Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 14
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 14 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) – The Buckeyes jumped on Penn State early, got popped in the mouth as the Nittany Lions rallied back, but answered any potential critics by putting the game away late to head into the final week of the season unbeaten. The victory locked up the East Division for the Buckeyes and comes with another trip to the Big Ten championship game. A win next week over Michigan will keep Ohio State on the College Football Playoff path. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (9-2, 6-2) – The Badgers were in a fight for a while as Purdue gave them everything they could handle before the offense simply wore the Boilermakers down. Jonathan Taylor ran for 222 yards and a touchdown while Jack Coan was 15-for-19 passing for 203 yards and a touchdown. The win means the Badgers head to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota, with the winner heading to Indy as the West Division champ. Last week: 2.
3. Michigan (9-2, 6-2) – The Wolverines knew they wouldn’t be able to just show up and get a win at Indiana and they responded with another impressive performance as quarterback Shea Patterson threw for five touchdown passes as the offense keeps on rolling. The win by Ohio State means the Wolverines can’t win the East, but that won’t lessen how intense next week’s finale will be against Ohio State as Michigan is looking to end a seven-game skid against the Buckeyes. Last week: 3.
4. Minnesota (10-1, 7-1) – The Golden Gophers bounced back from their first loss last week by jumping quickly on Northwestern, then cruising in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Tanner Morgan. The improbable season continues next week as the Gophers host Wisconsin in a winner-take-all game, as the victor wins the West and gets a spot on the conference title game. Last week: 4.
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – The Nittany Lions dug themselves a three-touchdown hole at Ohio State this week but took advantage of a couple of Buckeyes turnovers to push the top team in the Big Ten unlike it has been all season. Penn State still came up short, but few teams have taken it to Ohio State like the Nittany Lions did in the second half. Now it’s about improving bowl position as the Nittany Lions close the season at home against Rutgers. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (8-3, 5-3) – The Hawkeyes haven’t been a potent offense all season, so struggling to score points against Illinois was no big surprise. The defense, however, did its job of slowing down the Fighting Illini, forcing three turnovers to hold off any sort of comeback attempt. The Hawkeyes now head to Nebraska next week to try and keep the Cornhuskers from a bowl game. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (7-4, 4-4) – The Hoosiers struck first and the game with Michigan was tight early in the second half before the Wolverines took over and handed the Hoosiers their second straight loss, slowing some of the momentum Indiana had built in the last half of the season. They still have a decent shot at getting to eight wins with a trip to Purdue next week to close the season. Last week: 7.
8. Illinois (6-5, 4-4) – The Fighting Illini couldn’t get much going offensively against Iowa and watched as their four-game winning streak came to an end. It won’t change the fact the Illini are bowl eligible and could improve their standing next week when they close the season against a Northwestern team that hasn’t won a Big Ten game this season. Last week: 8.
9. Michigan State (5-6, 3-5) – The Spartans finally got back in the win column for the first time since the end of September by drawing Rutgers on the schedule. It allowed the Spartans to pitch a shutout for the first time since 2016, and wide receiver Cody White had three touchdown catches. It sets up next week’s season finale against an equally bad Maryland team, a game the Spartans need to win to become bowl eligible. Last week: 9.
10. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers ended a four-game skid by rolling over Maryland, and in the process kept their slim bowl hopes alive. It’s not the best result for a team that many picked to win the West, but it’s better than no bowl game. Of course, to get that sixth victory the Huskers will need to beat Iowa in the season finale next week. Last week: 11.
11. Purdue (4-7, 3-5) – The Boilermakers had won two straight entering the matchup with Wisconsin this week, and for at least one half they hung in there. However, in the second half the defense wilted as the Badgers took over. The loss means Purdue will not make a bowl game after reaching the postseason in each of the past two seasons. Last week: 10.
12. Maryland (3-8, 1-7) – The Terrapins continued to roll out the red carpet to the end zone this week, allowing 54 points in a loss to Nebraska, the fifth straight defeat for the Terps. It’s been a long time since Maryland won its first two games of the season and it’s hard to find much to build on at the end of coach Mike Locksley’s first season. They’ll close next week at Michigan State. Last week: 12.
13. Northwestern (2-9, 0-8) – The Wildcats showed some fight in the second half in the loss to Minnesota, but in the end it was the same old story for a team that won the West last year. The Cats close the season next week against Illinois as they hope to avoid their first winless season in Big Ten play since 1998. Last week: 13.
14. Rutgers (2-9, 0-8) – The Scarlet Knights don’t have much going for them right now except hoping they can get Greg Schiano back as the head coach. The offense can’t move the ball and the defense isn’t much better, as shown in the shutout loss this week to Michigan State. There’s not much hope for getting a conference win as the Scarlet Knights close next week at Penn State. Last week: 14.
    Tuscaloosa, Ala. – This is an awkward position for Alabama. The Crimson Tide aren’t accustomed to leaning on anyone for a helping hand.

    Even if the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide end the regular season with a win at No. 16 Auburn in Saturday’s Iron Bowl, Alabama’s likely to need an upset or two elsewhere to keep its playoff streak alive.

    There’s no SEC championship – or de facto play-in game – ahead for a team that was fifth in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

    “It’s humbling,” Tide safety Xavier McKinney said after Saturday’s romp over Western Carolina. “When you take a loss, you kind of see things differently. You try to fix up all the little things that you could have done, which is what we’re trying to do.”

    McKinney said the situation is disappointing, but “it’s also a great way to help us get better and see that we do need to improve to be that team that we want to be.”

    The final test for that improvement comes in the Iron Bowl. But the final reckoning seems likely to hinge on what happens elsewhere Saturday and in league championship games.

    No. 1 LSU, the only team to beat Alabama, and No. 4 Georgia are already set to meet for the SEC title in Atlanta. None of that will matter if Alabama doesn’t beat its chief rival.

    “Maybe as it should be, a lot comes down to this game,” Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday. “It’s kind of a season within a season, so to speak. I think if you have to explain that to your team, or your players, they don’t really know what’s going on in football.”

    In-state bragging rights are usually more than enough motivation. However, Alabama is the only team to make the first five playoffs in college football. That string is in jeopardy, as it was in the 2011 season after a loss to LSU relegated the Tide to SEC West runner-up.

    The 2011 team went on to win the national title in an LSU rematch, after getting some help from an Iowa State upset of No. 2 Oklahoma State.

    Alabama is used to having national title shots potentially on the line. The Tide have only played in three regular-season games out of 143 since the 2008 season that didn’t have national championship ramifications. All three came at the end of 2010 after losing 24-21 to LSU.

    Alabama held firm in the playoff rankings last week after the season-ending hip injury to star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It’s unclear how much that will weigh in the selection committee’s ultimate evaluation of Alabama, but an impressive showing in his absence couldn’t hurt.

    Along with some hopeful scoreboard watching.

    “We realize that we don’t control our own destiny anymore,” safety Jared Mayden said. “Since the loss happened, I feel like we don’t think about it anymore. Right now, we’re just focusing on winning out, winning the games we have to win.

    “It’s not in our hands so at this point we’ve just got to do what we can do.”

    One domino fell last weekend when then-No. 6 Oregon fell to Arizona State, leaving No. 6 Utah as the Pac-12’s last playoff hope.

    The biggest game this weekend is No. 2 Ohio State against No. 10 Michigan. Every other top contender is a double-digit favorite except Alabama, which is favored by four points.

    “We’re going to play as well as we can,” McKinney said. “We can’t control anything so we’re going to try to play as well as we can and hopefully the results will show we’re worthy of being in that top four. We know what’s at stake. We know how much this game means to us for our team.

    “We’re going to come out and try to make a big statement.”

    Week 14 top games

    FRIDAY

    Toledo at Central Michigan, noon (ESPNU)

    Cincinnati at Memphis, 3:30 (ABC)

    SATURDAY

    Ohio State at Michigan, noon (Fox)

    Clemson at South Carolina, noon (ESPN)

    Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon (ABC)

    Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 (CBS)

    Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3:30 (ABC)

    Maryland at Michigan State, 3:30 (FS1)

    Notre Dame at Stanford, 4 (Fox)

    Texas A&M at LSU, 7 (ESPN)

    Colorado at Utah, 7:30 (ABC)

    Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, 8 (Fox)

