DeKalb, Ill. — Eugene German had 21 points as Northern Illinois easily beat Oakland, 74-50, on Monday night.

Trendon Hankerson had a career-best 14 points for Northern Illinois (6-2), which won its sixth straight game.

Lacey James collected 13 rebounds while Noah McCarty grabbed seven.

Daniel Oladapo had 13 points for the Golden Grizzlies (4-3). Xavier Hill-Mais added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tray Maddox Jr. had 11 points.

Northern Illinois plays Saint Mary’s on the road next Thursday.

Oakland matches up against Toledo on the road on Saturday.

More state men

Yale 73, Western Michigan 51: At Orlando, Jordan Bruner recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds to carry Yale to a win over Western Michigan in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Yale held the Broncos to 29.6% shooting from the field and more than 30 points below their season average. The Bulldogs made 13 3-pointers and had 14 assists.

Azar Swain had 15 points for Yale (4-3). Paul Atkinson added 13 points and Matthue Cotton had 12. Bruner had his fifth career double-double. Yale has already played three overtime games and had two others decided in the final minutes.

Michael Flowers scored 16 points for the Broncos (4-3). Jared Printy and Brandon Johnson added 12 points apiece. Jason Whitens had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Detroit Mercy 62: At Las Vegas, Jalen Johnson registered 18 points as Louisiana-Lafayette topped Detroit Mercy in the middleweight bracket of the MGM Resorts Main Event.

Cedric Russell scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half for ULL (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tirus Smith added 11 points and Mylik Wilson had 10 points. Dou Gueye had nine points and a season-high 11 rebounds.

ULL held Detroit to 5-for-24 shooting in the first half and led 34-24.

Antoine Davis had 30 points for the Titans (1-4). He was 7 of 20 from the field with four 3-pointers. He also made all 12 of his free throws.

State women

(At) Niagara 77, Oakland 63: Chloe Guingrich had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Golden Grizzlies (2-3) dropped a road game.

Autumn Kissman added 12 points and Jalisha Terry and Teneea Heston each scored 11 for Oakland, which was playing its first game since coach Jeff Tungate announced he was taking a leave of absence because of a bad back.

Jai Moore scored 21 for Niagara, which improved to 1-5.

Big Ten men

(At) No. 10 Ohio State 71, Kent State 52: Kaleb Wesson scored 17 points and No. 10 Ohio State recovered after a furious second-half rally from Kent State to pull away.

The Buckeyes (6-0) led by as many as 17 points early in the second half. But the Golden Flashes (5-1) rallied to tie it midway through the second half. Ohio State then answered with 17 straight points to regain control. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and Luther Muhammad chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes.

Danny Pippen had 19 points and Antonio Williams scored 17 for Kent State.

Richmond 62, Wisconsin 52: At New York, Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead Richmond past Wisconsin in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic.

Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Richmond (5-0), and Nathan Cayo had 10.

The loss snapped Wisconsin’s (4-2) four-game winning streak. Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points, and Kobe King finished with 10.

Nebraska 82, Washington State 71: At Georgetown, Cayman Islands, Haanif Cheatham scored 19 points and Jervay Green scored 14 and Nebraska pulled away in the Cayman Islands Classic. Cheatham and Green totaled 26 points in the second half.

Dachon Burke and Kevin Cross added 14 points apiece and Cam Mack had 10 with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Cornhuskers (3-2).

CJ Elleby matched his career high with 27 points for Washington State (2-3) and Isaac Bonton added 17 points.

(At) Indiana 88, Louisiana Tech 75: Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded his third double-double of the season and Al Durham scored 18 to help the Hoosiers win.

Jackson-Davis scored a season-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, going 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. Indiana is 6-0 for the first time since 2012-13.

The Bulldogs (4-2) were led by Amorie Archibald who had a career high 24 points. Isaiah Crawford had a career best 14 points as Tech’s two-game winning streak ended.

Northwestern 78, Bradley 51: At Fort Myers, Fla., Pat Spencer tripled his scoring average with 23 points as Northwestern won in the Fort Myers TipOff..

Spencer, who made all three of his 3-pointers and was 9-of-12 shooting, also had eight assists for the Wildcats, who now are 9-1 all-time against Bradley. It’s the first meeting between the teams in 34 years. The schools are 179 miles apart.

Miller Kopp and Ryan Young both added 13 points for Northwestern (3-2).

Elijah Childs had 14 points and Darrell Brown added 13 for Bradley (4-2).