photo: Lynne Powe/Hope College)

Brandon Childs had three touchdown catches to lead Wartburg to a 41-3 victory over Hope in an NCAA Division III football playoff game Saturday in Holland, Michigan.

Childs had scoring grabs of 33, 15 and 14 yards while quarterback Noah Dodd was 11-of-18 for 185 yards including four touchdowns for Waverly, Iowa-based Wartburg (10-1).

Sam Allbritten opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal with 9:19 left in the first quarter for Hope (9-2), which was limited to 243 yards of total offense.