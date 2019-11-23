Tuscaloosa, Ala. — Mac Jones passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns in little more than a half and No. 5 Alabama began life without Tua Tagovailoa with a 66-3 romp Saturday over FCS Western Carolina.

With Tagovailoa watching much of the game from a cart behind the bench, the Crimson Tide (10-1) treated its injured quarterback to a one-sided show against the Catamounts (3-9). Alabama is ranked fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings and hoping to somehow make the field despite failing to win the SEC West.

This one was about taking care of business five days after Tagovailoa underwent surgery on his right hip. It wasn’t the type of game for impressing the selection committee.

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) runs by Western Carolina defensive back Charles Gadie (7) during the first half. (Photo: Vasha Hunt, Associated Press)

Alabama forced five turnovers, including Xavier McKinney’s 81-yard interception return for a touchdown, and got big plays from Jones and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Jones completed 10-of-12 passes with only one attempt after halftime in his second career start. Smith had four catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yarder when he juked a defender before sprinting to the end zone. Waddle produced 101 yards and took a screen 54 yards for a touchdown, then returned a punt 49 yards to near the goal line on his next touch.

Tagovailoa’s absence gave his younger brother, Taulia, a chance for his most extended action. The freshman came into the game with 12:12 left in the third quarter and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Smith on his first attempt.

Alabama scrapped plans to redshirt the four-star recruit, who already had played in four games.

More Top 25

(At) No. 16 Auburn 52, Samford 0: Auburn’s defense held Samford to 114 yards and forced four turnovers, JaTarvious Whitlow scored twice, and the No. 16 Tigers tuned up for the Iron Bowl at rain-drenched Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn forced and recovered a fumble on a fourth-and-4 on Samford’s opening drive, the first of three turnovers and a trio of three-and-outs across Samford’s first six possessions.

For the game, the Tigers also had 13 tackles for loss and held Samford to 2 yards per play, 2 of 13 on third down as Auburn’s defensive starters were benched a few minutes into the third quarter.

Samford had scored in 213 straight games.

No. 22 Oklahoma State 20, (at) West Virginia 13: Dru Brown threw two touchdown passes in his first start, Chuba Hubbard surpassed 100 yards rushing for the ninth consecutive game and No. 22 Oklahoma State won its fourth straight.

Brown and national rushing leader Hubbard generated just enough offense for the Cowboys (8-3, 5-3 Big 12, No. 21 CFP).

Hubbard ran 26 times for 106 yards, far below his 173-yard average, but he ran for 47 yards on two key second-half drives that helped Oklahoma State take control and showed off his receiving skills the entire game.

West Virginia (4-7, 2-6) didn’t have as much luck inside the red zone. The Mountaineers couldn’t convert on three plays from the 1-yard line in the second quarter and they twice had to settle for short field goals.