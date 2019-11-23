Ann Arbor — Destinee Walker scored 27 points, freshman Sam Brunelle took over down the stretch and Notre Dame knocked off No. 21 Michigan, 76-72, on Saturday.

The Wolverines led 63-60 when Amy Dilk made a layup with 7:32 to play. Brunelle and Walker made layups before a Brunelle 3 put the Irish up for good. Brunelle made the next two baskets for Notre Dame and Walker’s layup pushed the lead to 73-67.

Defense made the difference for Notre Dame (4-2). With a layup at the buzzer, Michigan (4-1) was 2 of 13 from the floor in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. In addition to missing nine straight shots, the Wolverines were only 7 of 12 from the foul line.

Anaya Peoples added 13 points for the Irish with Brunelle and Katlyn scoring 12 apiece. Walker matched her career high with five 3-pointers. Brunelle has scored in double figures every game, the longest career-opening streak in Irish history.

Naz Hillmon had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Michigan with Kayla Robbins grabbing 12 rebounds to go with 11 points. The Wolverines had a 53-24 rebounding advantage but had 24 turnovers and only shot 34%.

More state women

Akron 81, (at) Detroit Mercy 60: Sylare Starks led four players in double figures with 14 points for Detroit Mercy (0-6). Annika Corcoran added 11 points, Zoey Oatis had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Nicole Johanson scored 10 off the bench. Haleigh Reinoehl scored 16 and Shaunay Edmonds 14 for Akron (4-1), which outscored Mercy 46-27 in the second half.

Southern Illinois 85, (at) Eastern Michigan 54: Jenna Annecchiarico had 21 points and Aaliyah Stanley scored 15 for Eastern (2-3), which shot 30.4% from the field (21-for-69) and was held to nine points in both the second and fourth quarters. Nicole Martin scored 23 and Makenzie Silvey 22 for Southern Illinois (3-2), which scored 46 points in the paint.

More state women scores

GLIAC

(At) Ferris State 86, Southern Indiana 75

(At) Northwood 94, Ursuline 83

(At) Northern Michigan 55, St. Cloud State 53

(At) Saginaw Valley 78, Tiffin 57

MIAA

Albion 74, Franklin 68

(At) Alma 69, Anderson (Ind.) 41

Calvin 59, (at) Mount St. Joseph's (Ohio) 44

(At) Hope 82, Mount Union 48

State men

(At) Central Michigan 106, Trinity Christian 60: Kevin McKay scored 18 points, David DiLeo added 16 points and Rob Montgomery chipped in 15 as Central Michigan easily defeated Trinity Christian.

Deschon Winston had 12 points for the Chippewas (5-1), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Central Michigan has scored over 100 points in four games this season.

Deantre DeYoung had 17 points for the Trolls. Josh Shannon added 14 points. James Pennington had nine rebounds.

State men scores

GLIAC

(At) Grand Valley State 75, Ohio Dominican 69

(At) Hillsdale 83, Davenport 62

Lewis 79, (at) Ferris State 77

Minnesota-Duluth 85, (at) Michigan Tech 80

Northwood 65, (at) Malone 56

(At) Saginaw Valley 89, Judson (Ill.) 82

MIAA

(At) Adrian 80, Mount Union 77

Alma 89, (at) Oberlin 81

(At) Kalamazoo 77, Case Western Reserve 62

Top 25 men

No. 7 Virginia 58, UMass 46: Braxton Key scored 16 points and Virginia used its stifling defense to hand UMass its first loss of the season at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Kihei Clark added 14 points and Jay Huff chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers (5-0), who limited the Minutemen to just 15 baskets and 30% shooting.

Carl Pierre had 14 points and T.J. Weeks added 12 for Massachusetts (5-1).

Virginia led by five points at the half and by three points after a short jumper from Pierre to open the second half.

But the Cavaliers held UMass to four points over the next 14 minutes. A dunk by Mamadi Diakite on a lob from Clark highlighted the run that put Virginia in control at 49-33.

(At) No. 13 Seton Hall 87, Florida A&M 51: Myles Powell scored 23 points to lead Seton Hall to a romp over winless Florida A&M.

Florida A&M (0-5) would jump out 2-0 on a jumper by D.J. Jones, but that would be the Rattlers’ only lead. Seton Hall (4-1) led by 18 before taking a 36-24 halftime lead.

Rod Melton Jr. led Florida A&M with 12 points while M.J. Randolph had 11 points and nine rebounds. Quincy McKnight had 14 points and five assists for Seton Hall.

(At) No. 16 Memphis 87, Mississippi 86: Precious Achiuwa scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Memphis held off Mississippi for its third consecutive victory without heralded freshman center James Wiseman.

D.J. Jeffries dunked with a second left for Memphis, then Blake Hinson beat the buzzer with a 3 for the final margin as the Tigers avoided blowing a 16-point lead.

Memphis (5-1) snapped a three-game streak by Ole Miss in this series.

Jeffries finished with 23 points for Memphis, Tyler Harris had 15 and Alex Lomax 14.

Breein Tyree scored 24 for Ole Miss (4-1), which had won its first four games by double digits all at home.