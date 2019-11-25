Central Michigan football player Brian Edwards was in custody with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office late Monday night, following an incident involving campus police, according to jailk records.

Earlier Monday night, CM Life, the campus newspaper, reported Edwards was arrested and charged with resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Central Michigan defensive back Brian Edwards. (Photo: Central Michigan athletics)

CMU Police told CM Life that Edwards was "behaving erratically and threatening to harm himself." One CMU police office was treated for minor injuries, CM Life reported.

"We are aware of an incident on campus this evening," Central Michigan athletic director Michael Alford told The News on Monday night.

"But it is an ongoing investigation with the CMU Police Department and we cannot comment any further."

Edwards, 21, is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound defensive back from Hollywood, Fla., who is sitting out this season because of transfer rules.

He came to Central from the University of Florida, where he played one season under current then-coach and current Central coach Jim McElwain.

The Chippewas (7-4) close out the regular season Friday night at Toledo and still have a shot at a Mid-American Conference West Division championship in McElwain's first season. Central was 1-11 last season.

